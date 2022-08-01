 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fall. Football. Camp. Is. HERE.

Mizzou Links for August 1, 2022.

By Josh Matejka
IT’S FOOTBALL SEASON, Y’ALL!!!!!!!

We’ve been anxiously awaiting the 2022 season for a variety of reasons. The arrival of the best recruiting class in program history (including Luther Burden)! The anticipation of finally winning another bowl game! A host of new transfers! QB battle! Luther Burden!!

We’ve been in preseason mode for a few weeks now, but things officially kick off today when the team hits the practice field. Yesterday was “Media Day,” however, which means a fresh batch of content to be served up! Our very own Parker Gillam attended and got our official site takeaways. But just in case that wasn’t enough for you...

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

  • Dennis Gates and Co. have set a high standard for their coming recruiting classes.
