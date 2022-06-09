Track and Field Championships Underway for Mizzou in Eugene, Oregon

Championships Underway in Eugene

The only sport that is still in action for Mizzou on the 2021-2022 athletic calendar is Track and Field, and they’re officially underway at the NCAA Championships this week in Eugene, Oregon.

In the 800m semifinal, Christopher Conrad was the only one of the eight Mizzou participants on Wednesday night. Competing in his first outdoor championships, the junior from O’Fallon, Illinois ended his season with a Top-20 finish.

Christopher Conrad wraps his 2022 season with a top-20 finish at the NCAA Championships. He clocked a personal best of 1:47.33 two weeks ago at the NCAA West Prelims.#MIZ — Mizzou Track & Field (@MizzouTFXC) June 9, 2022

Upcoming Thursday night in Eugene, Sophia Rivera and Ava Curry compete in the javelin, while Ayele Gerken competes in the long jump. For more on the complete schedule, check it out on MUTigers.com.

Meanwhile, the Mizzou Tennis program has added three players to their roster via the transfer portal, the team announced on Wednesday. Head Coach Chris Wootton has landed Mae and Christine Canete (sisters from Central Oklahoma), and Laura Masic (Indiana).

Welcome to Mizzou, @maecanete3! #MIZ



⭐ Three-time All-American

⭐ No. 3 Rated DII Singles Player

⭐ 2021 ITA DII Rookie of the Year



https://t.co/vMN1omX0NO pic.twitter.com/WmhXT4NT2N — Mizzou Tennis (@MizzouTennis) June 8, 2022

Along with these accolades, Mae Canete finished with a 22-2 overall record last season with her only two losses against the top DII and JUCO player, helping Central Oklahoma to a National Runner-Up finish — their best in school history.

Wootton on Mae:

“We are honored to have Mae join our team this fall. She is one of the best players in Division II tennis and will be a vital part of our future. Mae gives us experience and leadership that will be integral over the next two years. We are excited that she has chosen Mizzou to take her next step.”

Welcome to Mizzou, @inahcanete! #MIZ



⭐ Singles and Double All-American

⭐ 19-2 Singles Record as freshman

⭐ 2021 DII ITA Doubles National Champion



https://t.co/vMN1omX0NO pic.twitter.com/h4EdgUCH6t — Mizzou Tennis (@MizzouTennis) June 8, 2022

After going 19-2 last season, Christine “Inah” Canete was one of four freshman to earn DII All-American honors. She also finished the season No. 8 in the ITA Singles Top 25 and was named the MIAA Freshman of the Year.

Wootton on Inah:

“Inah is an exciting addition to our Mizzou tennis family. The future is bright to her development in Division 1 tennis. We expect big things from Inah and are ecstatic to watch her climb to college tennis prominence. She joins her older sisters as the No. 1 doubles pair in Division 2 and gives lots of depth and experience at the top of our singles and double lineup.”

Welcome to Mizzou, Laura! #MIZ



⭐ 12 singles wins in 2021-22

⭐ Croatia National Team

⭐ Qualified for ITA National Fall Championship



https://t.co/vMN1omX0NO pic.twitter.com/im1vFGk3vV — Mizzou Tennis (@MizzouTennis) June 8, 2022

A native from Croatia, Masic has won six singles national championships and several ITF and ETA tournaments.

Wootton on Masic:

“Laura is going to be an essential piece to Mizzou tennis success over the next two years. Her experience playing at the top of the lineup in a Power 5 conference will give us a level of experience and stability that is priceless. Laura wants to be great in life and in tennis we’re honored to have her join our family. Mizzou is the perfect place for her to continue developing and translate her talent to results.”

Onto the links. M-I-Z!

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

(Columbia Daily Tribune)

From Matt Stahl: What to know about the present and future of Mizzou football’s kicking game

(Miscellaneous Tweets)

Barret Banister is a Burlsworth Trophy nominee. Here’s hoping for a big year for Banister as he enters his final season as a Missouri Tiger!

We love to see these #BurlsWorthy nominees represent the Trophy so well. Congratulations to @BanisterBarrett of @Mizzou for being a 2021 Burlsworth Trophy nominee! pic.twitter.com/EGmMAQdxxc — Burlsworth Trophy (@BurlsworthTrust) June 8, 2022

An absolute honor to be considered for this award! Thank you @MizzouFootball, @BurlsworthTrust, and so many more for the help along the way. As I heard many times growing up, I plan to keep doing it “The Burls Way” #MIZ https://t.co/fjwUxyGDAR — Barrett Banister (@BanisterBarrett) June 8, 2022

According to Kelley Ford ratings, Mizzou Football’s schedule comes in as the 19th toughest in the country, and that’s behind 10 other SEC teams. Crazy.

Missouri’s schedule comes in as the 19th-toughest in the country here https://t.co/8oJNIWvZTc — Nate Edwards (@NateGEdwards) June 8, 2022

Matt Harris with some more research on Isiaih Mosley. That’s some good company!

Parsed Synergy again, and the closest analytic comp I can find to Isiaih Mosley at the MM level: Vermont's Anthony Lamb in 2018-19. He's also within shouting distance of Max Abmas' 2020-21 campaign at Oral Roberts. — Matt Harris (@MattJHarris85) June 8, 2022

Assistant coaches at Arkansas Baseball are almost making the same amount as Steve Bieser. Ugh...that’s not great. Come on, Mizzou.

The assistant coaches at Arkansas are almost making the same amount as Steve Bieser at Missouri is. https://t.co/CwK1d3WnCo — Caleb George (@calebcgeorge13) June 3, 2022

Congrats to Jennelle Shaw, who has been named the Assistant Athletic Director for the Tiger Scholarship Fund. Welcome, Jennelle!

Looking good, Jordan Clarkson! Vote for him on IG.