National Media’s Reaction from Isiaih Mosley’s Commitment to Mizzou

Mizzou Links for Tuesday, June 7

By Sammy Stava
MOsley!

Isiaih Mosley is a Missouri Tiger now, if you’re into that kind of thing.

The timeline of how it went down on Monday was this first report by Jon Rothstein.

Then it was the “CoMo Stand Up” bat signal by Gates a couple of hours later.

Then, the much-anticipated potential commitment became reality. He’s coming home!

So, how big of a deal is this? It was certainly big enough to get the national media’s attention, that’s for sure.

  • ESPN’s Jeff Borzello calls it an “outstanding pickup.”
  • CBS Sports’ David Cobb calls it a “massive get”.

“A tourney bid would be a major win in Year One for Gates, and Mosley could be the piece that gets the Tigers there.”

  • Jake Weingarten from StockRisers appreciates what Dennis Gates has been doing.
  • Even Dickie V loves it, baby!

With the addition of Isiaih Mosley, Mizzou now has the second-best incoming transfer class ranking in the country, according to EvanMiya. On 247Sports, Missouri’s transfer class currently ranks seventh in the country. Not bad!

Oh, and Dajuan Harris vs Isiaih Mosley is going to add some juice to the Border War this upcoming season. Can’t wait for December!

Gotta love this post-commitment Tweet from C.Y. Young.

What a Monday it was, Mizzou fans. Soak it in. Enjoy it.

Onto the links. M-I-Z!

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

  • You can help grow the Mizzou Club Hockey program on their Go Fund Me page!
  • Watch this from Mizzou Wrestling Head Coach Brian Smith
  • The Mizzou Softball team posted a 3.46 GPA this semester, and Mizzou Women’s Golf had a 3.65. Awesome!
  • A huge congrats to former Mizzou Football greats Justin Smith and Jeremy Maclin, who have landed on the National Football Foundation College Football Hall of Fame 2023 Ballot. Read more here on MUTigers.com!
  • Congrats to the eight Mizzou Track and Fielders who have qualified for the NCAA Championships this Thursday through Saturday in Eugene, Oregon. Read more here on MUTigers.com!
  • Mizzou Men’s Golfer Jack Lundin is currently tied for 43rd in US Open Final Qualifying.
  • More U.S. Open Final Qualifying notes from Calum McAndrew:
