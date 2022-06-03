 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Drink’s Shopping Cart is Nearly Full

Mizzou Links for Friday, June 3

By Karen Steger
Except if he finds someone really good, of course…

Drink was back to meeting with the media on Thursday, this time solely with the local media. He chatted about a lot of topics, ranging from shopping (for transfers) to NIL to injury updates. Let’s check in, shall we?

First up, that shopping cart. He’s only after “products” (people) who will be good for multiple years. None of those dollar store players, y’all.

Moving on.

As for an injury updates, Daniel Robledo currently has an upper-body injury and will be out til mid-October (the bye week). Perhaps this is why the Tigers targeted Baylor DT transfer, Josh Landry? As for good news, Ennis Rakestraw, Martez Manuel, Ky Montgomery and Kris Abrams-Draine are fully cleared for summer practices. Yay! I feel like Rake has been injured for years.

Moving on once more.

Per my bud Max Baker, who’s freelancing for the KC Star this summer, here’s a list of all the newcomers. That’s… a lot. I think I read there’s 40 (!) of them?!?

As for those already on campus, Drink shared this:

Prepare em for the future!

On to the links!

SIDE NOTE: How bout those Celtics, huh? Jaylen Brown(ie), A+ human, was coached by Cuonzo Martin at Cal. I really just wanted a reason to share my favorite NBA Paint graphic…

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

Football

  • A very special Homecoming visitor? Perhaps Finebaum will be in town. Also, thanks to DRF for the J-school shoutout. Even if Finebaum’s son decided not to attend my beloved place of employment, per Dean Kraxberger.

Other Mizzou Sports

  • Way to go, Kim!!!! What a great way to end your softball career!
  • Look at you, smarties! Mizzou continues to focus on the the STUDENT part of student-athlete, which I love. From MUTigers.com:

The 3.20 GPA marked the 11th-consecutive semester with a 3.0 overall or higher GPA and the third-straight above a 3.20 GPA as a department. In Fall 2021, the department’s student-athletes set a record 3.22 overall GPA.

For Spring 2022, 56 student-athletes received a 4.0 GPA and 332 recorded above a 3.0. Additionally, 201 student-athletes received Dean’s List honors which made it the fifth-straight semester with more than 200 members of the athletic department on the Dean’s List.

  • Steve Bieser’s squad is also lightin’ it up in the classroom.
  • The SEC announced their conference track & field awards Thursday, and SIX Tigers were honored! Congrats to: First Team All-SEC honoree Mitch Weber (discus), Second Team All-SEC Georgi Natchez (triple jump), All-Freshman team honorees Isabella Sokolova (heptathlon) and Rece Rowan (discus), and Community Service Team members Mikayla Reed and Christopher Conrad.

Hoops

  • Dre Gholston has been hard at work. Lookin good, sir!

— — — — — — — — — — — — —

