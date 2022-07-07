PODCAST: IT’S PEAK OFFSEASON BABY!!!!

Welcome back to another episode of Dive Cuts with Sam Snelling and Matthew Harris. It is STILL the offseason. This means there is more recruiting talk. However, this one brings discussions of a new commitment from the 2023 class! After that the guys discuss recruiting targets as well as the recent shake up in conference realignment.

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 00:48 - Welcome to Dive Cuts! Stuff is happening in the hoops world.

00:48 - 14:10 - Let’s kick it right off with recruiting. Specifically a commitment for the 2023 class.

14:10 - 31:33 - Some more recruiting news with potential targets/commitments.

31:33 - 39:43 - Why don’t the guys touch on the scholarship and roster math?

39:43 - 58:10 - It is time to talk about all of the conference realignment happening. UCLA and USC to the Midwest???

58:10 - END - Thats all folks! MIZ!

