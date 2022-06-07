National Media’s Reaction from Isiaih Mosley’s Commitment to Mizzou

MOsley!

Isiaih Mosley is a Missouri Tiger now, if you’re into that kind of thing.

The timeline of how it went down on Monday was this first report by Jon Rothstein.

Sources: Missouri State transfer Isiaih Mosley has cut his list to the following programs.



Missouri

Mississippi State — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) June 6, 2022

Then it was the “CoMo Stand Up” bat signal by Gates a couple of hours later.

CoMo Stand Up pic.twitter.com/wUHyrCAzB2 — Dennis Gates (@coachdgates) June 6, 2022

Then, the much-anticipated potential commitment became reality. He’s coming home!

Top transfer Isiaih Mosley has committed to Missouri, he tells @On3sports.



Averaged 20 PPG last season at Missouri St. on 50% FG & 42% 3P.



HUGE pickup for Dennis Gates.



“It just felt right to come back home.”



Story: https://t.co/Yvk79yxTGh pic.twitter.com/fYAKzwSHNZ — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) June 6, 2022

So, how big of a deal is this? It was certainly big enough to get the national media’s attention, that’s for sure.

ESPN’s Jeff Borzello calls it an “outstanding pickup.”

Outstanding pickup for Dennis Gates and Missouri. Isiaih Mosley was one of the best pure scorers in the portal and one of the best available transfers. Shot better than 50% from the field, 40% from 3 and 90% from the free throw line. Averaged 20.4 points and 6.2 boards. https://t.co/UHr2W0W8EN — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) June 6, 2022

CBS Sports’ David Cobb calls it a “massive get”.

College basketball's top uncommitted transfer is off the board.



Isiaih Mosley is a massive get for Missouri as Dennis Gates overhauls the roster.



He ranks as the @CBSSportsCBB No. 4 transfer of the offseason.https://t.co/KoT3iDSxN8 — David Cobb (@DavidWCobb) June 6, 2022

“A tourney bid would be a major win in Year One for Gates, and Mosley could be the piece that gets the Tigers there.”

Jake Weingarten from StockRisers appreciates what Dennis Gates has been doing.

Dennis Gates has been amazing since his arrival at Mizzou. What an amazing coach. — Jake (@jakeweingarten) June 6, 2022

Even Dickie V loves it, baby!

This was a super pickup for ⁦@MizzouHoops⁩ / yes ISIAIH MOSELEY is going to be a major impact player in the ⁦@SEC⁩ https://t.co/0SXgb21qeE — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) June 7, 2022

With the addition of Isiaih Mosley, Mizzou now has the second-best incoming transfer class ranking in the country, according to EvanMiya. On 247Sports, Missouri’s transfer class currently ranks seventh in the country. Not bad!

Oh, and Dajuan Harris vs Isiaih Mosley is going to add some juice to the Border War this upcoming season. Can’t wait for December!

Isiaih Mosley v Dajuan Harris when the Jayhawks visit Mizzou.



CoMo will be hopping. — Greg Dailey (@GregDaileyNews) June 6, 2022

Gotta love this post-commitment Tweet from C.Y. Young.

What a Monday it was, Mizzou fans. Soak it in. Enjoy it.

Onto the links. M-I-Z!

From Dave Matter: Mizzou lands high-scoring former Missouri State guard Isiaih Mosley

You can help grow the Mizzou Club Hockey program on their Go Fund Me page!

Hey Tigers fans, we need your help! This year we will take our program to the next level, with plans to expand our schedule and a couple other surprises we can't do without your support. Please consider donating to help continue to grow our program. https://t.co/nansLi0caZ pic.twitter.com/znO0xJxSmW — Mizzou Club Hockey (@MizClubHockey) June 6, 2022

Watch this from Mizzou Wrestling Head Coach Brian Smith

“That’s just part of the greatness of sport that if you can do it right and parents can understand that and try to step back and let their children enjoy it.”



HC @mutigerstyle of @MizzouWrestling shares his advice for wrestling parents.



Find more clips: https://t.co/korM3NQdjB pic.twitter.com/bAnVPC9qQA — Wrestling Coaches Insider (@WRScoachinsider) June 6, 2022

The Mizzou Softball team posted a 3.46 GPA this semester, and Mizzou Women’s Golf had a 3.65. Awesome!

A huge congrats to former Mizzou Football greats Justin Smith and Jeremy Maclin, who have landed on the National Football Foundation College Football Hall of Fame 2023 Ballot. Read more here on MUTigers.com!

Congrats to the eight Mizzou Track and Fielders who have qualified for the NCAA Championships this Thursday through Saturday in Eugene, Oregon. Read more here on MUTigers.com!

Mizzou Men’s Golfer Jack Lundin is currently tied for 43rd in US Open Final Qualifying.

US Open Final Qualifying today in Columbus, OH.@jacklundin01 sitting in t43 at Even par for first 18 holes. 36 holes, 106 players for (13 spots). M-I-Z! @MizzouMensGolf pic.twitter.com/uBhFeay11g — Mizzou Men's Golf (@MizzouMensGolf) June 6, 2022

More U.S. Open Final Qualifying notes from Calum McAndrew:

One current and two former #Mizzou players in the field at U.S. Open Final Qualifying Site in Columbus, Ohio, where 13 players will earn a major berth.



Hayden Buckley is -3 thru Round 1, tied 8th. Jack Lundin is Even, T46th. Peter Malnati +2, T67th. One round to go. — Calum McAndrew (@C_McAndrew95) June 6, 2022

From what I can tell, former #Mizzou men's golf standout Hayden Buckley will be in a 5-for-1 playoff for a spot in the U.S. Open tomorrow morning. Finished 5 under for the 36-hole event, but more holes are needed. 'Longest Day in Golf,' indeed.https://t.co/7HsZeHoEfq — Calum McAndrew (@C_McAndrew95) June 7, 2022