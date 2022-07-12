Could family ties bring a decorated softball catcher to Mizzou?

I mean, we do need a catcher...
Earlier this summer, Larissa Anderson made a fairly nondescript addition to her staff in the form of Jeff Cottrill. No big deal, right? So what if his daughter is a decorated, power-hitting catcher playing for Oklahoma State? So what if Mizzou’s lineup has a huge hole after the graduation of superstar Hatti Moore? So what if she already has SEC experience? None of these things matter in the least bit. After all, she’s in Stillwater.
Hmmm... what’s that? Hold on, folks, I’m getting something in my earpiece.
Former @GatorsSB & @CowgirlSB catcher Julia Cottrill re-entered the transfer portal on Monday.— Justin McLeod (@justfactsmaam) July 11, 2022
Cottrill transferred from Florida to Oklahoma State last winter. She played in 51 games, batting .306 in Stillwater.
Worthy of reminder: Dad, Jeff, is now on staff at Missouri. pic.twitter.com/XT1R3Gci8C
Well, well, well...
If Larissa Anderson can sweep in and secure Cottrill’s services for her senior year, that would certainly mitigate the damage of losing Moore. It’ll be nigh impossible to replace her, but Cottrill is no slouch — she led the Cowboys in home runs in 2022.
Cross your fingers, Tiger fans!
Yesterday at Rock M
- In which our preseason football coverage kicks off by addressing the pressing questions surrounding the quarterbacks and running backs
More Links:
- Another coup for Dennis Gates could be in the offing...
Big announcement coming tomorrow!!!!— Trent Pierce (@trentpierce22) July 12, 2022
Pierce is a 4-star small forward out of Tulsa, Ok., who could join Anthony Robinson II in the 2023 class. It would be a fast start to next year’s class, which is set to have quite a few openings.
- Mizzou is in the Top 5 for 4-star Cardinal Ritter safety Marvin Burks Jr. — along with some prestigious company!
- Robin Pingeton and company are already putting in work, and it’s got me hyped for next season
Gettin’ after it pic.twitter.com/fYMnp6inVn— Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouWBB) July 11, 2022
- Mizzou Baseball’s Carlos Pena had himself a day in the summer Appalachian League.
.@carlos_pena27 (@MizzouBaseball) went 3-for-3 with a HR & 4 RBI last night for the @GoSockPuppets! pic.twitter.com/oC3DYs77AV— Appalachian League (@AppyLeague) July 11, 2022
- Mizzou Volleyball needs to rebound after a tough 2021, and they’re already off to a good start with Anna Dixon getting a preseason All SEC honor.
