Newest Mizzou recruit hadn’t been on staff’s radar for long before commitment

Mizzou discovered new recruit at a Lindenwood camp

When Nicholas DeLoach, Jr. became the sixth member of Mizzou’s 2023 class on Sunday afternoon, I’m sure many Mizzou fans thought the same thing at once: Who?

I don’t blame you. When DeLoach announced his commitment, I was a little taken aback myself. Unranked by any of the major recruiting services, DeLoach apparently wasn’t on Mizzou’s radar until earlier this spring. Fortunately Bush Hamdan was in St. Charles and took a trip to the newest Division I school in the area. Dave Matter asked DeLoach about it following his commitment.

Led by quarterbacks coach Bush Hamdan, one of MU’s primary recruiters in St. Louis, Missouri’s staff first discovered Deloach at Lindenwood’s camp this spring, then offered him a scholarship after he visited Columbia for a recent seven-on-seven camp. “I just needed more exposure,” he said, “because most people have never heard of our school. So we just need opportunities to showcase.”

Of course, this doesn’t mean much about DeLoach either way. Generally, talent shows one way or the other. But this wouldn’t be the first time Mizzou took a flier on a small school kid and hit gold. Here’s hoping they’ve got another diamond in the rough on their hands.

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

The GOAT is on the move again!

Former Mizzou great Karissa Schweizer finished 2nd at the US Championships in the 5,000m. She'll run in the 5,000 & 10,000m at the World Athletics Championships in July. — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) June 26, 2022

Seems like Schweizer is well on her way to another Olympics run!

Mizzou sent a delegation of players from various sports to the SEC Leadership Conference in Birmingham, Al., and we recognize more than a few faces here!

Haley Troup & fellow student-athletes represented Mizzou at the 2022 SEC Leadership Conference in Birmingham, AL this weekend! pic.twitter.com/UC8InO1ntx — Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouWBB) June 26, 2022

A few #MizzouMade men out at Tight End University this weekend...

Noah Carter out here getting ready to turn in a monster junior year!