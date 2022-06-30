 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mizzou Basketball announces home and road SEC opponents for upcoming season

Mizzou Links for Thursday, June 30

By Sammy Stava
SEC Home and Roads announced

Other than the Border War, Braggin’ Rights, and the Big 12/SEC Challenge against Iowa State, Mizzou Basketball’s non-conference schedule is still a bit of an unknown at this point.

However, on Wednesday — the SEC announced the conference home and road opponents for each team in the league.

Here’s a look at Mizzou’s 18-game slate, highlighted by Kentucky coming to COMO and a lot of other intriguing matchups.

We’ll find out the dates, times and TV for these conference matchups later on.

Dave Matter mentions that it will be the first time in program history that Mizzou will be hosting Kentucky and kansas in the same season.

Fortunately, Mizzou only plays Kentucky, Tennessee, Auburn, Florida, and Alabama once — as those teams will be competing for the top four spots in the league, per usual.

Meanwhile, the Tigers will play two teams twice that have first-year head coaches (LSU-Matt McMahon and Mississippi State-Chris Jans).

I don’t want to get too optimistic here, but this might be best-case scenario schedule for year one under Dennis Gates as the home slate looks, for the most part — manageable.

And in NBA Summer League news, congrats to Jeremiah Tilmon on earning another opportunity with the Magic as he has landed on Orlando’s Summer League roster.

And how about Jontay Porter? He will be on the Nuggets Summer League roster, according to Mike Singer. Very cool for Jontay.

Onto the links. M-I-Z!

  • Report from Ben Arnet: Congrats to former Missouri Tiger Jordan Chavis, who has been named an assistant coach for the Columbia College women’s basketball team!
  • So, Braggin’ Rights might be some fun next season, as Illinois and Mizzou are the top two teams on Evan Miya’s Incoming Transfer Class rankings.
