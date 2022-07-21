 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Latest Mizzou News and Notes: Media Days, Watch List, Commitment Watch

Mizzou Links for Thursday, July 21

By Sammy Stava
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

On Day 3 of SEC Media Days in Atlanta, there were some Mizzou related notes and quotes to pass along. The first head coach up on Wednesday was Arkansas’ Sam Pittman, and he says that he’s trying to make the Mizzou-Arkansas game more of a rivalry but the Razorbacks haven’t done much winning lately (he’s not wrong!).

Pittman on former Mizzou head coach Barry Odom:

And Pittman’s top choice for Arkansas’ three permanent opponents for the future SEC would be Oklahoma, Texas, and Missouri — which just seems like a good regional fit.

The Doak Walker Award announced their watch list for the upcoming season, and Mizzou’s incoming transfer Nathaniel Peat is one of 74 running backs in the country to make it. For more on Peat’s invitation to the Doak Walker Watch List, check it out on MUTigers.com.

And we’re officially on football commitment watch right now. Joshua Manning, a four-star wide receiver in the 2023 recruiting class will be announcing his commitment decision later tonight around 9:00 p.m. at Lee’s Summit High School.

This is pretty much a two-way battle between Missouri and Kansas State but the latest 247 Crystal Ball updates have been trending towards Mizzou. So stay tuned!

Onto the links. M-I-Z!

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

(STLToday)

(KCStar)

(Columbia Missourian)

(Columbia Daily Tribune)

(Miscellaneous/Tweets)

  • In the World Athletics Championships, former Mizzou GOAT Karissa Schweizer has advanced to the 5k finals!
  • Senior Bowl Executive Director Jim Nagy says that Mizzou has one of the most underrated defensive lines in all of College Football. Robinson, Jeffcoat, and McGuire getting some love!
  • Our wrestling writer James Hackney on Mizzou’s incoming freshman wrestler, who is now a Fargo All-American:
  • Good thread here from Kim English on how he ended up at Mizzou out of high school:
  • Head Coach Dennis Gates speaking at the Rising Coaches Clinic. Lots of good quotes from Gates:
  • Congrats to Justin Colon and Brock Daniels from Mizzou Baseball who have landed on the Appalachian League All-Star rosters!
  • From the East-West Shrine Bowl, Mizzou’s Javon Foster and Hyrin White make the list for the Offensive Line position
  • PowerMizzou’s Mitchell Forde joined KMOX Sports in St. Louis to discuss the upcoming season for Mizzou Football and how the quarterback competition will play out.
  • Looking for future Tigers all across the country!
  • Mizzou Women’s Basketball getting the work done in the weight room

  • If you’re looking to sign up for ESPN+, Rock M Nation now has an affiliate link: click Here for ESPN+ Now!
  • If you’re looking to sign up for a new streaming service, you can try FuboTV: click HERE for FuboTV access — FuboTV now has ESPN, CBS, FS1 and more sports channels.
    (** RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.**)

Next Up In Links

Loading comments...