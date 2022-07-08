Mizzou Hoops schedule forms... slowly.

WE HAVE ANOTHER GAME ON THE SCHEDULE!

A day after we learn that Missouri will open its season against Southern Indiana on November 7, Jon Rothstein reported that Mizzou will face Central Florida in the 2022 Orange Bowl Classic in Miami on December 17. The Knights went 18-12 last season and missed the NCAA Tournament. Missouri is 2-0 all time vs. UCF; they won both games under Cuonzo Martin in 2017 and 2018.

NEWS: Missouri will play UCF on 12/17 in the 2022 Orange Bowl Classic, according to multiple sources.



St. John's/Florida State is the other game of the doubleheader.https://t.co/rUlCKshgSg — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) July 7, 2022

With what we know currently about the schedule, it seems that Missouri still has about 7-8 games yet to be announced. And here’s hoping that L*b*rty game just kinda... evaporates from the schedule.

Additionally, Sam started his yearly exercise of asking the twitterverse who fans think are top 8 minutes-getters of the new crew. What say you, Tiger fans? I believe he’s tallying votes for a weekend post, so make sure you tag @SamTSnelling in your responses on twitter.

Your candidates:



Kaleb Brown

Kobe Brown

Noah Carter

Ronnie DeGray

Mohamed Diarra

Sean East

Dre Gholston

Tre Gomillion

D'Moi Hodge

Nick Honor

Mabor Majak

Isiaih Mosley

Aidan Shaw — Sam Snelling (@SamTSnelling) July 7, 2022

Let’s check in with how some of the Rock M staffers voted, shall we?

Aaron: Mosley | Hodge | Kobe | Carter | Diarra | Gomillion | Shaw | East | DeGray

Matt W: Mosley | Kobe | Honor | Carter | Hodge | East | Gomillion | Shaw | Diarra | DeGray | Gholston (this is more than 8, Watkins)

Matt H: Honor | Kobe | Mosely | Carter | Hodge | East | Shaw | Gomillion

On to the links!

Yesterday at Rock M:

More Links:

Football

Another day, another newcomer profile at PowerMizzou. This time, Mitchell is looking at Auburn DL transfer, Ian Matthews. Wednesday, it was KCMO native, DL Jalen Marshall.

I spy with my little eye, a couple Tigers on this list of breakout wide receivers.

Breakout WRs to watch for in 2022 pic.twitter.com/JLeHl9pJPb — NCAAF Nation (@NCAAFNation247) July 6, 2022

Obviously, it’s Luther.

Hoops

PowerMizzou is running a Q&A with each newcomer of the 2021-22 squad. Wednesday it was Milwaukee transfer, DeAndre Gholston. Thursday it was D’Moi Hodge. Read ‘em!

Matt Harris kept an eye on the EYBL games on Thursday. You can check out his twitter feed for plenty of info, but here’s the latest on new Mizzou commit Anthony Robinson.

Defensively, he can sit down and slide with almost any perimeter player. Issues arise when he gambles to create takeaways. But his length also shows up when walling up against some drivers and winning 50-50 rebounds on the defensive glass. — Matt Harris (@MattJHarris85) July 8, 2022

And in extremely early scheduling news, the Tigers have signed a contract to play in the 2023 (!) Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City. It will take place in mid-November approximately 16 months and 2 weeks from now. According to the Tribune’s Matt Stahl, the Tigers last played in the event under the leadership of Cuonzo Martin in 2019, where they lost in the consolation game to future SEC opponent, Oklahoma.

Check out Sean East’s recent post on IG.

Good luck, Mama!

The world stage pic.twitter.com/5U1qC0dqH4 — Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouWBB) July 7, 2022

Other Mizzou Sports

#ChessSchool! Missouri chess phenom Gulrukhbegim Tokhirjonova (I copy/pasted that name) is going to be on the US Olympiad team! She is currently the 6th best player in the United States, and will be a part of the women’s team. Their FIDE ranking (no idea what that means) puts them among the top 12 teams competing in the event. From their site:

After postponements due to COVID, the 44th FIDE Olympiad takes place in Chennai, India from July 28 – August 10, 2022. The event, originally scheduled to take place in Russia, was relocated by FIDE following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Having earned the silver medal in 2018 after going gold in the Olympiad prior, the United States has assembled two teams of top talent, eager to leverage their massive skill to regain the top prize against more than 100 teams from around the world.

