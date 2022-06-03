PODCAST: Roster talk, JUCO success, and a possible new SEC schedule?!

Welcome back Tiger Fans to another episode of Before the Box Score with Nate Edwards and Brandon Kiley. This episode is all about the roster. There were some subtractions recently but a lot of additions. How will those additions fit into the team? That’s discussed! Also, the guys talk about how successful Mizzou has been with their JUCO products in the past. Finally, SEC meetings are discussed, like the possibility of schedules being blown up and reworked.

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 01:35: Welcome to the podcast with Nate and BK where they talk about Mizzou Football! It’s the offseason, baby.

01:35 - 06:12: Let’s get started with some roster math, starting with subtractions from the team.

06:12 - 20:10: Now it’s time to talk about the additions to the roster.

20:10 - 25:00: The guys transition to talk a little bit about the offensive line. Will the additions help?

25:00 - 27:20: The future of the program is briefly discussed because it’s EXCITING!

27:20 - 41:48: Does Mizzou actually have success with signing JUCOs?

41:48 - 01:02:05: SEC meetings happened this past week. They talked about a potential scheduling change. Super exciting stuff there, huh?

01:02:05 - END: Wrapping it up! Excited to see where this roster formation takes itself this coming season. MIZ!

