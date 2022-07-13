Gotta be pretty happy with this Dennis Gates guy so far, huh?

Tuesday was a good day.

That head coach of ours, Dennis Gates, is off to a helluva start recruiting-wise, huh? We’ve got a long way to go to see how these moves work out on Norm Stewart Court, but you’ve got to like where this thing is headed. On Tuesday, the Tigers picked up their second 2023 commitment, in the form of Tulsa, Oklahoma wing Trent Pierce.

2023 four-star forward Trent Pierce has committed to Missouri, he tells @On3Recruits.



“They checked off every box I was looking for in a school.”



Story: https://t.co/mP9UWKBofC pic.twitter.com/EbvEqlDmKA — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) July 12, 2022

From Matt Harris’ commitment piece, who also spent a lot of time doing the Lord’s work and checking out all EYBL action this past weekend.

Here’s what Matt had to say about his junior year highlights:

As a junior, Pierce averaged 16 points and 11 rebounds at Union High School, operating primarily as a floor-spacing wing that could work to a one-dribble pull-up or thrive as a cutter. But his defensive profile is what offers the most intrigue. During conference play for Union, Pierce faced matchups like Parker Friedrichsen, a top-130 prospect, and David Castillo, a five-star prospect in 2024 who recently suited up for USA Basketball’s U17 roster. Both times, he had the agility to navigate ball screens, stay on the hip of each player when they acted as a driver, and use his length to force contested attempts. During last weekend’s EYBL stop in Kansas City, Pierce’s jumper went wayward (3 of 20 from 3-point range), but he still posted a 37.5 percent clip from behind the arc this grassroots season. When it’s on target, that shot sets the floor for Pierce as a 3-and-D wing with room to grow attacking off the bounce.

According to Joe Tipton (On3 / @TiptonEdits):

“I chose Missouri because of Coach Gates and their staff,” Pierce said to On3. “I really connected well with the coaches on my visit and I like how Coach Gates emphasizes on working on the little things that would make a big impact on my game. They checked off every box that I was looking for in a school.”

You really love to see it.

And the sunshine and rainbows continued throughout the day, as The Athletic’s CJ Moore ($) covered the best of the EYBL tourney this weekend, and would have been remiss not to mention the contributions of another 2023 Mizzou commit, Anthony Robinson II. Here’s a little tidbit; you’ll need to subscribe to read the rest!

Robinson is one of the most complete guards in the EYBL. He’s got good size (listed at 6-4) and he can both score and distribute…

And finally, to round out this most blessed day of hoops news, a super super super early Joe Lunardi Bracketology where our fair Missouri Tigers find themselves — shockingly — among the first four teams out. We’re on Bubble Watch!!!! (I kid)

#Mizzou among the first four out here. First time I've seen them projected on the bubble. https://t.co/8oty9YLmCn — Matt Harris (@MattJHarris85) July 12, 2022

Like I said to start this thing, there hasn’t even been any games at Mizzou Arena, but the Dennis Gates era is off to a mighty fine start.

NOTE: All this goes to say, boys and girls, I am STILL the no. 1 member of the Cuonzo Martin Fan Club. Don’t ever forget that.

On to the Links!

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

Hoops

Big thanks to all that attended + that presented at the clinic today. Huge shoutout to @GCPRIDEWBB + @GCPride_MBBall players + staffs!

We all got better + gave back. Keep #growing the game…Until next time! #ktsbasketball pic.twitter.com/CzNHSOTzTJ — KeyToSuccess BBall (@ktsbasketball) July 13, 2022

Mama and her Spanish team have advanced to the quarterfinals of the FIBA U20 Championships!

Football

Always good to have a little backyard BBQ with the specialist crew! Good fellowship and food! #M-I-Z #E3 pic.twitter.com/4zCrj3VVf0 — erik.link (@CoachErikLink) July 13, 2022

Mizzou has announced their reps for the SEC Media Days in a super cool graphic. Congrats to super senior WR Barrett Banister, senior DB Martez Manuel, and senior DL Isaiah McGuire!

Mizzou in the Pros/Former Tigers

Jontay (Nuggets)

Sunday vs Cavs: 1 minute | no stats Friday vs MINN: 14 min (start) | 6 pts | 2-5 FG | 2-4 3PT | 2 REB | 1 AST | 1 TO | 2 PF | -9

Jeremiah (Magic) :

Monday vs. OKC : 12 min | 8 pts | 3-3 FG | 2-4 FT | 2 REB | 1 STL | 4 PF | +11 Sat v. SAC: 2 min | 2 PF | -2

Dru (Heat): still hasn’t played. There really was confirmation that he had joined Miami’s summer league roster (5 days ago, via this tweet)

GO OFF, SOPH!! Our girl was amazing in her first game back after the ASB, despite the loss. The Associated Press (via the Missourian) wrote, Former Tiger Cunningham’s 36 not enough as Lynx top Mercury 118-107 in double OT. In her 47 min (2nd highest on PHX), she was 13-20 (6-11 from three, 4-5 FT) shooting with 3 OREB, 4 DREB (7 total), 2 AST, 5(!!!!!) STL, 1 BLK, 2 TO, and 4 PF. She was -11. How?!? But really…. How.

Only two players in the 26-year history of the league have done it. Cynthia Cooper in 1997 and Sophie Cunningham in 2022. pic.twitter.com/L5RFCjCdIe — Phoenix Mercury (@PhoenixMercury) July 13, 2022

Per the AP staff reports (via the Missourian), Tiger great Mighty Mad Max Scherzer was great for the Mets in Monday night’s game.

was great for the Mets in Monday night’s game. Dr. Scotta Morton, my fave former Director of Mental Performance at Mizzou, has opened her own practice in CoMo! So happy for her!

Go For It Coaching, LLC is coming along in Columbia, MO! Offering both in person and zoom performance psychology services for athletes, coaches, schools, businesses, and all who are looking to enhance their mental performance. Please send inquiries to scottamorton1@gmail.com pic.twitter.com/rKytq8E58i — Dr. Scotta Morton (@Scotta_Lyn) July 11, 2022

— — — — — — — — — — — — —

If you’re looking to sign up for ESPN+, Rock M Nation now has an affiliate link: click Here for ESPN+ Now!

If you’re looking to sign up for a new streaming service, you can try FuboTV: click HERE for FuboTV access — FuboTV now has ESPN, CBS, FS1 and more sports channels.

(** RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.**)