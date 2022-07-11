 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Power ranking today’s games on the SEC Network “Tiger Takeover”

Mizzou Links for July 11, 2022.

By Josh Matejka
Happy Tiger Takeover!

I’m not going to go back and check, but I’m preeeeeeeeetty sure I’ve had the last few links when SEC Network’s Tiger Takeover came around. And I’m preeeeeeeeetty sure I power ranked the games every time it came around. So why not continue the tradition today?

No explanations. No deliberating. Straight from the heart. Let’s do it.

10. Missouri Football Spring Game

9. Volleyball vs. Tennessee

8. Football vs. South Carolina

7. Baseball vs. Mississippi State

6. Soccer vs. Ole Miss

5. Softball vs. Missouri State

4. Gymnastics vs. Georgia

3. Softball vs. Tennessee (SEC Tournament)

2. Football vs. Florida

1. Women’s Basketball over South Carolina

If you have any major disagreements, feel free to sound off in the comments!

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

  • DNVR spoke with Jontay Porter — who got a few minutes in yesterday’s Nuggets game — about his rehab, life in his brother’s shadow and where his basketball career goes from here.
  • On SportsZone, Nathalie Jones at KMIZ in Columbia spoke with Cam Chick — recent baseball transfer from Nebraska — about his coming home move.
  • Mama Dembele and the U20 Spanish team are off to a good start at the European championships!
