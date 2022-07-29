Dennis Gates goes on IG Live, Robin Pingeton is on the trail

Thursday was the final day of summer practice, and to celebrate, Coach Gates went live on Instagram for a while to talk to fans and allow viewers to check out the action. The Live was too long for me to share it all (I’m not about to pay for Vimeo just to share like 30 mins of footage), so here’s what you get.. a few clips! ENJOY!!!!!!

From Dennis Gates’ live today at last day of summer practice #MIZ pic.twitter.com/FWjk7iofhf — Karen S (@karensteger) July 29, 2022

Isiaih sharpening his skills before he heads out to Portland to work with Dame

A few other things to note:

Ronnie DeGray III was on the sidelines and not dressed out, so I’m guessing he’s got an injury of some sort. Multiple people in the live asked Coach about this, but he did not answer. Phil Pressey and Coach CY Young didn’t appear to be present.

The camaraderie and chemistry between the players was evident. They really seem to enjoy each other and you can tell that Coach Gates and his staff has worked hard to create a great environment.

Gates promises more IG Lives to come, from both the players and the assistant coaches. Can’t wait!

Time to buy or re-up your season tickets! Last year’s season ticket holders received emails on Thursday afternoon with information on the online renewal process. Renewals are due by Sept. 9, 2022. According to MUTigers.com, new season ticket requests can be made by visiting MUTigers.com/MBBTix or calling the Mizzou Ticket office at 1-800-CAT-PAWS.

The time is now.



2022-23 Season Tickets are on sale ‼



https://t.co/JXbIGQXZM7 pic.twitter.com/rJPuzkDn1F — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) July 28, 2022

Moving on to women’s hoops. The Tribune’s Chris Kwiecinski wrote about the Tigers’ in-state additions, as well as who the staff remains in the mix for. Let’s take a look:

Maddie Cox, 2023 forward (Flower Mound, TX)

4-star 6’2” forward per ESPN, “an agile player who can knock down shots, play in transition and drive to the basket”

Maddie’s sister Kaylee plays volleyball for Mizzou, and her other sister Lauren, won a national title with Baylor WBB in 2019

Kendall Puryear, 2024 forward (Blue Springs, MO)

Kevin Puryear’s sister, a 6-foot-4 forward in the Class of 2024

Helped Blue Springs South to a third-place finish in the Class 6 state tourney.

Holds offers from Cincinnati, Missouri, Missouri State, Kansas State and Purdue.

S’mya Nichols, 2023 wing (Shawnee Mission, KS)

Ranked no. 21 nationally in ESPN Top 100, billed as “an athletic guard who can attack the rim through traffic and score in a myriad of ways”

Won gold medal with Team USA’s U18 team at the 2022 FIBA WU18 Americas Championship.

Top 8 schools (as of November): Missouri, Wisconsin, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, UCLA, Mississippi State, West Virginia and kansas

On to the links!

Yesterday at Rock M:

More Links:

Football (Current, Incoming & Former)

The watch list, which includes 115 FBS players, is “presented annually to the FBS player who best combines exemplary community service with leadership achievement on and off the field,” per the release.

Sam Horn is hard at work!

Was a great way to start the day … ⁦@MizzouFootball⁩ QB ⁦@_sam_horn⁩ at home base working new concepts , footwork , as he begins to gel into Power 5 offense . At 6ft 4 and now 220 he is poised to make an impact ! #CoachEarl #Blessed #GSPQBs pic.twitter.com/64WvfiKHu5 — Earl Williams (@CoachEarl_) July 28, 2022

Hoops (Current & Former)

Dave Matter was back with a new subscribers-only chat at STL Today.

Good thread here from Rock M’s very own Matt Watkins

A lot of players make their hay on spot up jumpers, cuts, put backs, etc. Those things are valuable. The points count all the same.



Mosley is as efficient as those guys, but he's been doing it the hard way.



Tweaking his game to include both of those facets, and man...look out. — Order On The Court (@DataMizzou) July 28, 2022

Sophie C has been H-O-T since the all-star break

Sophie Cunningham’s last 10 games:



14 PTS, 6 REB, 56% FG

16 PTS, 3 AST, 50% 3PT

14 PTS, 6 REB, 4 AST

12 PTS, 4 REB, 50% 3PT

10 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST

23 PTS, 5 REB, 67% FG

36 PTS, 7 REB, 5 STL

13 PTS, 7 REB, 1 STL

11 PTS, 9 REB, 2 AST

19 PTS, 6 REB, 54% FG



@sophaller #WNBA pic.twitter.com/Z53MenXM2u — Women’s Hoopz (@WBBWorldWide) July 28, 2022

Other Sports

Huge congrats to track & field star (I think she’s a triple jumper?) Arianna Fischer on her selection for 2022 NACAC Championships!

On the heels of Men’s Golf announcing their new schedule, Women’s Golf, led by new head coach Caroline Westrup, announced their schedule. After the Tigers open their fall season at home at the end of Sept at the Johnie Imes Invitational, they will visit such scenic locales as West Point (MS), San Marcos, Cabo San Lucas (okay, that IS scenic), Boca Raton, Peoria (AZ), Tucson and Denton. OOOH.

The student-athletes really seemed to benefit from the NIL program put on by my office and the College of Business. In the practice run, one of the J-School professors, the amazing Jim Flink, used Aidan Shaw’s 45 inch vertical video as an example of how you could tell a story that engages with audiences. I’m glad to see Aidan, as well as many others, learned from the event.

Branding. Marketing. Education.



Last week we wrapped up our Summer NIL series, giving each and every athlete all the tools they need to succeed in NIL. #MIZ pic.twitter.com/0QqqTwgpjU — Mizzou Athletics (@MizzouAthletics) July 28, 2022

Mizzou Adjacent

Looks like another Porter family member is heating up on the court. I can’t believe she’s 6’3” already.

You heard it here!! 2026 6’3 Forward JAYDA PORTER is NEXT!! Jayda had a BIGTIME performance putting her STAMP on a HUGE WIN for her team against top 15u Mo Phenom EYBL! College coaches definitely will be calling about this STUD!! @MissouriPhenom #HoopingnthePhog #creditsdue pic.twitter.com/9MN16vi1G9 — Missouri Jr. All-Star Basketball (@JrAllStar_MO) July 22, 2022

