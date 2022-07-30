Three-Star Defensive Back Shamar McNeil Commits to Mizzou

Happy Saturday! Before Mizzou’s Fall Camp officially starts on Monday, there was somewhat of a surprise commitment this afternoon as Eli Drinkwitz and the staff adds to their 2023 recruiting class.
#ZOU23 pic.twitter.com/1ao7bBSpbq— Eliah Drinkwitz (@CoachDrinkwitz) July 30, 2022
Three-star cornerback Shamar McNeil from American Heritage High School in the Fort Lauderdale, Florida area (Plantation) has announced his commitment to Missouri.
All glory to god @CoachDrinkwitz @Andrew_Ivins @ChadSimmons_ @D2Dperformance @PORTERSPLACE @CoachBlakeBaker @CoachNoahJoseph @coachalpogue pic.twitter.com/9Df08NE8ve— Shamar McNeil (@shamarmcneiljr) July 30, 2022
McNeil was also recently on a visit to Mizzou just a couple of days ago.
I will be at Mizzou this weekend !! .. #WELCOME2TH3ZOU. @RyanTrichel @SantanaMcKnight— Shamar McNeil (@shamarmcneiljr) July 27, 2022
McNeil becomes the first commit among the defensive back position in this year’s class, and is the first commit from the state of Florida since the 2021 class when the staff brought in Davion Sistrunk and Zachary Lovett.
While McNeil didn’t receive any other Power Five offers, he did get some interest from Rutgers and Wisconsin, according to his 247 Recruiting page.
From “Can’t Miss Sports” Twitter account last year, McNeil was named to one of the elite high school safeties in the state of Florida.
**College Coaches Take Notice**— CAN'T MISS SPORTS (@cantmisssports1) July 4, 2021
Introducing Our Can't Miss 2023 FLORIDA Elite 11 SAFETIES #icantmiss
1 Daemon Fagan
2 Amare Ferrell
3 King Mack
4 Shamar McNeil @FaganDaemon@AmareFerrell_@kingmack2004@shamarmcneiljrhttps://t.co/jAgC9vM1A6 pic.twitter.com/sJPCvOeYgl
Welcome to Mizzou, Shamar! M-I-Z!
Get to know: Shamar McNeil
Hometown: Plantation, Florida
High School: American Heritage
Position: Cornerback
Ht/Wt: 6’3, 175 lbs
Rivals Ranking: Three-star, 5.5
247Composite Ranking: Three-star (85)
Total announced offers: 13
Offers to note: Ohio, Ball State, Temple
What they’re saying:
Missouri lands American Heritage DB Shamar McNeil, who is in Columbia this weekend. A long corner that flashed during spring ball. He will finally get a chance to start this fall in what is always a loaded AMH secondary. https://t.co/lLpElaFDSB https://t.co/UPczKcEtD7— Andrew Ivins (@Andrew_Ivins) July 30, 2022
Mizzou 2023 Commitment List
|TE
|Brett Norfleet
|St. Charles, MO
|11/21/2021
|4-star
|5.8
|3-star
|0.9234
|6'7
|225
|DE
|Jahkai Lang
|Troy, MO
|12/17/2021
|3-star
|5.7
|3-star
|0.8789
|6'4
|240
|QB
|Gabarri Johnson
|Tacoma, WA
|5/8/2022
|4-star
|5.8
|4-star
|0.9045
|6'0
|200
|K
|Blake Craig
|Liberty, MO
|6/5/2022
|2-star
|5.30
|NA
|NA
|5'11
|180
|WR
|Marquis Johnson
|Dickinson, TX
|6/13/2022
|N/A
|N/A
|3-star
|0.8600
|6'0
|176
|DB
|Nicholas DeLoach, Jr
|Cahokia, IL
|6/25/2022
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|6'1
|170
|ATH
|Jamal Roberts
|St. Louis, MO
|7/3/2022
|3-star
|5.60
|3-star
|0.8600
|6'1
|200
|5.64
|0.8854
