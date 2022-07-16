Eli and the Halftime Deficit: An Investigation

Our friend Mike Bratton tweeted out an interesting stat the other day:
Drinkwitz’s record is 20-1 when his team is up at halftime; Drinkwitz’s record is 1-11 when his team is losing at halftime
Only loss came during Mizzou's bowl appearance vs. Army to end last season
Keep in mind, while Drink hasn’t been a head coach for that long, he did come to Missouri with a sterling 12-1 record as the one-year steward of an awesome Appalachian State team; the one loss, of course, came when the Mountaineers were down 10-7 at half to Georgia Southern and went on to lose 24-21.
But we don’t care about the Mountaineers! We care about Mizzou! So removing his App State record means that Drink is 8-1 when his team is winning at halftime and 1-10 when his team is losing at halftime.
Hey...let’s look at those losses, shall we? I want to know what the final score was, what the halftime score was, the types of plays called per half, and the success rates of those plays. Ready for a walk through of sadness? Here we go!
September 26th, 2020: Missouri 19 - #2 Alabama 38
Location: Faurot Field
Halftime Score: Missouri 3 - Alabama 28
1st Half Play Calls: 18 passes, 18 runs
1st Half Success Rate: 33.3% passing, 33.3% running, 33.3% total
2nd Half Play Calls: 24 passes, 13 runs
2nd Half Success Rate: 50.0% passing, 53.8% running, 51.4% total
October 3rd, 2020: Missouri 12 - Tennessee 35
Location: Faurot Field
Halftime Score: Missouri 6 - Tennessee 21
1st Half Play Calls: 13 passes, 18 runs
1st Half Success Rate: 23.1% passing, 38.9% running, 32.3% total
2nd Half Play Calls: 13 passes, 18 runs
2nd Half Success Rate: 53.8% passing, 27.8% running, 38.7% total
October 31st, 2020: Missouri 17 - #10 Florida 41
Location: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium
Halftime Score: Missouri 7 - Florida 20
1st Half Play Calls: 20 passes, 13 runs
1st Half Success Rate: 25.0% passing, 30.8% running, 27.3% total
2nd Half Play Calls: 23 passes, 7 runs
2nd Half Success Rate: 43.5% passing, 28.6% running, 40.0% total
December 12th, 2020: Missouri 14 - #9 Georgia 49
Location: Faurot Field
Halftime Score: Missouri 14 - Georgia 21
1st Half Play Calls: 19 passes, 13 runs
1st Half Success Rate: 42.1% passing, 46.2% running, 43.8% total
2nd Half Play Calls: 14 passes, 8 runs
2nd Half Success Rate: 35.7% passing, 12.5% running, 27.3%
December 19th, 2020: Missouri 32 - Mississippi State 51
Location: Davis Wade Stadium
Halftime Score: Missouri 10 - Mississippi State 27
1st Half Play Calls: 19 passes, 20 runs
1st Half Success Rate: 42.1% passing, 35.0% running, 38.5% total
2nd Half Play Calls: 21 passes, 9 runs
2nd Half Success Rate: 52.4% passing, 44.4% running, 50.0% total
September 11th, 2021: Missouri 28 - Kentucky 35
Location: Kroger Field
Halftime Score: Missouri 14 - Kentucky 21
1st Half Play Calls: 25 passes, 9 runs
1st Half Success Rate: 48.0% passing, 77.8% running, 55.9% total
2nd Half Play Calls: 28 passes, 14 runs
2nd Half Success Rate: 46.4% passing, 50.0% running, 47.6% total
October 2nd, 2021: Missouri 24 - Tennessee 62
Location: Faurot Field
Halftime Score: Missouri 10 - Tennessee 45
1st Half Play Calls: 23 passes, 22 runs
1st Half Success Rate: 39.1% passing, 36.4% running, 37.8% total
2nd Half Play Calls: 21 passes, 7 runs
2nd Half Success Rate: 52.4% passing, 71.4% running, 57.1% total
October 16th, 2021: Missouri 14 - #21 Texas A&M 35
Location: Faurot Field
Halftime Score: Missouri 7 - Texas A&M 28
