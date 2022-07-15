Alumni game brings home Mizzou greats

But really, there is nothing to talk about, so let’s chat about the charity alumni game taking place on Saturday at 1pm at Mizzou Arena. Doors open at 11:30 for autographs! Admission is $5 cash (additional donations accepted), and 100% of the proceeds will go to United Community Builders and The Carroll Family Foundation for Pediatric Liver Disease, both nonprofits.

In case you need a reminder, here’s the stacked rosters below. I don’t know about you guys, but I’m most excited to see JMac, Brad Smith and Spooooooon... none of whom were hoopers, LOL. For those wondering, Big Steeeeeve Moore is looking different these days. Still super tall, but noticeably slimmed down from the last game and looking very healthy (he works for one of the area beer distributors and I’d see him at Target at least once a week when I was there FT).

What are you doing July 16th… we will see you @mizzou Arena. at this lineup! @LBowers_21 has been working hard on this event. pic.twitter.com/y6s8SoTzhU — Colleen Lamond (@ColleenLamond) June 15, 2022

Which begs the question…

I attended the game the last time they held it and got a bunch of the guys to sign my rally towel, which now hangs on the wall in my home office. Should be a great crowd, and hopefully members of the current team will be in attendance as well.

And just to get yourselves pumped up for the game, in early July L Bo was a guest on the Inside Mizzou Athletics podcast with Brad Trenago and Matt Michaels to discuss the game. Give it a listen if you haven’t already.

Inside Mizzou Athletics - Alumni Hoops and Summer Camps with Laurence Bowers https://t.co/X5r1SQawv9 — Karen S (@karensteger) July 15, 2022

Football

Want to clarify more on this gunner thing because it’s kinda complicated but also not as big a change.



It only applies within 2 yards of the LOS, but it’ll apply at any point on the field if the punt is muffed. Burks told me it’ll be just tacked onto return 99% of the time. — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) July 14, 2022

Hoops

Power Mizzou continued their Summer Sessions, introducing readers to the new squad. The next two in the Q&A series are Nick Honor and Ben Sternberg. Read up!

You love to see it.

Other Mizzou Sports

Steve Bieser was once again active in the transfer portal, adding another arm Thursday with the addition of LSU transfer Jacob Hasty, per D1Baseball and Leah Vann of The Advocate (and shared by the Missourian’s Max Baker).

Hasty primarily served as a left-handed reliever for LSU and recorded a 3.55 ERA in 25⅓ innings last year. He will presumably be a redshirt junior when he arrives at MU.

That Mann could hit, huh? Fond memories from this past baseball season

That Mann can mash @super_MANN11 produced one of the best power seasons in Mizzou history this spring #MIZ | #C2E ⚾ pic.twitter.com/1yvWLnvCK2 — Mizzou Baseball (@MizzouBaseball) July 14, 2022

Notable Honorees: Tony Neubeck & Carlos Pena (baseball), Ronnie DeGray III (MBB), Sarah Linthacum & Da’Necia Trusty (WBB), Kara Daly (SOFT), Grace Anne Davis & Jocelyn Moore (GYM) and Dayan Carnell, Dominic Lovett, and Tyler Macon (FB).

Soccer head coach Stefanie Golan welcomed Mario Felix as a volunteer assistant on her staff. According to the press release on MUTigers.com:

Felix joins the Tigers after spending the past two seasons as the associate head coach at Southern Utah. He briefly served as the head coach at Chicago State before opting to be a part of the Missouri staff.

Mizzou in the Pros

Soph followed up her 36 point effort earlier this week with a 13 point performance in her 34 minutes starting. She shot 4-11 from the field (3-10 from three, 2-2 FT) with 7 (def) REB, 1 STL, and 5 PF in a team-high 39 minutes. She was +8 in the thrilling 80-75 win against the Mystics.

Getting chaotic and we love it. pic.twitter.com/KA3ou21UYz — Phoenix Mercury (@PhoenixMercury) July 15, 2022

Tilly played 12 minutes in the Magic’s loss to the Knicks on Thursday night. He had two points on 1-2 shooting, with 1 REB, 1 STL, and 3 PF. He was +5. It has been floated that Tilmon may want to head overseas this season, as opposed to sticking it out another near in the G League. More money, better schedule… I could see the appeal.

played 12 minutes in the Magic’s loss to the Knicks on Thursday night. He had two points on 1-2 shooting, with 1 REB, 1 STL, and 3 PF. He was +5. It has been floated that Tilmon may want to head overseas this season, as opposed to sticking it out another near in the G League. More money, better schedule… I could see the appeal. Per the Missourian, Karissa will race in the 10,000 and 5,000 in the World Championships, which start Saturday. The six-time NCAA champ will run around 2:20pm that day, and heats for the 5K are at 6:25pmWednesday.

will race in the 10,000 and 5,000 in the World Championships, which start Saturday. The six-time NCAA champ will run around 2:20pm that day, and heats for the 5K are at 6:25pmWednesday. MU volunteer assistant coach Jillian Weir also will compete in the hammer throw, for Canada. Qualifying begins at 2:05 p.m. Friday.

Chaumont got to play on the League of their Own field!!!!

