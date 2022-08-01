Fall. Football. Camp. Is. HERE.

IT’S FOOTBALL SEASON, Y’ALL!!!!!!!

We’ve been anxiously awaiting the 2022 season for a variety of reasons. The arrival of the best recruiting class in program history (including Luther Burden)! The anticipation of finally winning another bowl game! A host of new transfers! QB battle! Luther Burden!!

We’ve been in preseason mode for a few weeks now, but things officially kick off today when the team hits the practice field. Yesterday was “Media Day,” however, which means a fresh batch of content to be served up! Our very own Parker Gillam attended and got our official site takeaways. But just in case that wasn’t enough for you...

Dennis Gates and Co. have set a high standard for their coming recruiting classes.

With last night's offer to Naas Cunningham, #Mizzou hoops reached 40 reported offers in the 2024 class. The Tigers have offered 10 of the top 25 prospects in 247's composite. Expand the scope, and the count goes to 17 of the top 50. — Matt Harris (@MattJHarris85) July 31, 2022