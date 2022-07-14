 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mizzou Athletics Places 104 Student Athletes on SEC Spring Honor Roll

Mizzou Links for Thursday, July 14

By Sammy Stava
104 Mizzou Student Athletes on SEC Honor Roll

Following the Trent Pierce commitment on Tuesday, it was rather a slow news day on Wednesday surrounding Mizzou Athletics as SEC Media Days in Atlanta are right around the corner. However, this brings us a good opportunity to acknowledge the student-athletes and their academic honors.

For the second straight year, the spring sports have landed over 100 student-athletes on the SEC Academic Honor Roll with a total of 104.

The Women’s Track and Field team led the way with 33, while Men’s Track and Field and Softball were tied for second with 19, and Baseball was well represented as well with 18.

For the complete list of names to follow, you can read more on MUTigers.com. Congrats to all of the Mizzou student-athletes on a well-deserved accomplishment!

Also, in NBA Summer League action, Dru Smith had five points (2-6 FG), five steals, two assists, and one rebound in 12:27 for the Heat. (editor’s note: YAY!!! He lives!!!!) Meanwhile, Jontay Porter had seven points (3-7 FG), two assists, and six rebounds for the Nuggets.

AND ONE!

Following his best summer league performance so far on Monday vs OKC, Jeremiah Tilmon and the Magic play tonight coming up at 6:30 p.m. against the Knicks — which can be seen on NBATV.

Onto the links. M-I-Z!

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

(Columbia Daily Tribune)

(Miscellaneous/Tweets)

  • Bud Light (my favorite) has announced as renewed partnership as the exclusive beer and seltzer of Mizzou Athletics. Good news for Anheuser-Busch.
  • On the latest Inside Mizzou Athletics Podcast, hear from new Mizzou Women’s Assistant Golf Coach Michelle Butler Parrish. Plus, SEC Power Rankings from Matt Michaels and Brad Trenago. Give it a listen!
  • From the FIBA Tournament, Spain is heading to the Semifinals after Mama Dembele’s impressive performance. Way to go, Mama!
