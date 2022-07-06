The athletic department made the hiring official of new pitching coach, Ricky Meinhold. From the MUtigers.com press release and head coach Steve Bieser:

“First of all, this process has been terrific,” Bieser said. “The interest in the pitching coach position and the level of highly-qualified coaches who wanted this job tells me people understand the potential we have to bring back Pitcher U here at Mizzou. Ricky’s combination of pitching knowledge, talent evaluation and, most importantly, coaching and relationship building separated him from the pack. He brings a passion for development and the game that will complement our staff well. I am so excited and ready to get to work with Ricky.”

The press release also details what they expect Meinhold, who is a former coach of the KBO’s Lotte Giants, 2-year assistant MLB pitching coach & MiLB pitching coordinator of the New York Mets, and 6-year stint doing scouting and working in pitching development for the St. Louis Cardinals:

Known across baseball for his developmental acumen and care for players, Meinhold brings a substantial background in integrating data and biomechanics into pitching programs. Over the course of 11 years in professional baseball, he has played major roles in pitching, development and scouting.

Welcome, Coach Meinhold!

On to the Links!

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

Football

Grown men fixating on a child like this is weirdo behavior… and this is coming from a guy who would love for Cayden Green to come to #Mizzou.



Still, ya’ll gotta go outside more often. https://t.co/jo5GoTESIc — Aaron D. (@iAirDry) July 5, 2022

Other Mizzou Sports

Over the weekend, Mizzou Wrestling announced the hiring of new Director of Operations, Keenan Hagerty. Hagerty is the former men’s and women’s wrestling coach at William Jewell. From the press release at MUTigers.com:

During Hagerty’s head coaching stint, he showed his mettle as a recruiter, bringing over 30 new student-athletes into the wrestling programs. Hagerty led the women’s program its first-ever national ranking of No. 15 while Emalie Olson earned the first individual national ranking at No. 8 in the 116-pound class. Five student-athletes from the women’s program advanced to the NCWWC National Championships and freshman Sarina Bertram was tabbed as the William Jewell Women’s Newcomer of the Year honors. “I am extremely excited to join Coach Smith and the rest of the Tiger Style wrestling staff,” Hagerty said. “Mizzou Wrestling is one of the most respected NCAA Division I programs in the nation. I am looking forward to the opportunity to contribute in any way possible. Although it was a very tough decision to leave the program we were building at William Jewell. I am confident that this program is in great hands with the leadership and commitment of both the College and athletic department at Jewell. The position as director of operations at Mizzou provides a unique opportunity for me to assist with a program that has the vision of a national championship.”

Rock Bridge’s Abby Hay [softball] and Averi Kroenke [women’s hoops] were identified as the Tribune’s Boone County Sports Awards Athletes of the Year. Both will continue their playing careers at the University of Missouri.

Hoops

That’s a GRRRRREAT (sorry) tiger tattoo, DeAndre.

WBB’s in the lab getting stronger while the coaches are out on the recruiting trail.

On the prowl



Looking for future Tigers this week in the following cities:



• Des Moines, IA

• Louisville, KY

• Indianapolis, IN

• Chicago, IL#OurTownOurTeam pic.twitter.com/njK5otXJ5n — Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouWBB) July 5, 2022

Coach Charlton CY Young is speaking at the Keys to Success Basketball Coaches Clinic in Greensboro next weekend about point guards. I love that he and Gates have really been on the coaching appearance circuit since getting hired.

What does this mean? Why are you crossing your fingers, DeMarre?!? Someone on your AAU team balling out? You also in need of a graduate degree or certificate? Tell us.

Crootin’ Roundup

A #Mizzou offer went out to a rising freshman from the Cleveland area. https://t.co/vX8ErQ8mLp — Matt Harris (@MattJHarris85) July 5, 2022

Some Carter Bryant (nephew of former Mizzou player & current Pistons coach, Travon Bryant) highlights

i never thought i’d get this far, i used to doubt myself. ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/fYirb57a7V — carter bryant (@carterdbryant) July 3, 2022

Conference Realignment Shenanigans

From CBS Sports’ Dennis Dodd, the Big 12 is in deep discussions to add up to six Pac-12 teams. According to the article — I’m sorry, this is sooooo dumb — Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah were mentioned specifically as targets, but there is also consideration of adding Oregon and Washington to make the Big 12 an 18-team league or there’s some talk to just merging them.

