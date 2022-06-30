PODCAST: Is this THE best in-state recruiting class EVER?!

Welcome back Tiger Fans to another episode of Before the Box Score with Nate Edwards and Brandon Kiley. Well, it’s still the offseason which means there is mostly recruiting news. After that, Nate and BK discuss the new ACC schedule and how it might influence the future of SEC scheduling.

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 11:15: Welcome back to BTBS! Let’s get right into it with nothing other than RECRUITING.

11:15 - 22:52: Let's talk about Cayden Green and the state of Missouri’s prospects.

22:52 - 38:05: Now it is time to talk about scheduling. The guys discuss the new ACC scheduling system and how it might influence what the SEC does in the near future.

38:05 - END: What might playing time look like for the line?

