Mizzou Athletics Places 104 Student Athletes on SEC Spring Honor Roll

104 Mizzou Student Athletes on SEC Honor Roll

Following the Trent Pierce commitment on Tuesday, it was rather a slow news day on Wednesday surrounding Mizzou Athletics as SEC Media Days in Atlanta are right around the corner. However, this brings us a good opportunity to acknowledge the student-athletes and their academic honors.

For the second straight year, the spring sports have landed over 100 student-athletes on the SEC Academic Honor Roll with a total of 104.

Congrats to our 104 student-athletes who earned a spot on the @SEC Spring Honor Roll!



https://t.co/2CH5KnXqAu pic.twitter.com/0X1Qi667pm — Mizzou Athletics (@MizzouAthletics) July 13, 2022

The Women’s Track and Field team led the way with 33, while Men’s Track and Field and Softball were tied for second with 19, and Baseball was well represented as well with 18.

For the complete list of names to follow, you can read more on MUTigers.com. Congrats to all of the Mizzou student-athletes on a well-deserved accomplishment!

Also, in NBA Summer League action, Dru Smith had five points (2-6 FG), five steals, two assists, and one rebound in 12:27 for the Heat. (editor’s note: YAY!!! He lives!!!!) Meanwhile, Jontay Porter had seven points (3-7 FG), two assists, and six rebounds for the Nuggets.

AND ONE!

Following his best summer league performance so far on Monday vs OKC, Jeremiah Tilmon and the Magic play tonight coming up at 6:30 p.m. against the Knicks — which can be seen on NBATV.

Onto the links. M-I-Z!

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

(Columbia Daily Tribune)

From Matt Stahl’s SEC summer-size up: What to know about Kentucky Wildcats, Mizzou’s sixth conference game

(Miscellaneous/Tweets)

From PowerMizzou’s Gabe DeArmond: Trent Pierce explains why Mizzou was his choice.

We’re officially less than 50 days until Mizzou Football. The countdown is on!

Bud Light (my favorite) has announced as renewed partnership as the exclusive beer and seltzer of Mizzou Athletics. Good news for Anheuser-Busch.

On the latest Inside Mizzou Athletics Podcast, hear from new Mizzou Women’s Assistant Golf Coach Michelle Butler Parrish. Plus, SEC Power Rankings from Matt Michaels and Brad Trenago. Give it a listen!

On this Inside @MizzouAthletics Podcast, new @MUWomensGolf assistant / former #Mizzou golfer @mbutler_54 chats about the sport & how she learned to embrace Missouri golfing weather. Plus Matt & Brad have a special SEC Power Ranking!



Listen / subscribe: https://t.co/qPYlxqtOF1 — Mizzou Radio (@MizzouRadio) July 13, 2022

From the FIBA Tournament, Spain is heading to the Semifinals after Mama Dembele’s impressive performance. Way to go, Mama!

12 points. 6 boards. 8 assists. 4 steals.



Mama and Spain are headed to the semifinals



( » @FIBA) pic.twitter.com/CislRcbfm3 — Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouWBB) July 13, 2022