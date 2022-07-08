 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mizzou Hoops schedule forms... slowly.

Mizzou News for Friday, July 8

By Karen Steger
WE HAVE ANOTHER GAME ON THE SCHEDULE!

A day after we learn that Missouri will open its season against Southern Indiana on November 7, Jon Rothstein reported that Mizzou will face Central Florida in the 2022 Orange Bowl Classic in Miami on December 17. The Knights went 18-12 last season and missed the NCAA Tournament. Missouri is 2-0 all time vs. UCF; they won both games under Cuonzo Martin in 2017 and 2018.

With what we know currently about the schedule, it seems that Missouri still has about 7-8 games yet to be announced. And here’s hoping that L*b*rty game just kinda... evaporates from the schedule.

Additionally, Sam started his yearly exercise of asking the twitterverse who fans think are top 8 minutes-getters of the new crew. What say you, Tiger fans? I believe he’s tallying votes for a weekend post, so make sure you tag @SamTSnelling in your responses on twitter.

Let’s check in with how some of the Rock M staffers voted, shall we?

  • Aaron: Mosley | Hodge | Kobe | Carter | Diarra | Gomillion | Shaw | East | DeGray
  • Matt W: Mosley | Kobe | Honor | Carter | Hodge | East | Gomillion | Shaw | Diarra | DeGray | Gholston (this is more than 8, Watkins)
  • Matt H: Honor | Kobe | Mosely | Carter | Hodge | East | Shaw | Gomillion

On to the links!

Yesterday at Rock M:

More Links:

Football

  • Obviously, it’s Luther.

Hoops

  • PowerMizzou is running a Q&A with each newcomer of the 2021-22 squad. Wednesday it was Milwaukee transfer, DeAndre Gholston. Thursday it was D’Moi Hodge. Read ‘em!
  • Matt Harris kept an eye on the EYBL games on Thursday. You can check out his twitter feed for plenty of info, but here’s the latest on new Mizzou commit Anthony Robinson.
  • And in extremely early scheduling news, the Tigers have signed a contract to play in the 2023 (!) Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City. It will take place in mid-November approximately 16 months and 2 weeks from now. According to the Tribune’s Matt Stahl, the Tigers last played in the event under the leadership of Cuonzo Martin in 2019, where they lost in the consolation game to future SEC opponent, Oklahoma.
  • Check out Sean East’s recent post on IG.
  • Good luck, Mama!

Other Mizzou Sports

  • #ChessSchool! Missouri chess phenom Gulrukhbegim Tokhirjonova (I copy/pasted that name) is going to be on the US Olympiad team! She is currently the 6th best player in the United States, and will be a part of the women’s team. Their FIDE ranking (no idea what that means) puts them among the top 12 teams competing in the event. From their site:

After postponements due to COVID, the 44th FIDE Olympiad takes place in Chennai, India from July 28 – August 10, 2022. The event, originally scheduled to take place in Russia, was relocated by FIDE following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Having earned the silver medal in 2018 after going gold in the Olympiad prior, the United States has assembled two teams of top talent, eager to leverage their massive skill to regain the top prize against more than 100 teams from around the world.

  • Mizzou Soccer welcomes 11 (!!) newcomers this season, including 10 freshmen and a transfer. According to MUTigers.com, they come from 8 different states, including Missouri (2), Texas (2), and Illinois (2), as well as Tennessee, Ohio, Michigan, Wisconsin and California (though she’s originally from KCMO). The staff is out recruiting this weekend, per HC Stefanie Dolan’s twitter.
  • Jenna Laird’s dad shared this on twitter. Awesome!
  • Check out this TigerStyle wrestling preview from YouTube. In the video, he discusses backups as well as some incoming recruits to keep an eye on.

Conference Realignment Armageddon/NIL Anniversary

  • From Braden Keith, an unlikely source, considering he runs SwimSwam News, lol. Regardless, he comes at it from a swimming powerhouse angle, and this is eye-opening. From his article:

According to the source, money is a major factor along with recruiting clashes. Florida reportedly doesn’t want Miami to join, Tennessee doesn’t want UNC, and Kentucky doesn’t want Louisville. Louisville brings in the second-most revenue among ACC schools. Miami’s revenue isn’t public, but it’s estimated that they are near the top as well — plus they bring a hometown team in a huge market.

Mizzou in the Pros/Former Mizzou Staff stuff

  • Sophie Cunningham got off to a h-o-t hot start on Thursday evening with the Phoenix Mercury against the NY Liberty. She had 17 points in the first quarter alone and 19 at the half on 8-10 shooting (3-5 from three) in 17 minutes. In the win, Soph played 34 minutes starting, and had 23 points on 10-15 shooting (3-8 from three). She also had 5 DEF REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 0 TO, and 2 PF. She was +5.
  • Former Tiger Brian Grawer visited The Big Sports Show on Wednesday night to talk about the upcoming Alumni Game, his career, and a bunch of other stuff.
  • NBA Summer League is kicking off in Vegas this week! First up was the Orlando Magic (Tilly), who played at 9pm on ESPN. The Nuggets (Jontay) will play tonight at 8pm on ESPN3. The Miami Heat (Dru) will play on Saturday at 4:30pm on ESPN3.

As of the fourth quarter, Tilly had yet to enter the game for the Magic. :(

  • Poor Drew. LOL

A clause in Dooley’s contract requires the school to pay out the rest of the money owed to him under their agreement in monthly installments, “but in no event to exceed 12 months.” Dooley’s lawsuit said the school had not made such payments, even after Dooley requested them.

  • DRUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUU is back! (I’m sorry, but that’s how you say his name, so this spelling is appropriate)
  • We miss you too, Cassidy!

— — — — — — — — — — — — —

