Golf, Track Earn Academic Honors

Crickets.

Disclaimer: This was obviously all written before the late-night commitment of Lee’s Summit’s Joshua Manning.

That’s what it’s been like around here (the site and my office). Many a beat writer is on vacation now that SEC Media Days are over. Some people have unfortunately contracted the ‘Vid. It’s hot as literal hell outside. My office will be empty on Friday except for little ol’ me so that’s... something.

Anyway, this fair website has covered the football offseason ad nauseam, so what else is there?

ACADEMICS!

Some student-athlete academic honors were announced on Thursday, and a few Tiger golfers and track and field athletes found themselves honored for their hard work on AND off the course.

First up is Men’s Golf, where “Jack Squared” was honored. Jack Lundin and Jack Parker were named Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholars by the Golf Coaches Association of America on Thursday.

Got it done on the course and in the books



https://t.co/XoWJCkIDkT#MIZ ⛳ pic.twitter.com/hsbGUyjrkY — Mizzou Men's Golf (@MizzouMensGolf) July 21, 2022

How is one considered for this award, you ask? Well, I’ll let MUTigers.com tell you! The award is for sophomores thru seniors with ‘high moral character’ and a minimum 3.2 cumulative GPA who participate in 50% of their team’s rounds and have a stroke average under 76.0 in NCAA Division I.

From the coaching staff:

“We are so proud of Jack Lundin and Jack Parker,” co-head coach Mark Hankins said. “All-America Scholar is an honor that will follow them throughout their lives, in and out of golf. It takes a lot of discipline and effort, and displays their ability to perform at an elite level in all of the things that are required of a Division I student-athlete. This is a well-deserved honor for two of our team leaders.”

This is Jack Parker’s second consecutive year earning All-America Scholar honors. On the course, the graduate student had his best season, claiming two victories — winning the MU Tiger Invitational with a career-low, 13-under 203, and at the Turning Stone Tiger Intercollegiate.

Other Jack, Jack Lundin, is a sophomore who earned his first All-America Scholar recognition after finishing in the top-10 FIVE times in his first season in CoMo. Damn...

According to MUTigers.com:

He (Lundin) carded 15 rounds below par and finished seven events under par as well. Lundin finished 6-under par in three different events on the season, including a T3 finish at the Turning Stone Tiger Intercollegiate and a T7 finish at The Hootie at Bulls Bay. He ended the year with a 71.45 stroke average, three strokes better than in his freshman campaign.

Both Tigers were instrumental in the success of the men’s golf team all season, allowing them to the team’s best-ever finish at the SEC Championships AND get their first NCAA Regional since 2018.

Not to be outdone, according to MUTigers.com, 15 (!!!) women and three men’s track and field athletes were named Academic All-Americans, which was announced by the USTFCCA. As a team, the women earned All-Academic team recognition after ending the collegiate year with a 3.42 GPA. This was their 12th straight season of earning All-Academic status under head coach Brett Halter.

Classroom honors — Mizzou Track & Field (@MizzouTFXC) July 21, 2022

Congrats to: Taylor Ciccolini, Ava Curry, Claudina Diaz, Arianna Fisher, Ayele Gerken, Mara Häusler, Atina Kamasi, Melissa Menghini, Sydney Oberdiek, Sophia Rivera, Emily Stauffer, Erin Zimmerman, Christopher Conrad, Rece Rowan and William Sinclair, all of whom earned individual All-Academic status.

To earn the honors, they must have achieved a 3.25 cumulative GPA, been enrolled for at least two semesters, and finished ranked in the top 96 in any individual championship event or top 48 in a championship relay event during the indoor season. As a team, they must have a GPA of at least 3.0. Athletes that competed in the outdoor campaign must have participated in any round of the NCAA Track and Field Championships or for the multi-events, have finished the season ranked in the top 48 in the east or west division.

So much congrats to Mizzou’s student-athletes for picking up these honors. Super proud of all their hard work!

On to the links!

