Drink’s Shopping Cart is Nearly Full

Drink was back to meeting with the media on Thursday, this time solely with the local media. He chatted about a lot of topics, ranging from shopping (for transfers) to NIL to injury updates. Let’s check in, shall we?
First up, that shopping cart. He’s only after “products” (people) who will be good for multiple years. None of those dollar store players, y’all.
Drinkwitz: "The job has changed, but that's what makes it fun."— Matt Stahl (@mattstahl97) June 2, 2022
As for an injury updates, Daniel Robledo currently has an upper-body injury and will be out til mid-October (the bye week). Perhaps this is why the Tigers targeted Baylor DT transfer, Josh Landry? As for good news, Ennis Rakestraw, Martez Manuel, Ky Montgomery and Kris Abrams-Draine are fully cleared for summer practices. Yay! I feel like Rake has been injured for years.
Per my bud Max Baker, who’s freelancing for the KC Star this summer, here’s a list of all the newcomers. That’s… a lot. I think I read there’s 40 (!) of them?!?
Newcomers for MU football.— Max Baker (@maxbaker_15) June 2, 2022
QB Jack Abraham will be a walk-on and newest commit Ma’kyi Lee will arrive this weekend. pic.twitter.com/xzqfZwa6gm
As for those already on campus, Drink shared this:
Mizzou players/newcomers are going through what the team is calling OTAs this week, similar to NFL offseason workouts.— Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) June 2, 2022
SIDE NOTE: How bout those Celtics, huh? Jaylen Brown(ie), A+ human, was coached by Cuonzo Martin at Cal. I really just wanted a reason to share my favorite NBA Paint graphic…
Jaylen Brownie. pic.twitter.com/w4t8viknZn— playoff paint (@nba_paint) May 3, 2022
- A very special Homecoming visitor? Perhaps Finebaum will be in town. Also, thanks to DRF for the J-school shoutout. Even if Finebaum’s son decided not to attend my beloved place of employment, per Dean Kraxberger.
see you in CoMo soon, @finebaum #MIZ pic.twitter.com/CZFjbErZ4J— Mizzou Athletics (@MizzouAthletics) June 2, 2022
Drinkwitz says he isn't naive to the fact that Sam Horn is going to have a difficult future to make with the upcoming MLB Draft. Said he met Horn's family, and believes he could have a good future as a two-sport athlete at #Mizzou, but he doesn't rule out possibility of draft.— Calum McAndrew (@C_McAndrew95) June 2, 2022
- Way to go, Kim!!!! What a great way to end your softball career!
Softball America Third Team All-American #OwnIt pic.twitter.com/ZcCzqNa1PW— Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) June 2, 2022
- Look at you, smarties! Mizzou continues to focus on the the STUDENT part of student-athlete, which I love. From MUTigers.com:
The 3.20 GPA marked the 11th-consecutive semester with a 3.0 overall or higher GPA and the third-straight above a 3.20 GPA as a department. In Fall 2021, the department’s student-athletes set a record 3.22 overall GPA.
For Spring 2022, 56 student-athletes received a 4.0 GPA and 332 recorded above a 3.0. Additionally, 201 student-athletes received Dean’s List honors which made it the fifth-straight semester with more than 200 members of the athletic department on the Dean’s List.
11-straight semesters with a department GPA above a 3.0 #MIZ— Mizzou Athletics (@MizzouAthletics) June 2, 2022
https://t.co/X494qj9IHF pic.twitter.com/N1LWIMtBNk
- Steve Bieser’s squad is also lightin’ it up in the classroom.
Getting it done in the classroom— Mizzou Baseball (@MizzouBaseball) June 2, 2022
6th-straight semester over 3.0
2nd-highest spring GPA since 2004#MIZ | #C2E ⚾ pic.twitter.com/49zL5ONZQm
- The SEC announced their conference track & field awards Thursday, and SIX Tigers were honored! Congrats to: First Team All-SEC honoree Mitch Weber (discus), Second Team All-SEC Georgi Natchez (triple jump), All-Freshman team honorees Isabella Sokolova (heptathlon) and Rece Rowan (discus), and Community Service Team members Mikayla Reed and Christopher Conrad.
@SEC Awards— Mizzou Track & Field (@MizzouTFXC) June 2, 2022
Congratulations Christopher Conrad (@conrad_fresh) and Mikayla Reed (@_mikayla_reed_)!#MIZ pic.twitter.com/gv36VjcbfV
- Dre Gholston has been hard at work. Lookin good, sir!
Tryna turn it up pic.twitter.com/hTPfoubcfJ— Dree Gholston (@TheDreeGholston) June 2, 2022
