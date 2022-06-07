National Media’s Reaction from Isiaih Mosley’s Commitment to Mizzou

MOsley!
Isiaih Mosley is a Missouri Tiger now, if you’re into that kind of thing.
The timeline of how it went down on Monday was this first report by Jon Rothstein.
Sources: Missouri State transfer Isiaih Mosley has cut his list to the following programs.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) June 6, 2022
Missouri
Mississippi State
Then it was the “CoMo Stand Up” bat signal by Gates a couple of hours later.
CoMo Stand Up pic.twitter.com/wUHyrCAzB2— Dennis Gates (@coachdgates) June 6, 2022
Then, the much-anticipated potential commitment became reality. He’s coming home!
Top transfer Isiaih Mosley has committed to Missouri, he tells @On3sports.— Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) June 6, 2022
Averaged 20 PPG last season at Missouri St. on 50% FG & 42% 3P.
HUGE pickup for Dennis Gates.
“It just felt right to come back home.”
Story: https://t.co/Yvk79yxTGh pic.twitter.com/fYAKzwSHNZ
So, how big of a deal is this? It was certainly big enough to get the national media’s attention, that’s for sure.
- ESPN’s Jeff Borzello calls it an “outstanding pickup.”
Outstanding pickup for Dennis Gates and Missouri. Isiaih Mosley was one of the best pure scorers in the portal and one of the best available transfers. Shot better than 50% from the field, 40% from 3 and 90% from the free throw line. Averaged 20.4 points and 6.2 boards. https://t.co/UHr2W0W8EN— Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) June 6, 2022
- CBS Sports’ David Cobb calls it a “massive get”.
College basketball's top uncommitted transfer is off the board.— David Cobb (@DavidWCobb) June 6, 2022
Isiaih Mosley is a massive get for Missouri as Dennis Gates overhauls the roster.
He ranks as the @CBSSportsCBB No. 4 transfer of the offseason.https://t.co/KoT3iDSxN8
“A tourney bid would be a major win in Year One for Gates, and Mosley could be the piece that gets the Tigers there.”
- Jake Weingarten from StockRisers appreciates what Dennis Gates has been doing.
Dennis Gates has been amazing since his arrival at Mizzou. What an amazing coach.— Jake (@jakeweingarten) June 6, 2022
- Even Dickie V loves it, baby!
This was a super pickup for @MizzouHoops / yes ISIAIH MOSELEY is going to be a major impact player in the @SEC https://t.co/0SXgb21qeE— Dick Vitale (@DickieV) June 7, 2022
With the addition of Isiaih Mosley, Mizzou now has the second-best incoming transfer class ranking in the country, according to EvanMiya. On 247Sports, Missouri’s transfer class currently ranks seventh in the country. Not bad!
Oh, and Dajuan Harris vs Isiaih Mosley is going to add some juice to the Border War this upcoming season. Can’t wait for December!
Isiaih Mosley v Dajuan Harris when the Jayhawks visit Mizzou.— Greg Dailey (@GregDaileyNews) June 6, 2022
CoMo will be hopping.
Gotta love this post-commitment Tweet from C.Y. Young.
M-I-Z!!! pic.twitter.com/TGTAWq5aSl— Charlton C.Y. Young (@CoachSEEWHY12) June 6, 2022
What a Monday it was, Mizzou fans. Soak it in. Enjoy it.
Onto the links. M-I-Z!
Yesterday at Rock M
- Recruiting Reset from Brandon Kiley: Ma’Kyi Lee represents the offensive line reinforcement Mizzou needed
- From Sam Snelling and Matt Watkins: Isiaih Mosley commits to Mizzou
More Links:
(STLToday)
- From Dave Matter: Mizzou lands high-scoring former Missouri State guard Isiaih Mosley
(Columbia Missourian)
- From Jack Knowlton: Rock Bridge grad, Missouri State transfer Mosley joins MU basketball
- Maclin, Smith named to College Football Hall of Fame ballot, writes Kenny Van Doren
- Former MU standout Buckley in 5-for-1 playoff for U.S. Open berth, writes Calum McAndrew
(Columbia Daily Tribune)
- From Matt Stahl and Chris Kwiecinski: Mizzou basketball lands Isiaih Mosley, a top-rated transfer and former Rock Bridge star
- From Adam Hensley: Dennis Gates, Mizzou basketball fans celebrate Isiaih Mosle’s transfer: “CoMo Stand Up”
(Miscellaneous/Tweets)
- You can help grow the Mizzou Club Hockey program on their Go Fund Me page!
