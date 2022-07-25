 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Karissa Schweizer exits World Championships with injury

Mizzou Links for July 25, 2022.

By Josh Matejka
Even the greats need to slow down every once in a while.

Karissa Schweizer’s post-Mizzou career has gone pretty well thus far, but it hit a bit of a snag this afternoon when Schweizer had to stop running her World Championship race due to injury.

Former Missouri track and field star Karissa Schweizer did not finish in the 5,000-meter final at the World Championships on Saturday in Eugene, Oregon. She appeared to pull up with an injury or cramp toward the end of the race.

Schweizer was in eighth at the halfway point of the final, running close to the front five and alongside teammate Elise Cranny, before stopping with a little more than 800 meters remaining.

Scweizer later confirmed the injury with a devastating photo.

Tough blow for the GOAT. Rest up, Ms. Schweizer! Hope to see you running for the USA again soon!

