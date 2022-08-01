Fall. Football. Camp. Is. HERE.

IT’S FOOTBALL SEASON, Y’ALL!!!!!!!
Back at it.#MIZ pic.twitter.com/iEf7bZ2jHv— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) August 1, 2022
We’ve been anxiously awaiting the 2022 season for a variety of reasons. The arrival of the best recruiting class in program history (including Luther Burden)! The anticipation of finally winning another bowl game! A host of new transfers! QB battle! Luther Burden!!
We’ve been in preseason mode for a few weeks now, but things officially kick off today when the team hits the practice field. Yesterday was “Media Day,” however, which means a fresh batch of content to be served up! Our very own Parker Gillam attended and got our official site takeaways. But just in case that wasn’t enough for you...
- At the St. Louis Post Dispatch, Dave Matter wrote about 10 people/groups to watch while camp is ongoing
- Matter also wrote about the open QB battle, which now includes journeyman Jack Abraham and celebrated freshman Sam Horn
- Also at the PD, Ben Hochman wrote about the swagger and dodgeball acumen Luther Burden brings to the team
- Jack Knowlton for the Missourian wrote about the QB battle and included some quotes from Bush Hamdan about what qualities the staff is looking for
- Matt Stahl for the Columbia Tribune gathered a smattering of interesting quotes from players and coaches
- Oh, and one more Matter piece. He was a guest on ABC17 SportsZone last night to speak with Nathalie Jones.
Coming up in just a few minutes on SportsZone: I sat down with @Dave_Matter to talk all things #Mizzou football, as fall camp starts tomorrow morning. Don't miss it ⤵️— Nathalie Jones (@NathalieJonesTV) August 1, 2022
: 9:30 Fox 22
: 10:30 ABC 17 pic.twitter.com/eV7iy42eUx
Yesterday at Rock M
- In which Keenan Hagerty, new Director of Operations for Mizzou’s Wrestling questions, answers our questions about his role with the program
- In which Parker gives us his full takeaways (and some of the best quotes) from Fall Camp Media Day
More Links:
- Dennis Gates and Co. have set a high standard for their coming recruiting classes.
With last night's offer to Naas Cunningham, #Mizzou hoops reached 40 reported offers in the 2024 class. The Tigers have offered 10 of the top 25 prospects in 247's composite. Expand the scope, and the count goes to 17 of the top 50.— Matt Harris (@MattJHarris85) July 31, 2022
- Aidan Shaw is already impressing his teammates! D’Moi Hodge is getting emotional!
- Jontay Porter was in the house hooping with Isiaih Mosley at the Show Me State Games court on Sunday... MPJ was there too, but the nuggets tied him to the bleachers.
- The Phoenix Mercury lost by 20 points, but the Mayor of Columbia continued her sterling second half of the WNBA season.
