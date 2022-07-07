Mizzou Basketball to Reportedly Host Southern Indiana in their Season Opener

Season Opener Set.
It looks like we missed this news from a couple of days ago, but according to Rocco Miller, Mizzou Basketball’s season opener will take place on November 7th against Southern Indiana from the OVC — who will be making their D1 debut.
Missouri will host Southern Indiana as part of its 22-23 non-conference schedule.— Rocco Miller (@RoccoMiller8) June 30, 2022
Game is set for November 7th and will serve as the head coaching debut for Missouri's Dennis Gates.
The game will also serve as the D1 debut for the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles.#SEC #OVC
Southern Indiana joins kansas, Illinois, Iowa State, and potentially Liberty on Mizzou’s non-conference schedule — as DataMizzou’s Matt Watkins notes.
Non-con schedule is coming together piecemeal like it's known to do— Order On The Court (@DataMizzou) July 6, 2022
Southern Indiana (H)
Liberty (H) (not confirmed, but contract for return)
KU (H)
Illinois (N)
Iowa State (H) https://t.co/xXfGflVJbv
Watkins added a little more background on Southern Indiana as they are no stranger to playing Power Five opponents — at least in exhibitions. Plus, some history on Mizzou Basketball coaches making their debuts.
Totally whiffed on this news.— Order On The Court (@DataMizzou) July 6, 2022
In any event, Mizzou has it's season opener scheduled against a new team to the D-I ranks.
USI has played some exhibitions at HM schools recently. IU, Purdue, Butler and last year at Auburn where they trailed by 2 at the break and lost by 14. https://t.co/3Q4LAhvK81
A little Mizzou coaching debut history— Order On The Court (@DataMizzou) July 6, 2022
Martin (2017): 74-59 W vs. Iowa State
Anderson (2014): 61-69 L vs. UMKC
Haith (2011): 81-68 W vs. SEMO
Anderson (2006): 101-80 W vs. NC A&T
Snyder (1999): 55-66 L vs. Wisconsin (N)
Stewart (1967): 74-58 W vs. Arkansas (away)
On the women’s side, the conference home and road opponents were announced for the upcoming basketball season. Here’s a breakdown for Mizzou:
The home-only opponents are Florida, LSU, Mississippi State, Tennessee, and Vanderbilt.
The road-only slate is highlighted by a match up with the defending National Champions South Carolina, along with Auburn, Georgia, Ole Miss, and Texas A&M.
Meanwhile — Arkansas, Alabama, and Kentucky are the home and road opponents.
Here’s a graphic look:
League ready pic.twitter.com/2I14eclpAx— Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouWBB) July 6, 2022
Onto the links. M-I-Z!
Yesterday at Rock M
- Super Conferences, Mizzou, and You: A Primer, from Nate Edwards
- Rock M Roundtable with Josh Matejka, Matthew Harris, Matt Watkins and Parker Gillam: Where does Mizzou hoops stand in the remade SEC?
More Links:
(Columbia Missourian)
- From the staff: MU women’s golf announces Parrish as assistant coach
- MU tennis releases 2022-2023 schedule, writes Joel Boenitz
- From Joel Boenitz: SEC opponents released for 2022-2023 women’s basketball season
(Columbia Daily Tribune)
- From Chris Kwiecinski: Former MU officials recall Mizzou’s shift a decade ago as USC, UCLA opt to join Big Ten
(Miscellaneous/Tweets)
- WATCH: Former Mizzou Women’s Basketball star Sophie Cunningham joined Bally Sports Arizona’s Diamondbacks pre-game show. Very good interview here.
A huge thank you to @sophaller for joining D-backs Live pregame tonight.— Bally Sports Arizona (@BALLYSPORTSAZ) July 7, 2022
She covered everything from Title IX to playing with Diana Taurasi, but her most important message was clear: Bring Brittney Griner Home. #WeAreBG pic.twitter.com/dj9AGEgaWn
- Former Mizzou standout Michelle Butler Parrish has been announced as the Women’s Golf Assistant Coach under Caroline Westrup. Congrats and welcome back, Michelle! More here on MUTigers.com.
A #TrueDaughter returns ... welcome back, Michelle (Butler) Parrish (@mbutler_54)!— Mizzou Women's Golf (@MUWomensGolf) July 6, 2022
https://t.co/0wWv7xF5j3#MIZ ⛳️ pic.twitter.com/6k1uR2WSvG
- Mizzou Tennis has announced their 2022-2023 schedule, starting on September 18th against Kansas City. Read more here on MUTigers.com.
The 2022-23 schedule has arrived! #MIZ— Mizzou Tennis (@MizzouTennis) July 6, 2022
https://t.co/4h0zlJpbUA
https://t.co/TM7eR7Exnd pic.twitter.com/uP9ZPKKHAq
- From FIBA Basketball, Mizzou’s Mama Dembele has been named to the list Six standout stars ready to shine at FIBAU20Europe in Sopron. Congrats, Mama!
We see you, Mama— Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouWBB) July 7, 2022
- The Mizzou Soccer freshman have officially arrived in COMO. Welcome, ladies!
THEY’RE HERE!! Give a warm welcome to our freshmen as they arrive in Como. #TakeTheStairs— Mizzou Soccer (@MizzouSoccer) July 7, 2022
⚽️ pic.twitter.com/tJ3YunveIT
- Congrats to Mizzou Athletics Communications Courtney Day on her first full year at Mizzou!
Year one in the books ✅— Courtney Day (@courtneymday_) July 6, 2022
And man has it been a wild one. Never thought my career would bring me back to Missouri but extremely grateful it did. #MIZ pic.twitter.com/skaQtM8BKO
- Happy Belated Birthday to huge Mizzou target Miles McVay from East St. Louis!
I woke up to Birthday love. Thanks for thinking about me. #Miz #Mizzou #MizzouMade pic.twitter.com/ZgI1gALdui— Miles FaMous McVay #58 (@McVayMiles) July 6, 2022
- Matt Harris shared some highlights from Mizzou targets Trent Pierce and Parker Friedrichsen
Finally getting into some tape on #Mizzou target Trent Pierce. It's fun watch. Pierce drew Parker Friedrichsen as a defensive assignment, and it's a duel where Pierce's length comes up against Friedrichsen's ability to get a shot off in a phone booth.https://t.co/3vEUZfeahQ— Matt Harris (@MattJHarris85) July 6, 2022
- Mizzou Soccer picks up a commitment from Chicago, Illinois native Olivia Chianelli
Excited to announce that I have verbally committed to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Missouri! Thanks to my family, coaches, and friends for their continued support. Grateful to the Missouri coaching staff for this opportunity! Go Tigers! pic.twitter.com/9xXGdvJGDD— Olivia Chianelli (@ochianelli2023) July 6, 2022
- If you’re looking to sign up for ESPN+, Rock M Nation now has an affiliate link: click Here for ESPN+ Now!
- If you’re looking to sign up for a new streaming service, you can try FuboTV: click HERE for FuboTV access — FuboTV now has ESPN, CBS, FS1 and more sports channels.
(** RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.**)
Loading comments...