Isiaih Mosley is Reportedly Nearing a Commitment Decision

Mosley time?

Columbia native and Missouri State transfer star Isiaih Mosley is reportedly nearing a decision, and, well — could the destination actually be Mizzou? The latest rumors have indicated that it may very well be a possibility.

First off, you can read Sam Snelling’s piece from yesterday morning if Mosley is a realistic option.

Sources are saying https://t.co/nRVL7LKhxh — Order On The Court (@DataMizzou) June 5, 2022

Then there’s this, from On3Sports’ Jamie Shaw.

NEW Intel: Isiaih Mosley is locked in on one school with a commitment coming soon



MORE (On3+) | https://t.co/tvgKpmu1qp pic.twitter.com/rNyJa81oO0 — Jamie Shaw (@JamieShaw5) June 5, 2022

A subscription is needed to access the prediction.

So, what exactly would a potential Isiaih Mosley addition mean for Mizzou? Obviously, landing Mosley would be a HUGE get for Gates. According to transfer portal player rankings, he currently ranks first on On3Sports, fourth on CBS Sports, and sixth on ESPN. According to Bart Torvik’s RosterCast, the potential addition of Mosley would jump Missouri from 57th to 43rd in Torvik’s 2022-2023 preseason projections.

After the disappointment of Jamarion Sharp staying at Western Kentucky and to some extent, Adam Miller at LSU — landing Mosley would be a welcome surprise.

Also, Mizzou Football added to their 2023 recruiting class yesterday as they landed in-state kicker from Liberty North High School Blake Craig, who is rated as the No. 2 kicker in the country.

You can read Parker Gillam’s commitment piece on him for a little more info.

Onto the links. M-I-Z!

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

Mizzou Football spent the day with the kids in St. Louis. Very cool!

A Great Day for football in St. Louis!!! Lots of future TIGERS n attendance!! #KIZ pic.twitter.com/OQDAgpVBiN — Eliah Drinkwitz (@CoachDrinkwitz) June 5, 2022

Noah Carter (and his dog!) have officially moved into Mizzou

God is amazingly awesome and very good. Noah is blessed to be with his Mizzou Basketball family. Now let’s put in that WORK! pic.twitter.com/kpVr9VnQe4 — Joe Carter (@joe_jcaphia) June 5, 2022

Some more move-in stuff from Mizzou Basketball. Welcome, guys!

Move in day for Mizzou Women’s Basketball with Ashton Judd and Averi Kroenke. Love to see it!

According to CBS Sports NBA, former Mizzou Head Coach Quin Snyder plans to step down after spending eight seasons with the Jazz.

Matter thinks Quin coaching the Spurs in 2023 makes a lot of sense

Quin to San Antonio in 2023. Makes a lot of sense. https://t.co/VDrYSG3FjG — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) June 5, 2022

Scary scene in yesterday’s USFL Game....former Mizzou and Arkansas DL Tre Williams was carted off the field with an injury. Here’s hoping for the best for Tre.

Players and coaches from both sides show support for Tre Williams as he is carted off the field due to injury ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Rrs4uwBWcv — USFL (@USFL) June 5, 2022