Mizzou Hoops has a published roster without numbers

A quick post for Sunday. We’re still in the doldrums of June.

Mizzou Basketball is still teasing out numbers as something that’s coming. Despite Matt having done the heavy lifting of... checks notes... looking at pictures they tweeted out. But while they haven’t officially announced the numbers, they did update the online roster with heights, weights, and positions. Let’s take a look.

From MUTigers.com :

Nick Honor, Grad-Senior: 5-11, 200

DeAndre Gholston, 5th year Senior: 6-5, 215

Tre Gomillion, 5th year Senior: 6-4, 210

D’Moi Hodge, 5th year Senior: 6-4, 180

Ben Sternberg, 5th year Senior: 6-0, 165

Kobe Brown, Senior, 6-8, 250

Isiaih Mosley, Senior, 6-5, 205

Noah Carter, Junior, 6-6, 235

Ronnie DeGray III, Junior, 6-6, 225

Mohamed Diarra, Junior, 6-10, 215

Sean East II, Junior, 6-3, 180

Mabor Majak, Junior, 7-2, 245

Kaleb Brown, Sophomore, 6-6, 250

Jackson Francois, Freshmen, 6-4, 155

Aidan Shaw, Freshmen, 6-8, 195

Sean East is a little taller than I thought he’d measure out to be. D’Moi Hodge a bit leaner. The Brown brothers are still keeping the beef on. Meanwhile get Diarra into the weight room. And Jackson Francois is on the Sam Snelling as a junior in high school diet.

Meanwhile, Aidan Shaw can jump over you.

We’ve known Aidan Shaw, the 4-star Mizzou freshman forward, was an elite level athlete. But even touching nearly 50” on a max vertical jump is insane. Hopefully we’ll get to see him exercise his vertical jump early and often this season.

Have a good Sunday, everyone!