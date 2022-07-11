Power ranking today’s games on the SEC Network “Tiger Takeover”

Happy Tiger Takeover!

I’m not going to go back and check, but I’m preeeeeeeeetty sure I’ve had the last few links when SEC Network’s Tiger Takeover came around. And I’m preeeeeeeeetty sure I power ranked the games every time it came around. So why not continue the tradition today?

No explanations. No deliberating. Straight from the heart. Let’s do it.

Tiger Takeover.



It’s all Mizzou on @SECNetwork tomorrow! Tune in for some of our top highlights from the last year. #MIZ pic.twitter.com/IVZUveod8U — Mizzou Athletics (@MizzouAthletics) July 10, 2022

10. Missouri Football Spring Game

9. Volleyball vs. Tennessee

8. Football vs. South Carolina

7. Baseball vs. Mississippi State

6. Soccer vs. Ole Miss

5. Softball vs. Missouri State

4. Gymnastics vs. Georgia

3. Softball vs. Tennessee (SEC Tournament)

2. Football vs. Florida

1. Women’s Basketball over South Carolina

If you have any major disagreements, feel free to sound off in the comments!

In which Sam takes stock of Mizzou Football’s recruiting momentum after missing on Cayden Green this past weekend

This isn’t technically “yesterday” but it is pertinent to what’s coming on Rock M Nation: FOOTBALL PREVIEW CONTENT STARTS TODAY!

