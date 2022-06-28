Mizzou Baseball loses star to transfer portal

Transfer portal brings mixed results for Mizzou Baseball

I’m not sure how many times I’ve typed this coming sentence in the past several years, but it has to be verging on double digits at this point: The transfer portal giveth, the transfer portal taketh away. This is certainly the first time I’ve ever had to write it about Mizzou Baseball, however.

The day started well enough for the Tigers, as transfers go. Just before the noon hour, the Tigers welcomed a transfer prospect from the College World Series qualifying Arkansas Razorbacks.

After talking with God and my family. I’d like to announce I will be continuing my baseball career at the university of Missouri. Thank you for everyone’s support through this process. #mizzou #GoTigers — Zachary Dylan Leach (@ZDylanLeach) June 27, 2022

“Dylan” Leach was the Hogs’ backup catcher this season, but has a lot of potential he’ll bring to the Tigers. Unfortunately, Mizzou fans didn’t have much time to celebrate the addition before a bigger name entered the portal.

Just want to thank the coaches, the players, and the University of Missouri for giving me the opportunity to represent the University these past two years. It was an honor to be apart of a great place. With that being said, I’ve decided to enter the transfer portal. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/Qkq1sJdCPJ — Josh Day (@iamjosh_5) June 27, 2022

Day, who had the option of becoming a super senior in 2023, was unquestionably the Tigers’ best player this season, earning a Second Team All-SEC nod after slashing .340/.435/.508 in just under 200 at-bats. That’s a massive hole in the lineup Steve Bieser will have to fill and a major damper heading into a crucial campaign for Bieser’s future.

The Tigers’ still have a talented freshman class coming to town, and baseball is much bigger than one name in an infield. But Bieser’s already difficult job just got that more difficult.

