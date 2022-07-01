WBB heads to the Bahamas, MBB gets a PG-ish

Hoops News!

Moving on. We’ve got some hoops news to discuss.

First up, women’s basketball is headed to the islands! The Bahamas, to be exact, to participate in the Baha Mar Hoops Pink Flamingo Championship in Nassau, Bahamas, which is taking place Thanksgiving week.. Want to watch it on tv? Too damn bad. It’s airing on FloHoops, which will cost you. First up, according to the press release from MUTigers.com, will be a matchup with Wake Forest, followed up with a date with Virginia Tech. Other teams in the matchup? Utah, Alabama, Dayton, Ole Miss and defending SEC Tournament champion Kentucky.

Bahamas bound — Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouWBB) June 30, 2022

Also on the hoops radar on Thursday, Mizzou Men’s Hoops picked up a commit! Dennis Gates is going to need to work on his bat signal, y’all, because he left us all very confused. He tagged all the players and the emoji of choice was a newspaper, leaving everyone to wonder, is this a non-con schedule tweet? Another coach? What exactly does the newspaper emoji mean?!?

Well, in this case, it means something like, “Extra, extra, read all about it. Mizzou’s got a 2023 commit and we’re gonna shout it.” Yes, that IS a play on old softball cheers, my friends. So NO, it was not a schedule-related post, but a commitment post for the first 2023 player of the Dennis Gates Era of Mizzou Basketball! And it’s a Tallahassee PG-ish player. Emphasis on the “ish” as Matthew Harris, Rock M basketball savant, swears after watching a bit of film that he’s a combo guard, not a point guard.

Here’s what his EYBL team had to say…

@anklebully_ant is a great addition to Mizzou! Coach Gates and Coach CY strike again!! #lafamilia #starsway https://t.co/4nzfcIBNw7 — Georgia Stars Basketball (@Stars_EYBL) June 30, 2022

And here is CY’s bat signal. Big fan of the Gates bat signal, especially after hearing it was actually an unscripted moment, but this is elite.

Methinks this is CY celebratory signal. https://t.co/lVMZFgWkzn — Matt Harris (@MattJHarris85) June 30, 2022

Alright, let’s conduct a poll on bat signals....

On to the links!

Unrelated to Mizzou — we aren’t going anywhere, though it was a lively debate on the company Slack Thursday afternoon — but the chaos is kinda funny. I consider the B1G to be a primarily midwestern league, and now they’re midwest to northeast to…. Southern California? Yeah.. that makes total sense. I applaud Harris’s gif choice here.

Yesterday at Rock M:

More Links:

Football

Big congrats to the Thiccer Kicker, who received numerous honors from Athlon and Phil Steele, as well as some worthy others, according to MUTigers.com.

Rising junior kicker Harrison Mevis was named Phil Steele Preseason Second-Team All-America, Preseason First-Team All-Southeastern Conference and Athlon Sports Preseason First-Team All-SEC. He is one of nine University of Missouri football student-athletes earning selections on recent preseason team announcements. Also on Phil Steele’s preseason All-SEC Teams are offensive lineman Javon Foster (second-team offense), newcomer running back Nathaniel Peat (second-team specialist, kick return), defensive back Kris Abrams-Draine (third-team defense), defensive lineman Trajan Jeffcoat (fourth-team defense) and defensive back Martez Manuel (fourth-team defense). On Athlon Sports preseason All-SEC Teams are Foster (second-team offense), defensive lineman Isaiah McGuire (second-team defense), Manuel (third-team defense), wide receiver Tauskie Dove (fourth-team offense), offensive lineman Hyrin White (fourth-team offense) and Abrams-Draine (fourth-team defense).

Oh hey, KAD!

EARLY TOP 5 2023 CB LIST pic.twitter.com/jH6fyh7egC — PFF College (@PFF_College) June 30, 2022

Hoops

Another visitor to #Mizzou, a combo forward out of Oklahoma and the No. 81 prospect in the composite for 2023. https://t.co/MXt6VaoRyI — Matt Harris (@MattJHarris85) July 1, 2022

Sean East wants YOU to get Mizzou Hoops tix! In case you are not yet familiar with the who’s who of Mizzou Hoops yet — there are a lot new faces — the front row of this photo is Kobe (obviously) and Tre Gomillion (best name). Back row is D’Moi Hodge, Sean East — urging you to get those tix with a glare — and Isiaih Mosley.

Mizzou in the Pros/History

In a new 10 Hochman, STL Today’s Benjamin Hochman wrote about Tanner Houck, the ex-Mizzou pitcher from St. Louis area, is now a MLB closer.

The Phoenix Mercury (9-12) beat the Indiana Fever 99-78 on Wednesday night. Soph, in the starting lineup again — methinks this is going to continue — scored 14 points in her 31 minutes on 4-10 shooting (4-9 from three, 2-2 FT) with 6 REB, 4 AST, 1 STL, 1 TO and 5 PF. She was +14 on the night.

Next up: vs. Chicago Sky (14-5) on Saturday at 12pm on ESPN

Larry Drew!

Larry Drew (1976 - 80) - 1,401 points, 433 assists (third), 47.9 field goal percentage, two NCAA Tournaments, 1st Team All Big 8 in 1980, from Wyandotte HS in KCK, 12-year NBA playing career, 30-year NBA career, currently Asst. Coach for LA Clippers. pic.twitter.com/FoSR9KCKaB — Mizzou For The Win (@MizzouForTheWin) June 30, 2022

— — — — — — — — — — — — —

