Mizzou Basketball to Reportedly Host Southern Indiana in their Season Opener

Season Opener Set.

It looks like we missed this news from a couple of days ago, but according to Rocco Miller, Mizzou Basketball’s season opener will take place on November 7th against Southern Indiana from the OVC — who will be making their D1 debut.

Missouri will host Southern Indiana as part of its 22-23 non-conference schedule.



Game is set for November 7th and will serve as the head coaching debut for Missouri's Dennis Gates.



The game will also serve as the D1 debut for the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles.#SEC #OVC — Rocco Miller (@RoccoMiller8) June 30, 2022

Southern Indiana joins kansas, Illinois, Iowa State, and potentially Liberty on Mizzou’s non-conference schedule — as DataMizzou’s Matt Watkins notes.

Non-con schedule is coming together piecemeal like it's known to do



Southern Indiana (H)

Liberty (H) (not confirmed, but contract for return)

KU (H)

Illinois (N)

Iowa State (H) https://t.co/xXfGflVJbv — Order On The Court (@DataMizzou) July 6, 2022

Watkins added a little more background on Southern Indiana as they are no stranger to playing Power Five opponents — at least in exhibitions. Plus, some history on Mizzou Basketball coaches making their debuts.

Totally whiffed on this news.



In any event, Mizzou has it's season opener scheduled against a new team to the D-I ranks.



USI has played some exhibitions at HM schools recently. IU, Purdue, Butler and last year at Auburn where they trailed by 2 at the break and lost by 14. https://t.co/3Q4LAhvK81 — Order On The Court (@DataMizzou) July 6, 2022

A little Mizzou coaching debut history



Martin (2017): 74-59 W vs. Iowa State

Anderson (2014): 61-69 L vs. UMKC

Haith (2011): 81-68 W vs. SEMO

Anderson (2006): 101-80 W vs. NC A&T

Snyder (1999): 55-66 L vs. Wisconsin (N)

Stewart (1967): 74-58 W vs. Arkansas (away) — Order On The Court (@DataMizzou) July 6, 2022

On the women’s side, the conference home and road opponents were announced for the upcoming basketball season. Here’s a breakdown for Mizzou:

The home-only opponents are Florida, LSU, Mississippi State, Tennessee, and Vanderbilt.

The road-only slate is highlighted by a match up with the defending National Champions South Carolina, along with Auburn, Georgia, Ole Miss, and Texas A&M.

Meanwhile — Arkansas, Alabama, and Kentucky are the home and road opponents.

Here’s a graphic look:

Onto the links. M-I-Z!

WATCH: Former Mizzou Women’s Basketball star Sophie Cunningham joined Bally Sports Arizona’s Diamondbacks pre-game show. Very good interview here.

A huge thank you to @sophaller for joining D-backs Live pregame tonight.



She covered everything from Title IX to playing with Diana Taurasi, but her most important message was clear: Bring Brittney Griner Home. #WeAreBG pic.twitter.com/dj9AGEgaWn — Bally Sports Arizona (@BALLYSPORTSAZ) July 7, 2022

Former Mizzou standout Michelle Butler Parrish has been announced as the Women’s Golf Assistant Coach under Caroline Westrup. Congrats and welcome back, Michelle! More here on MUTigers.com.

Mizzou Tennis has announced their 2022-2023 schedule, starting on September 18th against Kansas City. Read more here on MUTigers.com.

From FIBA Basketball, Mizzou’s Mama Dembele has been named to the list Six standout stars ready to shine at FIBAU20Europe in Sopron. Congrats, Mama!

We see you, Mama — Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouWBB) July 7, 2022

The Mizzou Soccer freshman have officially arrived in COMO. Welcome, ladies!

THEY’RE HERE!! Give a warm welcome to our freshmen as they arrive in Como. #TakeTheStairs

⚽️ pic.twitter.com/tJ3YunveIT — Mizzou Soccer (@MizzouSoccer) July 7, 2022

Congrats to Mizzou Athletics Communications Courtney Day on her first full year at Mizzou!

Year one in the books ✅



And man has it been a wild one. Never thought my career would bring me back to Missouri but extremely grateful it did. #MIZ pic.twitter.com/skaQtM8BKO — Courtney Day (@courtneymday_) July 6, 2022

Happy Belated Birthday to huge Mizzou target Miles McVay from East St. Louis!

Matt Harris shared some highlights from Mizzou targets Trent Pierce and Parker Friedrichsen

Finally getting into some tape on #Mizzou target Trent Pierce. It's fun watch. Pierce drew Parker Friedrichsen as a defensive assignment, and it's a duel where Pierce's length comes up against Friedrichsen's ability to get a shot off in a phone booth.https://t.co/3vEUZfeahQ — Matt Harris (@MattJHarris85) July 6, 2022

Mizzou Soccer picks up a commitment from Chicago, Illinois native Olivia Chianelli

Excited to announce that I have verbally committed to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Missouri! Thanks to my family, coaches, and friends for their continued support. Grateful to the Missouri coaching staff for this opportunity! Go Tigers! pic.twitter.com/9xXGdvJGDD — Olivia Chianelli (@ochianelli2023) July 6, 2022