Missouri Reacts Survey: Who Will Be QB1 in 2022?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Missouri Tigers fans and fans across the country.

You might have heard the phrase “the most important position in American sports” before when describing quarterbacks and you also have heard that your Missouri football Tigers are a little unclear on who their starting quarterback is going to be.

It’s certainly not for a lack of options! Let’s review:

Jack Abraham is the most experienced quarterback on the roster by far as he enters his seventh year in college football. Over those seven years he’s been on the rosters of five different schools, started 38 games, and has thrown for over 10,000 yards with a 67% accuracy, 7.3 ANY/A (which is almost average) and a 64-37 TD-INT ratio. In addition, he has an ok 5.1% sack rate while averaging 4.2 yards per carry. At this point, he is what he is: an accurate passer, an occasional run threat, and someone who won’t be a game breaker but usually won’t kill a drive with a mistake. Abraham is your high floor/low ceiling play.

Brady Cook has the most game experience as a Missouri quarterback, seeing action in seven games in Columbia. He’s only thrown 65 passes but he boasts an 80% completion rate, 6.3 ANY/A (which is below average), and a health 3-0 TD-INT ratio. The real treat, however, is that he has averaged 6.7 yards per carry and will absolutely be happy to tuck the ball and run. His sack rate of 7.1% isn’t great but again, 65-70 drop backs is a tiny sample size. Cook’s youth and athleticism make an intriguing option but there is a limit to what he can do on his own and would certainly need high-level talent around him for the offense to flourish.

Tyler Macon arrived on campus with a ton of fanfare but only saw the field in three games in 2021, throwing 17 passes and rushing 12 times. His big moment was taking snaps on the last drive at Vanderbilt and getting thrown to the wolves in his lone start against Georgia. His numbers are fairly terrible, but again: he’s participated in 30 plays and most of those were against freaking Georgia. Despite his high school pedigree, Macon seems to be the consistently overlooked piece here but certainly has a skillset that is unique to the roster. He would certainly be a high ceiling/low floor option of the group.

And then there’s our beautiful baseball boy, Sam Horn. Sam has been on campus for a handful of weeks and could be drafted by an MLB team. Would he take that offer? Who knows. Is he ready for college football? I don’t know! It’s hard (and unfair) to expect a freshman quarterback to come in and start immediately but Horn certainly has the tools necessary to make an impact eventually. If he wins the job outright it doesn’t say much about the existing roster...but neither does the fact that the Drinkwitz staff was so desperate to add a transfer QB. Horn is the wildcard here as we have no idea what he can do or how he would transform the Missouri offense (or if the staff will even give him a shot).

So here’s my question: which quarterback sees the most snaps in 2022? I’m close to betting my mortgage on the fact that Abraham will win the starting job coming out of camp...but is there a rotation of quarterbacks? If so, how many are in play? Does Sam Horn get a few series? Does Brady Cook slowly overtake Abraham as the year goes on? Does Macon suddenly put everything together and earn the spot? But what do you think? By the conclusion of the ‘22 campaign, which quarterback will have had the most snaps?

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/DRO5FI/">Please take our survey</a>

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.