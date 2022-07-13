PODCAST: ELI vs DRINK. Who is the better recruiter?

Welcome back Tiger Fans to another episode of Before the Box Score with Nate Edwards and Brandon Kiley. Lost a guy. Gained a guy. Then the guys discuss whether or not we should be worried about the recruiting work of Eli Drinkwitz in the coming recruiting cycles? Finally, the pod wraps with a little scheduling talk.

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 01:54: Welcome to the show. Nate kicks it off with a great opener you will not want to miss.

01:54 - 06:00: Farewell Cannon York.

06:00 - 11:10: Mizzou got a commitment! Welcome Jamal Roberts!

11:10 - 26:00: Let’s talk about the recruiting misses. And a Barry vs Drink recruiting discussion.

26:00 - 28:30: Even if they commit elsewhere, they could always end back up at Mizzou.

28:30 - 37:46: Let’s talk about that 2022 football schedule.

37:46 - END: Wrapping it up!

