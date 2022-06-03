Drink’s Shopping Cart is Nearly Full

Except if he finds someone really good, of course…

Drink was back to meeting with the media on Thursday, this time solely with the local media. He chatted about a lot of topics, ranging from shopping (for transfers) to NIL to injury updates. Let’s check in, shall we?

First up, that shopping cart. He’s only after “products” (people) who will be good for multiple years. None of those dollar store players, y’all.

Drinkwitz: "The job has changed, but that's what makes it fun." — Matt Stahl (@mattstahl97) June 2, 2022

As for an injury updates, Daniel Robledo currently has an upper-body injury and will be out til mid-October (the bye week). Perhaps this is why the Tigers targeted Baylor DT transfer, Josh Landry? As for good news, Ennis Rakestraw, Martez Manuel, Ky Montgomery and Kris Abrams-Draine are fully cleared for summer practices. Yay! I feel like Rake has been injured for years.

Per my bud Max Baker, who’s freelancing for the KC Star this summer, here’s a list of all the newcomers. That’s… a lot. I think I read there’s 40 (!) of them?!?

Newcomers for MU football.



QB Jack Abraham will be a walk-on and newest commit Ma’kyi Lee will arrive this weekend. pic.twitter.com/xzqfZwa6gm — Max Baker (@maxbaker_15) June 2, 2022

As for those already on campus, Drink shared this:

Mizzou players/newcomers are going through what the team is calling OTAs this week, similar to NFL offseason workouts. — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) June 2, 2022

SIDE NOTE: How bout those Celtics, huh? Jaylen Brown(ie), A+ human, was coached by Cuonzo Martin at Cal. I really just wanted a reason to share my favorite NBA Paint graphic…

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

Football

A very special Homecoming visitor? Perhaps Finebaum will be in town. Also, thanks to DRF for the J-school shoutout. Even if Finebaum’s son decided not to attend my beloved place of employment, per Dean Kraxberger.

Drinkwitz says he isn't naive to the fact that Sam Horn is going to have a difficult future to make with the upcoming MLB Draft. Said he met Horn's family, and believes he could have a good future as a two-sport athlete at #Mizzou, but he doesn't rule out possibility of draft. — Calum McAndrew (@C_McAndrew95) June 2, 2022

Other Mizzou Sports

Way to go, Kim!!!! What a great way to end your softball career!

Look at you, smarties! Mizzou continues to focus on the the STUDENT part of student-athlete, which I love. From MUTigers.com:

The 3.20 GPA marked the 11th-consecutive semester with a 3.0 overall or higher GPA and the third-straight above a 3.20 GPA as a department. In Fall 2021, the department’s student-athletes set a record 3.22 overall GPA. For Spring 2022, 56 student-athletes received a 4.0 GPA and 332 recorded above a 3.0. Additionally, 201 student-athletes received Dean’s List honors which made it the fifth-straight semester with more than 200 members of the athletic department on the Dean’s List.

Steve Bieser’s squad is also lightin’ it up in the classroom.

Getting it done in the classroom



6th-straight semester over 3.0

2nd-highest spring GPA since 2004#MIZ | #C2E ⚾ pic.twitter.com/49zL5ONZQm — Mizzou Baseball (@MizzouBaseball) June 2, 2022

The SEC announced their conference track & field awards Thursday, and SIX Tigers were honored! Congrats to: First Team All-SEC honoree Mitch Weber (discus), Second Team All-SEC Georgi Natchez (triple jump), All-Freshman team honorees Isabella Sokolova (heptathlon) and Rece Rowan (discus), and Community Service Team members Mikayla Reed and Christopher Conrad.

Hoops

Dre Gholston has been hard at work. Lookin good, sir!

Tryna turn it up pic.twitter.com/hTPfoubcfJ — Dree Gholston (@TheDreeGholston) June 2, 2022

According to PowerMizzou’s Mitchell Forde, three-star wing Jordan Burks is planning to visit soon.

So… if you look at the stats alone and consider literally nothing else, such as WHY this person left the university, then maybe I can see how this person was selected (I argue J3 was the “one who got away.” However, ignoring the very reason he was forced out of Mizzou misses part of the story. Anyway, read it and make your own determination of who the best transfers have been and sound off in the comments.