@Gulruhbegim has been selected to the U.S. Women’s Olympic team. Congratulations, and good luck representing United States and @Mizzou on the highest stage!#mizzoumade #MIZ https://t.co/vs1ssAJIZX — Mizzou Chess (@MizzouChess) June 3, 2022

Mizzou Soccer welcomes 11 (!!) newcomers this season, including 10 freshmen and a transfer. According to MUTigers.com, they come from 8 different states, including Missouri (2), Texas (2), and Illinois (2), as well as Tennessee, Ohio, Michigan, Wisconsin and California (though she’s originally from KCMO). The staff is out recruiting this weekend, per HC Stefanie Dolan’s twitter.

Jenna Laird’s dad shared this on twitter. Awesome!

How awesome is this!!!Jenna working alongside KB who she idolized and still does!! pic.twitter.com/HKLqdPe00T — James Laird (@james_laird70) July 5, 2022

Check out this TigerStyle wrestling preview from YouTube. In the video, he discusses backups as well as some incoming recruits to keep an eye on.

Conference Realignment Armageddon/NIL Anniversary

From Braden Keith, an unlikely source, considering he runs SwimSwam News, lol. Regardless, he comes at it from a swimming powerhouse angle, and this is eye-opening. From his article:

According to the source, money is a major factor along with recruiting clashes. Florida reportedly doesn’t want Miami to join, Tennessee doesn’t want UNC, and Kentucky doesn’t want Louisville. Louisville brings in the second-most revenue among ACC schools. Miami’s revenue isn’t public, but it’s estimated that they are near the top as well — plus they bring a hometown team in a huge market.

SOURCE: North Carolina, Florida State, Clemson, and Virginia are all negotiating to join the SEC. ESPN is trying to void their TV deal with the ACC. — Braden Keith (@Braden_Keith) July 7, 2022

Mizzou in the Pros/Former Mizzou Staff stuff

Sophie Cunningham got off to a h-o-t hot start on Thursday evening with the Phoenix Mercury against the NY Liberty. She had 17 points in the first quarter alone and 19 at the half on 8-10 shooting (3-5 from three) in 17 minutes. In the win, Soph played 34 minutes starting, and had 23 points on 10-15 shooting (3-8 from three). She also had 5 DEF REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 0 TO, and 2 PF. She was +5.

Former Tiger Brian Grawer visited The Big Sports Show on Wednesday night to talk about the upcoming Alumni Game, his career, and a bunch of other stuff.

NBA Summer League is kicking off in Vegas this week! First up was the Orlando Magic (Tilly), who played at 9pm on ESPN. The Nuggets (Jontay) will play tonight at 8pm on ESPN3. The Miami Heat (Dru) will play on Saturday at 4:30pm on ESPN3.

As of the fourth quarter, Tilly had yet to enter the game for the Magic. :(

Poor Drew. LOL

Billy, this is Drew Lock. He throws a better ball than any QB in the NFL.



His defect is that he never knows where the ball is going. pic.twitter.com/J0tW8G4aLR — Jarad Evans (@PFF_Jarad) July 6, 2022

A clause in Dooley’s contract requires the school to pay out the rest of the money owed to him under their agreement in monthly installments, “but in no event to exceed 12 months.” Dooley’s lawsuit said the school had not made such payments, even after Dooley requested them.

DRUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUU is back! (I’m sorry, but that’s how you say his name, so this spelling is appropriate)

Heat added guard Dru Smith to their summer league roster. He was with the team in training camp last year, and then their G league affiliate. — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) July 7, 2022

We miss you too, Cassidy!

— — — — — — — — — — — — —

If you’re looking to sign up for ESPN+, Rock M Nation now has an affiliate link: click Here for ESPN+ Now!

If you’re looking to sign up for a new streaming service, you can try FuboTV: click HERE for FuboTV access — FuboTV now has ESPN, CBS, FS1 and more sports channels.

(** RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.**)