Hey Tigers fans, we need your help! This year we will take our program to the next level, with plans to expand our schedule and a couple other surprises we can't do without your support. Please consider donating to help continue to grow our program. https://t.co/nansLi0caZ pic.twitter.com/znO0xJxSmW— Mizzou Club Hockey (@MizClubHockey) June 6, 2022
- Watch this from Mizzou Wrestling Head Coach Brian Smith
“That’s just part of the greatness of sport that if you can do it right and parents can understand that and try to step back and let their children enjoy it.”— Wrestling Coaches Insider (@WRScoachinsider) June 6, 2022
HC @mutigerstyle of @MizzouWrestling shares his advice for wrestling parents.
Find more clips: https://t.co/korM3NQdjB pic.twitter.com/bAnVPC9qQA
- The Mizzou Softball team posted a 3.46 GPA this semester, and Mizzou Women’s Golf had a 3.65. Awesome!
A successful spring in the classroom!#OwnIt pic.twitter.com/1i8sjEw3lT— Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) June 6, 2022
✏️— Mizzou Women's Golf (@MUWomensGolf) June 6, 2022
https://t.co/Q1PSyJyIph#MIZ ⛳️ pic.twitter.com/IpXG58yu7F
- A huge congrats to former Mizzou Football greats Justin Smith and Jeremy Maclin, who have landed on the National Football Foundation College Football Hall of Fame 2023 Ballot. Read more here on MUTigers.com!
Congratulations!— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) June 6, 2022
https://t.co/O4rZlyXzwV#MIZ pic.twitter.com/OFE4MJJML9
- Congrats to the eight Mizzou Track and Fielders who have qualified for the NCAA Championships this Thursday through Saturday in Eugene, Oregon. Read more here on MUTigers.com!
NCAA Championships, here we come! 8⃣— Mizzou Track & Field (@MizzouTFXC) June 6, 2022
https://t.co/ImGrVMpfA5#MIZ x #NCAATF pic.twitter.com/9HaNAwirB3
- Mizzou Men’s Golfer Jack Lundin is currently tied for 43rd in US Open Final Qualifying.
US Open Final Qualifying today in Columbus, OH.@jacklundin01 sitting in t43 at Even par for first 18 holes. 36 holes, 106 players for (13 spots). M-I-Z! @MizzouMensGolf pic.twitter.com/uBhFeay11g— Mizzou Men's Golf (@MizzouMensGolf) June 6, 2022
- More U.S. Open Final Qualifying notes from Calum McAndrew:
One current and two former #Mizzou players in the field at U.S. Open Final Qualifying Site in Columbus, Ohio, where 13 players will earn a major berth.— Calum McAndrew (@C_McAndrew95) June 6, 2022
Hayden Buckley is -3 thru Round 1, tied 8th. Jack Lundin is Even, T46th. Peter Malnati +2, T67th. One round to go.
From what I can tell, former #Mizzou men's golf standout Hayden Buckley will be in a 5-for-1 playoff for a spot in the U.S. Open tomorrow morning. Finished 5 under for the 36-hole event, but more holes are needed. 'Longest Day in Golf,' indeed.https://t.co/7HsZeHoEfq— Calum McAndrew (@C_McAndrew95) June 7, 2022
- If you’re looking to sign up for ESPN+, Rock M Nation now has an affiliate link: click Here for ESPN+ Now!
- If you’re looking to sign up for a new streaming service, you can try FuboTV: click HERE for FuboTV access — FuboTV now has ESPN, CBS, FS1 and more sports channels.
(** RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.**)
Loading comments...