Yesterday at Rock M: Wide Receiver Chatter!

Aaron wrote about the explosiveness of the new wideout corps.

Come on down, Joshua Manning. The Tigers picked up a 4-star 2023 in-state commit late night. Read the story courtesy of Nate, with an assist from our own Josh M.

More Links:

Football

The 10 most impactful defensive line transfers of 2022⭐️https://t.co/C0Fa6qAYFh pic.twitter.com/U2yupy6cfa — On3 (@On3sports) July 21, 2022

I don’t even know what this means, but cool?

Not as funny, but interesting:



MOST DEFENSIVE SNAPS WITH 8+ IN BOX

1 Illinois (22.3/gm)

2 Mizzou (19.8)

3 Wisc (16.7)

4 Stanford (15.4)

5 Northwestern (15.2)



126 EMU (1.6)

127 SDSU (1.4)

128 ECU (1.3)

129 Arkansas (1.2)

130 Rice (0.6)



Lotta different ways to play football. — Bill Connelly (@ESPN_BillC) July 21, 2022

LUTHERRRRRRRR! Best hands!

Joshua Manning Commitment News

We think so too, CDot!

Drinkwitz deserves a lot of credit for this pull. Manning was going to K-State until he said not so fast. That's a nice recruiting win. — Carrington Harrison (@cdotharrison) July 22, 2022

Josh Manning Commitment Ceremony https://t.co/JKdSJniZi0 — Metro Sports KC (@MetroSports_KC) July 22, 2022

Other Sports

The St Louis Post-Dispatch’s Dave Matter entertained subscribers with a new chat after a week off.

Dennis Gates getting BIG props from Marc Spears!!!

My guy @coachdgates is amazing people. Thanks for making a long-time Mizzou fan, my father, smile coach. @MizzouHoops Go Tigers and Geaux Tigers! Continued success coach, and keep making the world a better place. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) July 22, 2022

Interesting thread from The Athletic’s Nicole Auerbach on a new proposed rule:

The Division I Council is recommending that the NCAA get rid of the “one-time” part of its transfer rule.



Anyone would be able to transfer and have immediate eligibility, if they meet academic standards. Athletes could transfer multiple times and play right away. — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) July 21, 2022

Also, there would be an increased burden on the schools that accept transfers. The school will be required to provide financial aid to the student-athlete through the completion of the student's five-year period of eligibility or undergraduate graduation. — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) July 21, 2022

Not as funny, but interesting:



MOST DEFENSIVE SNAPS WITH 8+ IN BOX

1 Illinois (22.3/gm)

2 Mizzou (19.8)

3 Wisc (16.7)

4 Stanford (15.4)

5 Northwestern (15.2)



126 EMU (1.6)

127 SDSU (1.4)

128 ECU (1.3)

129 Arkansas (1.2)

130 Rice (0.6)



Lotta different ways to play football. — Bill Connelly (@ESPN_BillC) July 21, 2022

Josh Manning Commitment Ceremony https://t.co/JKdSJniZi0 — Metro Sports KC (@MetroSports_KC) July 22, 2022

Random Mizzou-Related

Love the enthusiasm, but as a former restaurant worker, I do NOT love the mess they’re making. It’s giving me rich white man behavior. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Boooooo, Rams. Yayyyyy, Danario!!!! One of my fave former Tigers :)

Sam Bradford to Danario Alexander for a touchdown on Monday Night Football. #stlrams (2011) pic.twitter.com/amrF5Bnnjk — St Louis Rams History (@STLRamsHistory) July 21, 2022

OOOOOOOOHHHHHHHHH. That Mizzou mug will go perfectly with my $7 coffee order.

— — — — — — — — — — — — —

If you’re looking to sign up for ESPN+, Rock M Nation now has an affiliate link: click Here for ESPN+ Now!

If you’re looking to sign up for a new streaming service, you can try FuboTV: click HERE for FuboTV access — FuboTV now has ESPN, CBS, FS1 and more sports channels.

(** RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.**)