1st Half Play Calls: 21 passes, 15 runs
1st Half Success Rate: 33.3% passing, 26.7% running, 30.6% total
2nd Half Play Calls: 23 passes, 13 runs
2nd Half Success Rate: 30.4% passing, 46.2% running, 36.1% total
November 6th, 2021: Missouri 6 - #1 Georgia 43
Location: Sanford Stadium
Halftime Score: Missouri 3 - Georgia 26
1st Half Play Calls: 11 passes, 15 runs
1st Half Success Rate: 18.2% passing, 33.3% running, 26.9% total
2nd Half Play Calls: 23 passes, 17 runs
2nd Half Success Rate: 26.1% passing, 35.3% running, 30.0% total
November 26th, 2021: Missouri 17 - #25 Arkansas 34
Location: Razorback Stadium
Halftime Score: Missouri 6 - Arkansas 10
1st Half Play Calls: 14 passes, 26 runs
1st Half Success Rate: 21.4% passing, 38.5% running, 32.5% total
2nd Half Play Calls: 12 passes, 23 runs
2nd Half Success Rate: 16.7% passing, 43.5% running, 34.3% total
...and here’s the one game Drink won while being down at halftime:
December 5th, 2020: Missouri 50 - Arkansas 48
Location: Faurot Field
Halftime Score: Missouri 20 - Arkansas 27
1st Half Play Calls: 24 passes, 20 runs
1st Half Success Rate: 50.0% passing, 50.0% running, 50.0% total
2nd Half Play Calls: 26 passes, 17 runs
2nd Success Rate: 53.8% passing, 47.1% running, 51.2% total
So what does it all mean?
Ok, so a few notes on these losses:
- 5 of these losses happened in 2020, 5 happened in 2021, and the win came in 2020.
- 6 of those losses were at home, 5 were on the road
- 6 of the losses came to teams that were ranked at the time; 6 of those teams went on to be ranked at the end of the year as well.
- Average halftime score of these losses: Missouri 8 - Opponent 30.9
- Average final score of these losses: Missouri 18.3 - Opponent 42.3
- Success rates are a good indicator of how close the loss is going to be in this circumstance. If passing success is under 40% then the game isn’t close. Drinkwitz’s offense tends to have good grounds games regardless so that jibes; if you can’t do anything but jab your opponent is going to figure it out.
- As far as SP+ sees these teams, Missouri lost to the #1, #50, #6, #5, and #58 teams in 2020 (the Tigers were ranked 68th), and the #23, #10, #6, #1, and #22 teams of 2021 (Mizzou was 69th)
So there’s your silver lining; as far the halftime losses go, they tend to be against Top 25 teams in SP+ rankings. The Tennessee (#50) loss of 2020 was with Shawn Robinson still at quarterback, and the Mississippi State (#58) loss was at the end of the year when Mizzou had their entire defense hollowed out by COVID. Not great, but explainable.
There’s an old adage - attributed to a bunch of different coaches, as these things tend to be - that, when you’re rebuilding a football program, you go through four phases:
- Lose big
- Lose close
- Win close
- Win big
It’s overly simplistic but the concept makes sense. If you strip the house down to the studs and start all over then you’re going to take a lot of lumps as the new pieces learn how to work together. Over time those pieces grow and improve and start operating as a team. Then you pull out some close wins you used to not get, and then you start beating lesser programs regularly. Big losses are going to happen in the SEC regardless of how good you are as there are just too many damn good teams with way more talented rosters. But Missouri at least managed to be a little closer in the point margins at the end of the game in ‘21 than they did in ‘20.
There’s probably not much we can learn from this exercise but it is something interesting to note as Drinkwitz heads into his third season.
