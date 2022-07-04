Mizzou Baseball snags impact pitcher, infielder out of transfer portal

Mizzou Baseball adds two more transfer players

Steve Bieser continues to mine the transfer portal for impact talent. On Sunday, he added two more players. The most notable is former Nebraska Cornhusker and Columbia, Mo., native Cam Chick.

Thank you to all the coaches who recruited me and thank you to everyone who helped me out during this process. With that being said, I’ve committed to play my final year of baseball at the University of Missouri. Can’t wait to get to work back in Como! #MIZ pic.twitter.com/MuczzCOrEi — Cam Chick (@CChick_13) July 3, 2022

Chick was a full-time starter for the Huskers in each of his four seasons and tied for second on the team with 8 home runs in 2022.

Bieser also reached into the Southwest and plucked Rorik Maltrud out of New Mexico State University.

Next stop, thank you to everyone that’s helped me along the way!#Mizzou pic.twitter.com/FvzYrkAuQ1 — Rorik Maltrud (@RorikMaltrud) July 3, 2022

Maltrud’s 4.11 ERA doesn’t stand out, but in his six starts he posted a 1.04 WHIP, which led the team. That’s a nice starting arm to have in the rotation, even if he’s just a reliable mid-week guy.

Chick and Maltrud are now the second and third plug-and-play roster members Bieser has found in the portal this past week. One week ago, former Arkansas catcher Zachary Dylan Leach moved north to Columbia, where he should compete for a starting job. After receiving a vote of confidence from the Athletic Department — for one more year, at least — Bieser seems to be betting big on his highly-rated recruiting class and some transfer talent to finally get Mizzou back to the NCAA and SEC Tournament.

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

If you weren’t already excited for the presence of Aidan Shaw on Dennis Gates’ first Mizzou team, this article in the Columbia Missourian should help you get there.

Jamal Roberts wasn’t the only commitment Mizzou got on Sunday.

It appears that, as is generally the custom for long-snappers, LeBlanc will be joining the program as a preferred walk-on. He’s rated as a 5-star prospect and the No. 4 long-snapper by Kohl’s Professional Camp. We know that elite special teams make a big difference, and it seems like Mizzou is continuing that trend under Eli Drinkwitz.

In case you missed it, #MizzouMade Sarah Luebbert netted her first regular season goal for the Chicago Red Stars of the NWSL this weekend.