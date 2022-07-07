 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mizzou Basketball to Reportedly Host Southern Indiana in their Season Opener

Mizzou Links for Thursday, July 7

By Sammy Stava
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Season Opener Set.

It looks like we missed this news from a couple of days ago, but according to Rocco Miller, Mizzou Basketball’s season opener will take place on November 7th against Southern Indiana from the OVC — who will be making their D1 debut.

Southern Indiana joins kansas, Illinois, Iowa State, and potentially Liberty on Mizzou’s non-conference schedule — as DataMizzou’s Matt Watkins notes.

Watkins added a little more background on Southern Indiana as they are no stranger to playing Power Five opponents — at least in exhibitions. Plus, some history on Mizzou Basketball coaches making their debuts.

On the women’s side, the conference home and road opponents were announced for the upcoming basketball season. Here’s a breakdown for Mizzou:

The home-only opponents are Florida, LSU, Mississippi State, Tennessee, and Vanderbilt.

The road-only slate is highlighted by a match up with the defending National Champions South Carolina, along with Auburn, Georgia, Ole Miss, and Texas A&M.

Meanwhile — Arkansas, Alabama, and Kentucky are the home and road opponents.

Here’s a graphic look:

Onto the links. M-I-Z!

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

(Columbia Missourian)

(Columbia Daily Tribune)

(Miscellaneous/Tweets)

  • WATCH: Former Mizzou Women’s Basketball star Sophie Cunningham joined Bally Sports Arizona’s Diamondbacks pre-game show. Very good interview here.
  • Former Mizzou standout Michelle Butler Parrish has been announced as the Women’s Golf Assistant Coach under Caroline Westrup. Congrats and welcome back, Michelle! More here on MUTigers.com.
  • The Mizzou Soccer freshman have officially arrived in COMO. Welcome, ladies!
  • Congrats to Mizzou Athletics Communications Courtney Day on her first full year at Mizzou!
  • Happy Belated Birthday to huge Mizzou target Miles McVay from East St. Louis!
  • Matt Harris shared some highlights from Mizzou targets Trent Pierce and Parker Friedrichsen
  • Mizzou Soccer picks up a commitment from Chicago, Illinois native Olivia Chianelli
  • If you’re looking to sign up for ESPN+, Rock M Nation now has an affiliate link: click Here for ESPN+ Now!
  • If you’re looking to sign up for a new streaming service, you can try FuboTV: click HERE for FuboTV access — FuboTV now has ESPN, CBS, FS1 and more sports channels.
    (** RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.**)

Next Up In Links

Loading comments...