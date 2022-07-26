 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dennis Gates talks to the “This Is March” guy and Mizzou schedules another non-con hoops game

Mizzou Links for July 26, 2022.

By Josh Matejka
Just some basketball odds and ends

We are truly in the dog days of summer. It’s cooler in Missouri — hurray for cold fronts! — but the content well is still dry as hell. Luckily, we’ve got a few basketball bits and pieces to sate your appetite!

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

Funny enough, there isn’t much more to highlight today, so the below gets its own section!

I wanted to start off my highlighting this tweet from Mizzou basketball player Skylah Travis from a few days ago.

In case you’re in the “not reading all that” crew, here’s the TL;DR: Travis is medically retiring after a long series of injuries and mental health diagnoses. Opening up about these sorts of things is incredibly cool as it helps fight the stigma that things like depression, anxiety, etc. are a vulnerability or weakness rather than a medical condition that needs treatment.

Here’s to rooting for Travis to finish her college years strong and achieve all of her ambitions off the court!

