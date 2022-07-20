Tigers may be left off All-Star roster, but do well in MLB Draft

No Tiger All-Stars, But Draft Picks Aplenty

Tuesday night was the MLB All-Star game, and for the first time in a while (thanks to Mad Mighty Max), no former Missouri Tigers were represented.

To the (sad) graphic!

However, the Major League Baseball Draft has also been on-going the last few days, and the Tigers were winners there, getting their most draft picks since 2019 (when the draft was still 40 rounds, if I’m not mistaken).

Spencer Miles, RHP (Jr, Columbia, Mo.)

Round 4 to the San Francisco Giants (announced Monday)

6.20 ERA | 1.62 WHIP. | 13 APP | 5-5 RECORD | 69.2 IP | 67 K | .321 Opp BA

Torin Montgomery, IB (Jr, Kirkland, Wash.)

Round 14 to Florida Marlins

Drafted in 35th round of 2019 MLB Draft by then-Miami Marlins

.365 BA (.374 in SEC) | 1.009 OPS | 44 R | 66 H | 12 2B | 7 HR | 21 BB | 49 RBI | .547 SLG% | 81 AB

Josh Day, SS (Sr, Natchez, Miss.)

Round 15 to Arizona Diamondbacks

Announced decision to grad transfer/declare for draft in last month

.340 BA | .943 OPS | 50 R | 29 RBI | 67 H | 10 2B | 7 HR | 23 MHG | .508 SLG% | 193 AB

With pick 438 in the MLB draft, the Diamondbacks select Mizzou shortstop Josh Day (@iamjosh_5) Congrats Josh!! #Mizzou @MizzouBaseball



I got to talk with Josh ahead of the draft, hear more below⤵️⚾️https://t.co/FyIxFE4HK2 — Chanel Porter (@ChanelABC17news) July 19, 2022

Nathan Landry, LHP (Jr, Victoriaville, Quebec)

Round 15 to Boston Red Sox

3.67 ERA | 0.91 WHIP | 15 APP | 4-2 RECORD | 1 SAVE | 41.2 IP | .200 OPP BA

Drew Garrett, RHP (Sr, Columbia, Mo.)

Round 19 to Philadelphia Phillies

Before Mizzou, played at Johnson County CC

9.64 ERA | 4 APP | 4.2 IP | 6 K | .278 Opp BA

For a second straight year, a is headed to Philly @dgarrett107 is on his way pic.twitter.com/7pCXJdakBW — Mizzou Baseball (@MizzouBaseball) July 19, 2022

Jackson Lovich, SS (incoming Fr, Overland Park, KS)

Round 19 to New York Mets

Incoming freshman, brother of current Tiger soph, Ross Lovich

.403 BA | .792 SLG% | 15 XBH | 29 H | 6 HR | sr year of HS (regular season)

Lovich is a @MizzouBaseball commit. He's the first Mizzou recruit I've seen named in the 2022 MLB Draft https://t.co/huseTzI3P8 — TR Robertson (@trripleplay) July 19, 2022

Intrigued by 22' Blue Valley West (KS) SS Jackson Lovich (6-4, 185). Long, angular frame with a high waist. He's going to add a ton of muscle. Bat speed is present. Tons of torque and T-spine flexibility. Some phys. similarities to Colson Montgomery. Probably shifts to 3B or COF. pic.twitter.com/GH8GPiQKtc — Joe Doyle (@JoeDoyleMiLB) May 9, 2022

Rock M commenter and resident baseball guru, Trripleplay, says there’s a chance Luke Mann could see himself find a free agent contract now that the draft has been condensed to 20 rounds. We’ll keep an eye out and report should anything change with Mann or… ahem.. Sam Horn.

On to the Links! Good luck, fellas!

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

Football

Drink and his shoe collection, as opposed to his snarky-ish comments, drew the most attention at SEC Media Days this year. From SECSports.com:

It was quite the compliment. Greg Sankey didn’t just advise everyone at the College Football Hall of Fame late Monday afternoon to peep the sweet Jordan-brand sneakers on the feet of Eliah Drinkwitz. As impressive as that pair was, Sankey wanted everyone in the room to know that the Missouri coach’s shoe game stands out in quantity as well as quality. “Eliah is the owner of the largest Jordan shoe collection of any FBS head coach,” Sankey said. “We may have network programming around that.”

