Mizzou Baseball loses star to transfer portal

Transfer portal brings mixed results for Mizzou Baseball
I’m not sure how many times I’ve typed this coming sentence in the past several years, but it has to be verging on double digits at this point: The transfer portal giveth, the transfer portal taketh away. This is certainly the first time I’ve ever had to write it about Mizzou Baseball, however.
The day started well enough for the Tigers, as transfers go. Just before the noon hour, the Tigers welcomed a transfer prospect from the College World Series qualifying Arkansas Razorbacks.
After talking with God and my family. I’d like to announce I will be continuing my baseball career at the university of Missouri. Thank you for everyone’s support through this process. #mizzou #GoTigers— Zachary Dylan Leach (@ZDylanLeach) June 27, 2022
“Dylan” Leach was the Hogs’ backup catcher this season, but has a lot of potential he’ll bring to the Tigers. Unfortunately, Mizzou fans didn’t have much time to celebrate the addition before a bigger name entered the portal.
Just want to thank the coaches, the players, and the University of Missouri for giving me the opportunity to represent the University these past two years. It was an honor to be apart of a great place. With that being said, I’ve decided to enter the transfer portal. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/Qkq1sJdCPJ— Josh Day (@iamjosh_5) June 27, 2022
Day, who had the option of becoming a super senior in 2023, was unquestionably the Tigers’ best player this season, earning a Second Team All-SEC nod after slashing .340/.435/.508 in just under 200 at-bats. That’s a massive hole in the lineup Steve Bieser will have to fill and a major damper heading into a crucial campaign for Bieser’s future.
The Tigers’ still have a talented freshman class coming to town, and baseball is much bigger than one name in an infield. But Bieser’s already difficult job just got that more difficult.
Yesterday at Rock M
More Links:
- More basketball workout footage! We’re living for it here!
- Former Mizzou DB Stacy Brown has a new home... good luck at PVAMU!
- Mizzou Hoops prodigy Aidan Shaw is soliciting votes from Twitter users for the Kansas version of the ESPYs. Tyler Badie is on there too, if you’re into that sort of thing.
- And finally, in the least surprising link of the day, Mizzou Football has been chosen by Alabama dot com to finish 13th overall in the SEC Football campaign. The only team they’re projected to finish above? Vanderbilt.
- Shouts to Noah Carter for giving his new academic advisors some love!
- If you’re looking to sign up for ESPN+, Rock M Nation now has an affiliate link: click Here for ESPN+ Now!
- If you’re looking to sign up for a new streaming service, you can try FuboTV: click HERE for FuboTV access — FuboTV now has ESPN, CBS, FS1 and more sports channels.
(** RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.**)
Loading comments...