Mizzou Basketball announces home and road SEC opponents for upcoming season

Other than the Border War, Braggin’ Rights, and the Big 12/SEC Challenge against Iowa State, Mizzou Basketball’s non-conference schedule is still a bit of an unknown at this point.

However, on Wednesday — the SEC announced the conference home and road opponents for each team in the league.

Here’s a look at Mizzou’s 18-game slate, highlighted by Kentucky coming to COMO and a lot of other intriguing matchups.

We’ll find out the dates, times and TV for these conference matchups later on.

Dave Matter mentions that it will be the first time in program history that Mizzou will be hosting Kentucky and kansas in the same season.

Now it’s officially official that this will be the first Mizzou season with home games vs. both Kansas & Kentucky — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) June 29, 2022

Fortunately, Mizzou only plays Kentucky, Tennessee, Auburn, Florida, and Alabama once — as those teams will be competing for the top four spots in the league, per usual.

Meanwhile, the Tigers will play two teams twice that have first-year head coaches (LSU-Matt McMahon and Mississippi State-Chris Jans).

I don’t want to get too optimistic here, but this might be best-case scenario schedule for year one under Dennis Gates as the home slate looks, for the most part — manageable.

And in NBA Summer League news, congrats to Jeremiah Tilmon on earning another opportunity with the Magic as he has landed on Orlando’s Summer League roster.

5️⃣ #LKLDAlum have landed on Orlando's Summer League Roster to compete in Las Vegas ✈️ this year. pic.twitter.com/xWBQT0N7ny — Lakeland Magic (@LakelandMagic) June 29, 2022

And how about Jontay Porter? He will be on the Nuggets Summer League roster, according to Mike Singer. Very cool for Jontay.

Jontay Porter will be on the #Nuggets Summer League team, I'm told. — Mike Singer (@msinger) June 29, 2022

Onto the links. M-I-Z!

From the SEC Network: Mizzou’s SEC Network Takeover will be held on Monday, July 11th with the two games being women’s basketball upsetting No. 1 South Carolina and football’s bowl-eligibility clinching win over Florida

Former Missouri Baseball Tiger Ian Kinsler has been announced as manager for Team Israel’s 2023 World Baseball Classic.

Israel names four-time All-Star Ian Kinsler as manager of its 2023 World Baseball Classic team. — Bill Shaikin (@BillShaikin) June 29, 2022

Report from Ben Arnet: Congrats to former Missouri Tiger Jordan Chavis, who has been named an assistant coach for the Columbia College women’s basketball team!

Columbia College announces they've hired former @MizzouWBB star Jordan Chavis as an assistant coach on it's women's hoops staff.

Chavis shot 42% from 3 and averaged a career best 7.3 ppg as a senior two years ago.

Jason Vance/@CoMoSports pic.twitter.com/J3CLwbQtx8 — Ben Arnet (@BenArnetKOMU) June 29, 2022

So, Braggin’ Rights might be some fun next season, as Illinois and Mizzou are the top two teams on Evan Miya’s Incoming Transfer Class rankings.

Here's the latest Incoming Transfer Class Rankings



1. Illinois

2. Missouri

3. LSU

4. Memphis

5. West Virginia

6. Texas Tech

7. Florida

8. Georgetown

9. Miami

10. Arkansas

11. Bryant

12. Arizona St.

13. Ohio State

14. UNLV

15. Washington pic.twitter.com/TrmWpYQfzW — Evan Miyakawa (@EvanMiya) June 29, 2022

Jarrett Sutton joined Brendan Wiese on The Big 550 KTRS to discuss his Pelicans drafting E.J. Liddell and of course some Mizzou Basketball. Here’s what Sutton had to say about Dennis Gates.

More from Sutton: “I think the talent evaluator in Dennis Gates is sometimes not talked about enough. This is a guy at Florida State that really identified NBA talent. Him and Charlton Young developed great recruiting classes in their nine years at FSU.” #Mizzou @KTRS550 ⤵️ https://t.co/E4wgcLWVvM — KTRS Sports (@BigSportsShow) June 29, 2022