Rock M’s very own Sam Snelling also delved (dove?) into this topic this weekend.

The NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL all have regionally set up Conferences and Divisions. But they’re run by a central office, as one league. The NCAA is run by the conferences, driven by powerful athletic departments trying to collect larger revenue checks from streaming services and TV contracts. Having UCLA, USC, or anyone on the West Coach matched up against anyone from the Big 10 within the same conference is stupid. Hell, having Missouri and Florida in the same division makes virtually no sense at all. West Virginia and BYU in the same Big 12 is ridiculous as well. The consolidation of power means fewer regional rivalries taking precedent, more Texas and Alabama matchups because it generates TV revenue. Match Ohio State against USC and put it on Fox at 2:30 against the CBS matchup of Texas vs Bama.

And BK weighed in...

Hard disagree. Unless you're a team of a legit blue blood program in the B10 or SEC, this probably doesn't end well for your favorite team. https://t.co/k4czQ7t3yj — Brandon Kiley (@BKSportsTalk) July 5, 2022

Mizzou in the Pros/Former Tigers

Jontay Porter (Nuggets) and Jeremiah Tilmon (Magic) kick off their respective NBA Summer League schedules this week! Dru Smith was injured in February, but I had hoped to see his name on the Heat roster. It’s quite possible he’s still working his way back, thus the omission of his name.

Here’s their schedules, in case you’re interested. I’ll cover their performances in the links at minimum, don’t you worry.

Jontay!!!! (also, ew Christian Braun)

About Tilly (w/ stats from his stint with the CEBL Hamilton Honey Badgers)

Tilly’s off to @NBA Summer League @jeremiahtilmon_ will be joining the @OrlandoMagic in Vegas for the 2022 NBA Summer League



Good luck big man! pic.twitter.com/I95BuvCKdz — Hamilton Honey Badgers (@HM_HoneyBadgers) July 2, 2022

In a new-ish Ten Hochman video, STL Today’s Benjamin Hochman talks about Tanner Houck , former Mizzou pitcher and now closer for the Boston Red Sox.

, former Mizzou pitcher and now closer for the Boston Red Sox. Sophie helped Phoenix Magazine celebrate National Fried Chicken day — which is today, apparently —and ended up being the model for their spread. [it’s the second slide]

You may have heard, but the St. Louis Cardinals did something wild over the weekend, hitting back-to-back-to-back-to-back (yes, that’s four) home runs against the Philadelphia Phillies . How is this Mizzou-related, you ask? Well, the pitcher they hit them off was none of than former Mizzou (2007-09) pitcher, Kyle Gibson. He did rebound for three innings after that, at least? From Bill Evans at nj.com:

“A little bit of course,” admitted Gibson of having a moment of disbelief. “I might have given up four in a game once or twice, but never four in a row. In the moment absolutely, playing the numbers that’s not going to happen too often. But when you’re not executing pitches, good hitters will put good swings on them. I had to reset and trust my preparation and that’s what I did.”

Mighty Mizzou Max is back on the mound after completing his rehab assignments.

BenFred wrote a piece on one of my favorite former and extremely underappreciated Tigers, Javon Pickett, who could find himself playing a big role at SLU. This quote here actually made me tear up:

“He (Martin) always tried to keep us away from that stuff,” Pickett said. “He tried to be a shield for us. He took every blow for us. The way it went down, I don’t think it was right, but he is a great person. Coming here [to SLU], it’s freedom in the headspace. You’re able to just play. I’m not worrying about what decisions are going to be made, or what jobs are on the line. A lot of positive energy. I can feel it coming in every day. A lot of joy. A bounce in my step. Going out there and playing freely. Just playing basketball.”

— — — — — — — — — — — — —

If you’re looking to sign up for ESPN+, Rock M Nation now has an affiliate link: click Here for ESPN+ Now!

If you’re looking to sign up for a new streaming service, you can try FuboTV: click HERE for FuboTV access — FuboTV now has ESPN, CBS, FS1 and more sports channels.

(** RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.**)