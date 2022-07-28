PODCAST: HARRISON MEVIS IS BETTER THAN STEPH CURRY.

Welcome back Tiger Fans to another episode of Before the Box Score with Nate Edwards and Brandon Kiley. Drink got a huge commitment from 4-star receiver Josh Manning since we last talked. Sam Horn is for sure coming to Mizzou over the MLB. Drink is settling into his role. And there are going to be quite a few position battles during camp.

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 02:20: BTBS TIME! Fall camp is on the horizon so let’s talk some Mizzou football.

02:20 - 09:20: Let’s start off with the good news in commitments! Josh Manning is locked in on Mizzou!

09:20 - 13:00: This wide receiver room is shaping up to be pretty incredible.

13:00 - 19:40: Sam Horn wasn’t picked in the MLB draft, so let’s talk about the quarterback room at Mizzou.

19:40 - 25:50: SEC Media Days happened and Drink was more…calm than before? What does this mean?!

25:50 - 32:00: There were some injury updates. Let’s discuss these and how they might impact the roster.

32:00 - 34:50: Let’s talk about some position battles!

34:50 - 39:30: OUR THICCER KICKER IS THE BEST.

39:30 - 43:50: Drink plays the guitar?

43:50 - END: Wrapping it up! The season is drawing near to stay connected to all our stories and pods to come. #MIZ!

