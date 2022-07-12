 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Could family ties bring a decorated softball catcher to Mizzou?

Mizzou Links for July 12, 2022.

By Josh Matejka
/ new

I mean, we do need a catcher...

Earlier this summer, Larissa Anderson made a fairly nondescript addition to her staff in the form of Jeff Cottrill. No big deal, right? So what if his daughter is a decorated, power-hitting catcher playing for Oklahoma State? So what if Mizzou’s lineup has a huge hole after the graduation of superstar Hatti Moore? So what if she already has SEC experience? None of these things matter in the least bit. After all, she’s in Stillwater.

Hmmm... what’s that? Hold on, folks, I’m getting something in my earpiece.

Well, well, well...

If Larissa Anderson can sweep in and secure Cottrill’s services for her senior year, that would certainly mitigate the damage of losing Moore. It’ll be nigh impossible to replace her, but Cottrill is no slouch — she led the Cowboys in home runs in 2022.

Cross your fingers, Tiger fans!

