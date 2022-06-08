Early 133lbs Big 12 Wrestling Preview

Jumping from one season to the next comes with its line up changes and depth chart shuffles. With seniors graduating and recruits/transfers coming in and out, among other changes, teams will be looking to improve their roster. In a series of articles, I will be breaking down individual wrestlers within each weight class and where they stand inside the Big 12 Conference. (2 of 11)

133lbs: Conference Overview

The 133lbs weight class will be returning seven of its top eight Big 12 placer’s from the 2021-22 season. Six of the returning starters have qualified for the NCAA Championship multiple times and only one has made it onto the podium. With the majority of the weight class back for the upcoming season, Air Force and West Virginia stand as the two teams looking at a new names among their lineups to start the season.

Daton Fix stands alone at the top of the 133lbs class inside the Big 12. Falling in behind him will be the return of Mizzou’s Matthew Schmitt who will be looking to get back on track where he left off with Kyle Biscoglia not far behind. Advancing down the rest of the 133lbs class is going to be a back and forth battle between a group of talented wrestlers. The battle outside of the top three guys will likely come down to who has progressed the most and wrestling the best come to the end of the season.

Anticipated Matchups:

Daton Fix (OKST) vs. Anyone

Daton Fix has yet to lose a match against a Big 12 opponent leaving him with an all time conference record of 38-0. His most recent closest contest came against Kyle Biscoglia (UNI) in the 2021-22 Big 12 Tournament. During the finals match, Fix won by a 6-2 decision. Daton Fix is a major staple and household name in the wrestling world so anyone giving him a run for his money is exciting to see.

133lbs Sleeper:

Wyatt Henson (OU)

Wyatt Henson is a transfer out of Iowa where he spent 2021-22 season redshirting at the 141lbs weight class behind former Mizzou wrestler Jaydin Eierman. Henson went 18-2 as an unattached wrestler for the season losing matchups to Mizzou’s Allan Hart and Northern Colorado’s Andrew Alirez. Wyatt Henson was the No. 22 overall recruit in the 2021 class and could be a huge boost in the Sooner lineup.

Returning 2021-22 Starters:

Daton Fix (Jr.) - Oklahoma State - NCAA Championship Seed: 2 - Record: 25-1

For the fourth season in a row, the 133lbs weight class runs through Daton Fix as he is a three time conference champ and has yet to be defeated within the Big 12. Fix is a three time NCAA All-American finishing in second the past three years. He finished the 21-22 season with a 13-0 record in the Big 12 conference. Fix ended the 2022 NCAA Championship going 4-1 getting defeated in the finals (3-2 Decision) by No. 1 Roman Bravo-Young (Penn State).

Kyle Biscoglia (Jr.) - UNI - NCAA Championship Seed: 14 - Record: 21-10

Finished the season with a 14-3 conference record and a second place conference finish in the 21-22 season. He is a returning NCAA qualifier and will be entering his fifth season with Panthers. Biscoglia ended the 2022 NCAA Championship going 1-2 getting knocked out by decision (3-1) to No. 20 Chance Rich (CSU Bakersfield) in the second round consolation.

Ramazan Attasauov (So.) - Iowa State - NCAA Championship Seed: 24 - Record: 16-8

Finished the season with a 13-4 conference record and a third place conference finish in the 21-22 season. He is a returning NCAA qualifier and will be entering his fourth season with Cyclones. Attasauov ended the 2022 NCAA Championship going 0-2 and medically forfeiting out of the tournament.

Haiden Drury (So.) - Utah Valley - NCAA Championship Seed: 17 - Record: 20-8

Finished the season with a 5-4 conference record and a fifth place conference finish in the 21-22 season. Drury, a returning NCAA qualifier, enters his second season at Utah Valley after transferring out of Fresno State. He ended the 2022 NCAA Championship going 1-2 getting knocked out by decision (3-2) to No. 15 Kai Orine (NC State) in the second round consolation.

Anthony Madrigal (Sr.) - Oklahoma - NCAA Championship Seed: 23 - Record: 12-12

Finished the season with a 5-9 conference record and a sixth place conference finish in the 21-22 season. A three time NCAA qualifier, Madrigal will enter his fifth season as a Sooner. He ended the 2022 NCAA Championship going 0-2 getting knocked out by decision (3-1) to No. 7 Lucas Byrd (Illinois) in the first round consolation.

Connor Brown (Sr.) - Missouri - Record: 6-9

Finished the season with a 4-6 conference record and a seventh place conference finish in the 21-22 season. Connor Brown is a one time NCAA qualifier and has made pit stops at South Dakota State and Wisconsin before making his way to Missouri.

Gabriel Tagg (Jr.) - South Dakota State - Record: 13-6

Finished the season with a 8-5 conference record and an eighth place conference finish in the 21-22 season. Tagg spent two years at North Carolina before making it to South Dakota State where he will be entering his second season with the team.

Kellyn March (So.) - North Dakota State - Record: 14-9

Finished the season with a 7-5 conference record. He will be entering the third season as a potential starter for the Bison.

Job Greenwood (Jr.) - Wyoming - Record: 15-12

Finished the season with a 3-6 conference record. Greenwood will be entering his third year as a projected starter.

Dyson Kunz (So.) - Northern Colorado - Record: 8-16

Finished the season with a 3-8 conference record. Kunz is projected to retain his starting job for the coming season.

Other Potential Starters:

Trey Crawford (Fr.) - Missouri

Split time with Connor Brown in 2021-22

Likely to fall into a reserve roll

Went 5-5 against conference opponents in 21-22

Could slot into starting lineup if Schmitt does not return

Matthew Schmitt (Sr.) - Missouri

3x NCAA qualifier

Will be coming off of a medical redshirt from the previous season

Projected to reclaim his starting position at 133

Wyatt Henson (Fr.) - Oklahoma

Highly coveted transfer out of Iowa

Son of former wrestling great Sammie Henson

Projected starter at 133lbs

Julian Farber (So.) - Northern Iowa

Went 2-3 against conference opponents in 21-22

Looks to compete with Kyle Biscoglia for starting spot

Jordan Titus (Fr.) - West Virginia

#25 Overall Recruit in 2021 (FloWrestling)

Projected to take over the starting position at 133lbs

Returning from a redshirt season

Nick Krug (Sr.) - Air Force

Seeking first crack at starting lineup

Enters fourth year

Departures:

Sidney Flores - Air Force

Garrett Lautzenheiser - West Virginia

Notable Incoming Recruits: (FloWrestling, MatScout)

Zeke Seltzer:

Committed to Missouri

3x High School State Champion (4x Medalist) (Indiana)

#25 Overall Recruit (FloWrestling)

#21 Overall Recruit (MatScout)

Zach Blankenship:

Committed to Oklahoma State

#99 Overall Recruit (FloWrestling)

#38 Overall Recruit (MatScout)

3x High School State Champion (Oklahoma)

Fernando Barreto:

Committed to North Dakota State

#92 Overall Recruit (MatScout)

Has an opportunity to start if he don’t redshirt

Gavin Drexler:

Committed to North Dakota State

#126 Overall Recruit (MatScout)

3x High School State Champion (Wisconsin)

Evan Binder:

Committed to Air Force

4x High School State Champion (Missouri)

#128 Overall Recruit (MatScout)

Early BIG 12 Tournament Prediction:

Daton Fix (OKST) Matthew Schmitt (MIZ) Kyle Biscoglia (UNI) Kellyn March (NDSU) Wyatt Henson (OU) Ramazan Attasauov (ISU) Gabriel Tagg (SDSU) Haiden Drury (UTV)

Previous Overviews: