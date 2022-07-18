Mizzou leads off 2022 SEC Media Days

Media Days are back... is anyone paying attention?

Ladies and gentlemen, the circus is in town Atlanta!

SEC Media Days kick off later today, and there’s plenty to talk about ahead of the 2022 season. Georgia is the reigning champion. Jimbo and Nick have yet to schedule their boxing match for charity. Brian Kelly is here! Texas and Oklahoma aren’t yet, but we’ll probably be talking about them anyway!

Mizzou will be one of the first on deck this week, with Eli Drinkwitz scheduled to speak later today along with Martez Manuel, Barrett Bannister and Isaiah McGuire. Drink’s mind may be elsewhere, however...

Forgive Drinkwitz if he’s distracted some Monday. Sticking with Mizzou, on a more hyper-local topic, freshman quarterback Sam Horn could hear his name called in the Major League Baseball draft, perhaps Monday when teams make their picks in rounds 3 through 10. The Horns will monitor the draft from their home in Lawrenceville, Georgia, with Drinkwitz surely plugged in during his travels from Missouri to Atlanta and back.

When he’s not thinking about the impending(?) departure of his star QB recruit, Drinkwitz will have plenty to think and talk about ahead of his third season at the helm. He’s got another new defensive coordinator, a top 15 recruiting class to brag about and plenty of fuel to talk about low expectations, chips on shoulders, etc.

And while Mizzou won’t be the focus of the week by any means, USA Today’s Preseason All SEC team does harbor some good tidings for Mizzou fans. Our very own Thiccer is listed as the First Team placekicker!

Mama Dembele is a FIBA European Champion!

Bringing home the hardware pic.twitter.com/rObZSIAwQv — Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouWBB) July 17, 2022

The Mizzou guard posted six points, six rebounds and two assists.

Aidan Shaw raising the next generation of Tigers gets me all choked up, y’all.

Did you watch the MLB Draft last night? If so, you got a glimpse of this depressing tidbit.

Tony Vitello helping MLB Network anchor the desk at the draft. Tennessee’s grand slam. Mizzou baseball’s big whiff. — Ben Frederickson (@Ben_Fred) July 17, 2022

NBA Summer League is all wrapped up, but Dru Smith didn’t let the final day go by without making his mark with the Miami Heat.

Dru Smith came off the bench and dropped 22 for us pic.twitter.com/qtQWV8awpc — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) July 17, 2022

Smith’s final line was 7-13 from the field, 3-7 from three, a rebound and two assists. Good showing in his last shot at earning a roster spot.