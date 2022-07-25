Karissa Schweizer exits World Championships with injury

:(

Even the greats need to slow down every once in a while.

Karissa Schweizer’s post-Mizzou career has gone pretty well thus far, but it hit a bit of a snag this afternoon when Schweizer had to stop running her World Championship race due to injury.

Former Missouri track and field star Karissa Schweizer did not finish in the 5,000-meter final at the World Championships on Saturday in Eugene, Oregon. She appeared to pull up with an injury or cramp toward the end of the race. Schweizer was in eighth at the halfway point of the final, running close to the front five and alongside teammate Elise Cranny, before stopping with a little more than 800 meters remaining.

Scweizer later confirmed the injury with a devastating photo.

Heartbroken. This sport can be brutal sometimes. I’m proud of the way I competed, but sometimes your body doesn’t cooperate. Congrats to @elisecranny13 and @emilyinfeld for representing @teamusa so well. pic.twitter.com/mk1qSaGuGK — Karissa Schweizer (@KarissaSchweiz4) July 24, 2022

Tough blow for the GOAT. Rest up, Ms. Schweizer! Hope to see you running for the USA again soon!

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

With Media Days wrapped up and the MLB Draft passed, Chris Kwiecinski writes the obvious — that the biggest concern now facing the Tigers is who starts under center.

Nathalie Jones at ABC 17 spoke with Mizzou Volleyball coach Josh Taylor about the coming season, in which the Tigers will try to rebound from a disappointing 2022 campaign.

Nice turnout for the total 2022 Come Home Tour was announced yesterday!

And that's a wrap!



We concluded our 2022 Come HOME Tour last night with over 7,500 miles traveled, 24 tour stops and over 5,000 fans visited.



Thank you to all of our fans and we look forward to seeing you HOME this fall. #MIZ



https://t.co/Ssr6mWKfEI pic.twitter.com/SWb4wbqthz — Mizzou Athletics (@MizzouAthletics) July 24, 2022