PODCAST: GOT ‘EM. ISIAIH MOSLEY COMMITS TO MIZZOU!

Welcome back to another episode of Dive Cuts with Sam Snelling, Matthew Harris, and special guest and Rock M Nation contributor Matt Watkins.

Well, some incredible news came through for Mizzou this weekend. One of the top scorers in the transfer market chose Mizzou as his landing spot. And that person is none other than CoMo native, Isiaih Mosley! Sam and the Matts discuss this commitment, what it means for the coming basketball season, who might Mizzou need to round out the roster, and much more.

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 03:40 - It’s Dive Cuts time, y’all.

03:40 - 22:00 - It’s time to talk about ISIAIH freaking MOSLEY.

22:00 - 35:20 - With the addition of Mosley, where does this roster put Dennis Gates and the Mizzou Tigers in regards to the season and postseason?

35:20 - 50:14 - So, what might this Mizzou roster need to round it out?

50:14 - END - Wrapping it up! We hope you follow along with our stories, posts, and pods as the season inches closer and closer. MIZ!

