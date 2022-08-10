 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

We have a QB1, friends!

Mizzou Links for Wednesday, August 10

By Karen Steger
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Mizzou Names its Week One QB!!!

Brady Cook, starter of last year’s Armed Forces Bowl, was named QB1 on Tuesday night!

Dancing Mizzou baby (clearly not a baby anymore, but that’s besides the point) is excited, as is the sophomore Cook.

This is a fitting conclusion - at least right now - to the question of who will run the Tigers’ offense when they take the field September 1 against Louisiana Tech.

In eight career games for the Tigers, he is 52-for-65 with an 80% completion rate to go with 417 yards, averaging 6.4yd/attempt and 3 touchdowns. (Per sports-reference.com)

In light of this new QB1 news, let’s take a poll!

What becomes of Tyler Macon?

NOTE: I’m not including Abraham or Horn since they’re new, and I’m not comfortable enough football-wise to make predictions about Cook’s performance

Poll

What becomes of Tyler Macon?

view results
  • 30%
    It’s only Game 1. Don’t jump to future conclusions.
    (30 votes)
  • 40%
    Conclusions jumped. He gone.
    (40 votes)
  • 19%
    He may not be the starter, but he’ll get some snaps in Game 1.
    (19 votes)
  • 9%
    He’ll be a starter one day. Too talented to not see it happen.
    (9 votes)
98 votes total Vote Now

And finally, it looks like the season opener will be of the Tiger Striped Field variety. Yay! Mizzou Athletics’ online store has all your black & gold needs…. At a discount!

On to the Links!

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

Football

Nominees must meet one or more of the following criteria: born in Texas and/or graduated from a Texas High School and/or played at a Texas-based junior college or currently playing at Texas DI four-year college.

Read more about it at MUTigers.com & the Missourian (Calum McAndrew).

  • Check out a couple of special visitors for Mizzou Football!

Hoops

  • Some scheduling news on a new multi-team event (MTE) for Dennis Gates’ squad! Looks like the Tigers will get a game with USC Upstate or MS Valley State or… another unnamed team. I say the more non-con games the better, and we can hope it wipes that one game right off the schedule.
  • Joe Lunardi has a new way-too-early Bracketology, and Mizzou finds itself as one of the First Four teams out.

And as Matthew J Harris’ twitter thread said, that means that the Tigers are roughly 8th or 9th in the SEC pecking order, which matches Bart Torvik’s predictions, which have the Tigers as the 48th best team in the country and an 18-13 record.

Other Mizzou Sports

  • Another day, another baseball commit!
  • More great photos from Mizzou Athletics, this time volleyball! Check ‘em out!

Mizzou in the Pros/Former Mizzou Players

— — — — — — — — — — — — —

If you’re looking to sign up for ESPN+, Rock M Nation now has an affiliate link: click Here for ESPN+ Now!

If you’re looking to sign up for a new streaming service, you can try FuboTV: click HERE for FuboTV access — FuboTV now has ESPN, CBS, FS1 and more sports channels.

(** RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.**)

Next Up In Links

Loading comments...