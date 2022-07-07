Missouri Reacts Survey: Who Will Be QB1 in 2022 ANSWERED

Last week we polled the Rock M readership to figure out who YOU think will have the most snaps at quarterback for the 2022 season.

And...wow...you all were adamant in your decision.

Like...it wasn’t even close.

Ladies and gentlemen: if it were up to Rock M Nation, Missouri’s quarterback for the majority of the 2022 season would be:

Mr. Brady Cook!

A whopping 58% of you believe the third-year player out of St. Louis’ Chaminade High school will take the majority of snaps at quarterback for this upcoming season. And, man, I hope you all are right.

Jack Abraham came in second with a modest 18%, followed closely by blue chip freshman Sam Horn at 15%, with Tyler Macon coming in at 9%.

It’ll be an interesting story to follow this year and we’ll get to see who takes the first snap in 55 days!