Hoops

PowerMizzou finished up the last of their Summer Sessions for a while (they’re still waiting to hear from Isiaih Mosley and one other player— I can’t recall, sorry), but here’s the latest: Major Majak | Jackson Francois | Kaleb Brown | Noah Carter.

Have a great time, Coach!

You are missing out if you are not attending the @RisingCoaches conference in Chicago. See you soon! @MizzouHoops https://t.co/Ck2MfyaMD7 — Dennis Gates (@coachdgates) July 19, 2022

Well, this is the cutest.

Other Mizzou Sports

A bat signal from Larissa? Could it be…. New coach Jeff Cottrill’s daughter joining him from Oklahoma State? I guess we’ll see… but that would be amazing!

Looks like everyone has a bat signal these days, huh? Mizzou Gymnastics coach Shannon Welker sounded his own on Tuesday afternoon. What would it be regarding? A new Tiger tumbler? Or a new member of the coaching staff? Who’s to know?

It was a new coach! Welker and MUTigers.com announced the hiring of Whitney Snowden, a former Michigan State Spartan assistant coach. From the MUTigers press release:

Over her three seasons at Michigan State, Snowden helped the Spartans to their first postseason berth since 2016. The Spartans also finished second in the 2022 Big Ten Championships, their best performance since 2006. In 2022, Michigan State went on a record-breaking campaign. Snowden, who oversaw development on vault and floor, helped the Spartans to a new high of 49.4 on vault and 49.675 on floor. As a program Michigan State finished ninth in the country, the best finish in Spartan history. Snowden was named 2022 WCGA Region 4 Assistant Coach of the Year and a member of the 2022 WCGA Coaching Staff of the Year.

More changes in the athletic department, according to Dave Matter. I’ve met her replacement, Rachel Blunt, several times now through the NIL meetings I’ve been to and she’s great, but Reesman has been there SO LONG. Disappointing. A former Tiger WBB player weighed in on Matter’s announcement:

Sarah Reesman is a treasure. She was great to us and for us when I was a student-athlete — Erika K. (@coachErikaK) July 19, 2022

Mizzou in the Pros/Former Tigers

In Sunday’s 85-75 loss to the Atlanta Dream, Sophie C played 32 minutes, scoring 11 points on 4-9 shooting (2-5 from three, 1-2 FT), with 9 REB (6 def), 2 AST, 2 TO, and 4 PF. She was -15 in the loss. Side note: Miss you, BG. Hope you’ll be home soon.

Tilly!!! Back to the CEBL, I presume?

Enjoy these highlights of the Alumni Game (I also posted a bunch on my twitter, fwiw)

once a baller, always a baller.



Good to have some all-time greats back in town this weekend. #MIZ pic.twitter.com/TygfTBtfgk — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) July 19, 2022

Former Tigers Mitchell Smith and Jordan Barnett were a part of The Basketball Tournament. Barnett, in his 28 minutes, had 4 points, 1 AST, 12 REB (9 def), and a BLK. Smith, in his 19 minutes, had 5 points, 2 AST and 7 REB (4 def).

VIDEO: Former Mizzou basketball (@MizzouHoops) players Jordan Barnett and Mitchell Smith will both appear in TBT or The Basketball Tournament.



Barnett will compete on @DaGuysSTL. Smith will play for Team About Billions.@KOMUsports @YourboyMitchell @JBounce33 pic.twitter.com/6CSqDfoIBG — Luca Vitale (@TheLucaVitale) July 16, 2022

— — — — — — — — — — — — —

If you’re looking to sign up for ESPN+, Rock M Nation now has an affiliate link: click Here for ESPN+ Now!

If you’re looking to sign up for a new streaming service, you can try FuboTV: click HERE for FuboTV access — FuboTV now has ESPN, CBS, FS1 and more sports channels.

(** RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.**)