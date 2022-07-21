Latest Mizzou News and Notes: Media Days, Watch List, Commitment Watch

On Day 3 of SEC Media Days in Atlanta, there were some Mizzou related notes and quotes to pass along. The first head coach up on Wednesday was Arkansas’ Sam Pittman, and he says that he’s trying to make the Mizzou-Arkansas game more of a rivalry but the Razorbacks haven’t done much winning lately (he’s not wrong!).

Sam Pittman on Mizzou (he's running through the schedule): "We're trying to make it a rivalry game. We hadn't won the game enough to make it a rivalry but we're trying to do that." — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) July 20, 2022

Pittman on former Mizzou head coach Barry Odom:

Sam Pittman: "Barry Odom is a key, key part of the University of Arkansas’ success, especially because he helps me … I’m a work in progress … helps me with head-coaching responsibilities. One of the most loyal, wonderful people in the country." — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) July 20, 2022

And Pittman’s top choice for Arkansas’ three permanent opponents for the future SEC would be Oklahoma, Texas, and Missouri — which just seems like a good regional fit.

Sam Pittman makes his choice clear for Arkansas' three permanent SEC opponents in the future, says playing Oklahoma, Texas and Missouri would be pretty neat. — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) July 20, 2022

The Doak Walker Award announced their watch list for the upcoming season, and Mizzou’s incoming transfer Nathaniel Peat is one of 74 running backs in the country to make it. For more on Peat’s invitation to the Doak Walker Watch List, check it out on MUTigers.com.

The Watch List for the Doak Walker Award is ready! https://t.co/PXcN7IbWI2 pic.twitter.com/xZsOsObLkj — Doak Walker Award (@DoakWalkerAward) July 20, 2022

And we’re officially on football commitment watch right now. Joshua Manning, a four-star wide receiver in the 2023 recruiting class will be announcing his commitment decision later tonight around 9:00 p.m. at Lee’s Summit High School.

Committing tomorrow at 9pm @ Lee’s Summit High School. — Joshua Manning (@joshmanning121) July 20, 2022

This is pretty much a two-way battle between Missouri and Kansas State but the latest 247 Crystal Ball updates have been trending towards Mizzou. So stay tuned!

Missouri running back Peat named to Doak Walker Award Watch List, writes Conor Langs

In the World Athletics Championships, former Mizzou GOAT Karissa Schweizer has advanced to the 5k finals!

Finals bound @KarissaSchweiz4 advances to the 5k finals at @WCHoregon22 with a time of 14:53.69 ⏱



( » @DvGregori) pic.twitter.com/zAKXRfsljo — Mizzou Track & Field (@MizzouTFXC) July 21, 2022

Senior Bowl Executive Director Jim Nagy says that Mizzou has one of the most underrated defensive lines in all of College Football. Robinson, Jeffcoat, and McGuire getting some love!

.@MizzouFootball has one of most underrated DL in CFB with seniors Darius Robinson, Trajan Jeffcoat, & DE Isaiah McGuire. @IsaiahMac_93 has frame (6043v, 271v, 34 3/4 arm) & tools to fit & disrupt in any scheme. Here’s one of most powerful rip moves @seniorbowl seen this summer: pic.twitter.com/cKvS0GzMl0 — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) July 18, 2022

Our wrestling writer James Hackney on Mizzou’s incoming freshman wrestler, who is now a Fargo All-American:

@MizzouWrestling incoming freshman recruit J Conway placed 6th yesterday to finish as a Fargo All-American at 160lbs! — James Hackney (@FFJames94) July 20, 2022

Good thread here from Kim English on how he ended up at Mizzou out of high school:

How much do you love and respect the game? I think an effort to get back to that place in youth sports is warranted. Let passion drive improvement.

A Thread: — Kim English (@Englishscope24) July 20, 2022

Head Coach Dennis Gates speaking at the Rising Coaches Clinic. Lots of good quotes from Gates:

️ Set up your own classroom. Set up your own curriculum.



If you want to be , go get it‼️



- @coachdgates, @MizzouHoops#RCC2022 pic.twitter.com/jE6o8jyOmH — Rising Coaches (@RisingCoaches) July 20, 2022

Your dreams need to be ...



➡️ It's in

➡️ awareness

➡️ Identify learning styles

➡️ High level of intelligence

➡️ Connect your



- @coachdgates, @MizzouHoops#RCC2022 pic.twitter.com/5A9btD0zYR — Rising Coaches (@RisingCoaches) July 20, 2022

️ You are doing yourself a disservice if you aren't allowing yourself to be uniquely known.



- @coachdgates, @MizzouHoops#RCC2022 pic.twitter.com/SNsRIEqyGT — Rising Coaches (@RisingCoaches) July 20, 2022

Sometimes you need to leave space for student-athletes to discover things on their own. They need that space to grow.



If we don't give space for our people to grow and make mistakes, they aren't going to grow.



- @coachdgates, @MizzouHoops#RCC2022 pic.twitter.com/OhuFL9L9n7 — Rising Coaches (@RisingCoaches) July 20, 2022

I have champions in the 3 C's...



➡️ On the Court

➡️ In the classroom

➡️ In our Community



Anyone looking through the window should see, feel and hear our core values.



- @coachdgates, @MizzouHoops#RCC2022 pic.twitter.com/ViZ68uDNlY — Rising Coaches (@RisingCoaches) July 20, 2022

️ I want to work for guys whose dream is to see my dream come true.



- @coachdgates, @MizzouHoops#RCC2022 pic.twitter.com/fV3Yn95ryo — Rising Coaches (@RisingCoaches) July 20, 2022

Congrats to Justin Colon and Brock Daniels from Mizzou Baseball who have landed on the Appalachian League All-Star rosters!

From the East-West Shrine Bowl, Mizzou’s Javon Foster and Hyrin White make the list for the Offensive Line position

PowerMizzou’s Mitchell Forde joined KMOX Sports in St. Louis to discuss the upcoming season for Mizzou Football and how the quarterback competition will play out.

Looking for future Tigers all across the country!

Continuing the search for future Tigers in the following cities ⤵️



• Lawrence, KS

• Richmond, VA

• Orlando, FL

• Ladera Ranch, CA

• Atlanta, GA

• Cincinnati, OH

• Irvine, CA#OurTownOurTeam pic.twitter.com/4Sky4CZNBv — Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouWBB) July 20, 2022

Mizzou Women’s Basketball getting the work done in the weight room