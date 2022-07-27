We have a date for Braggin Rights!
December 22 will be here before you know it, everyone!!! While we won’t have Illini killer Javon Pickett (sad face) on the court this time around, we will have a brand new team of athletes who probably don’t really know about the whole Mizzou-Illinois rivalry!
Mark your calendars.— Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) July 26, 2022
Braggin' Rights. Dec. 22. #MIZ
It’ll be up to the Bros Brown and RDGIII to educate their coaches and teammates on its importance, though I’m guessing Aidan and Isaiah will know a bit as well, being local-ish guys. It should be fun time regardless — it’s my favorite matchup every year!
The Tigers fell to the Illini 88-63 last season (also held on Dec 22, weirdly enough), but won the 2020 game, which was played at Mizzou Arena with only family on hand during Covid. Per MUTigers.com, 2022 will mark the 53rd all-time meeting between the two programs, as Illinois leads the all-time series 33-19 (Mizzou’s won 3 of the last 4).
Braggin Rights becomes yet another known December non-con date on the Tigers’ schedule, as they will face UCF just five days before on Dec 17 in the Miami area for the Orange Bowl Classic, and kU a week before that at Mizzou Arena on Dec 10.
Other known home opponents, as the Missourian staff reminds us, includes a Big 12-SEC Challenge date with Iowa State on Jan 28, and a season kickoff against Southern Indiana on Nov 7. Until expressly notified, I’m not putting that L*b*rt* game in sharpie just yet.
On to the Links!
Yesterday at Rock M
- Nate’s new piece was about Barry’s Boys focused on the remaining defensive players.
- IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: The Rock M Roundtablers focused on the O-Line, while Matt Watkins examined what the Tigers’ defense may look like, based on Dennis Gates’ previous coaching stops.
More Links:
Football
OOOOH there’s actually articles to share!
- The Columbia Tribune guys provided us with some reading material in the form of a spotlight shining on a starting QB reveal (Chris K) and how football has changed for the “old guys” (I.e. the 6th year seniors) like Barrett Banister (Matt Stahl).
- Dave Matter (St. Louis Post-Dispatch) provided readers with a guide to NFL training camps for our favorite former Mizzou footballers.
- Catch up on PowerMizzou’s preseason camp previews: defensive end | defensive tackle | offensive line. (There’s more but I’ve shared them previously)
- It’s old, but funny just the same. The Athletic’s G. Allan Taylor made up some superlatives for the coaches after SEC Media Days. Have a look.
Other Mizzou Sports
- Mizzou Volleyball is right around the corner!
Only 30 more days!!!— Mizzou Volleyball (@MizzouVB) July 26, 2022
- Per MUTigers.com, Men’s Golf has announced its 2022-23 schedule, which tees off with the Tigers-hosted Turning Stone Tiger Intercollegiate in Verona, NY (which they won last season and placed in the top three every year since the tourney’s inception in 2009). The Tigers also head to such scenic places as Birmingham, Durham, Jonesborough, Beaufort and Chandler, OOOOOOOH.
The 2022-23 slate is here— Mizzou Men's Golf (@MizzouMensGolf) July 26, 2022
- Megan Moll will be playing for Team Alliance this summer. Congrats to her, and good luck!
- Hey, Dru! Hope you find a spot either back on the SkyForce or somewhere even better!
