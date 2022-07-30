 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Three-Star Defensive Back Shamar McNeil Commits to Mizzou

This is Missouri’s ninth commitment of the 2023 class.

By Sammy Stava
Happy Saturday! Before Mizzou’s Fall Camp officially starts on Monday, there was somewhat of a surprise commitment this afternoon as Eli Drinkwitz and the staff adds to their 2023 recruiting class.

Three-star cornerback Shamar McNeil from American Heritage High School in the Fort Lauderdale, Florida area (Plantation) has announced his commitment to Missouri.

McNeil was also recently on a visit to Mizzou just a couple of days ago.

McNeil becomes the first commit among the defensive back position in this year’s class, and is the first commit from the state of Florida since the 2021 class when the staff brought in Davion Sistrunk and Zachary Lovett.

While McNeil didn’t receive any other Power Five offers, he did get some interest from Rutgers and Wisconsin, according to his 247 Recruiting page.

From “Can’t Miss Sports” Twitter account last year, McNeil was named to one of the elite high school safeties in the state of Florida.

Welcome to Mizzou, Shamar! M-I-Z!

Get to know: Shamar McNeil

Hometown: Plantation, Florida

High School: American Heritage

Position: Cornerback

Ht/Wt: 6’3, 175 lbs

Rivals Ranking: Three-star, 5.5

247Composite Ranking: Three-star (85)

Total announced offers: 13

Offers to note: Ohio, Ball State, Temple

What they’re saying:

Mizzou 2023 Commitment List

Pos Recruit Name Hometown Commitment Date Rivals Rate Rivals Rank 247 Rate 247 Rank Ht Wt
Pos Recruit Name Hometown Commitment Date Rivals Rate Rivals Rank 247 Rate 247 Rank Ht Wt
TE Brett Norfleet St. Charles, MO 11/21/2021 4-star 5.8 3-star 0.9234 6'7 225
DE Jahkai Lang Troy, MO 12/17/2021 3-star 5.7 3-star 0.8789 6'4 240
QB Gabarri Johnson Tacoma, WA 5/8/2022 4-star 5.8 4-star 0.9045 6'0 200
K Blake Craig Liberty, MO 6/5/2022 2-star 5.30 NA NA 5'11 180
WR Marquis Johnson Dickinson, TX 6/13/2022 N/A N/A 3-star 0.8600 6'0 176
DB Nicholas DeLoach, Jr Cahokia, IL 6/25/2022 NA NA NA NA 6'1 170
ATH Jamal Roberts St. Louis, MO 7/3/2022 3-star 5.60 3-star 0.8600 6'1 200
5.64 0.8854

