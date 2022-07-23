PODCAST: NOW THAT’S WHAT I CALL RECRUITING!

Welcome back to another episode of Dive Cuts with Sam Snelling and Matthew Harris. With season 5 of Dive Cuts coming to an end, the guys talk about the future: a great commitment from Trent Pierce and what other 2023 recruits might be a good fit to fill out the class?

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 01:25 - Hey hey it’s Dive Cuts! It’s the season finale and we’ve got nothin’ but hits.

01:25 - 07:45 - Trent Pierce has committed to Mizzou! What a start to the 2023 class for Dennis Gates.

07:45 - 17:00 - Lets discuss Trent’s game.

17:00 - 50:00 - What do the guys see happening with the rest of the 2023 class?

50:00 - 51:53 - So this is the season 5 finale…so help us pick new music for next season!

51:53 - END - That is the end of this episode which means it is the end of this season! Subscribe to our podcasts and follow along on social media for all the Mizzou news. MIZ!

