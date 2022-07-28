 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mizzou Kicker Harrison Mevis Lands on Lou Groza Award Watch List

Mizzou Links for Thursday, July 28

By Sammy Stava
Watch List SZN continues...

Harrison Mevis, who was outrageously only good for a preseason Third Team All-SEC selection — was named to the Lou Groza Award Watch List — Mizzou Football announced on Wednesday.

Mevis is one of 30 kickers in the country to be named to the Lou Groza Watch List — and one of four kickers from the SEC.

Last season and 2020, Mevis earned a spot as a semifinalist for the Lou Groza Award. For his career, Mevis is 69-69 on extra point attempts and 40/45 on field goals.

Unfortunately, as Aaron Dryden notes — he will need to be perfect this season to actually win the award (almost unfair, but true).

Meanwhile, Eli Drinkwitz joined The Jim Rome Show on CBS Sports Radio and CBS Sports Network. His thoughts on the Tennessee allegations:

On the team’s main focus before going into SEC play:

“I think for us, the number one thing that we want to do is improve on defense. Defense wins championships, and we haven’t been close to a championship level defense quite yet.”

On the quarterback situation:

“Whoever our quarterback is going to be, we’re going to have the ability to let him create. We’re going let him play to his strengths, have the framework for what we what him to do, but let him go out and create.”

To listen to Eli Drinkwitz’s full interview with Jim Rome, check it out on Apple Podcasts.

And Happy 38th Birthday to former Mizzou GOAT Max Scherzer, who pitched seven scoreless innings against the Yankees last night and struck out AL MVP favorite Aaron Judge three times. Seems good.

Also, in MLB Trade Deadline news, the Yankees have acquired Andrew Benintendi from the Royals. Going to Kansas City in the trade is former Mizzou Baseball pitcher TJ Sikkema, according to Ken Rosenthal. Sikkema, a first-round pick by the Yankees in 2019 ranks 19th in their organization’s top prospects according to MLB Pipeline.

Onto the links. M-I-Z!

  • Check out this Dennis Gates interview with Andy Katz!
  • Mizzou Football Kicker commit Blake Craig will play in the 2023 Under Armor All-American Game
  • Isiaih Mosley is serving as a college counselor at Formula Zero, which is run by Dame Lillard. Cool news here for Isiaih.
  • From Chris Lee and Blake Lovell on The 14 Southeastern, they preview Mizzou Football’s schedule for the upcoming season.
  • Shrine Bowl’s Director of Scouting Shane Coughlin has a lot of positives on our guy Martez Manuel!
  • Check out these new Mizzou Soccer unis!
  • Some cool highlights from Mizzou Basketball practice yesterday:
