We have a QB1, friends!

Mizzou Names its Week One QB!!!

Brady Cook, starter of last year’s Armed Forces Bowl, was named QB1 on Tuesday night!

Dancing Mizzou baby (clearly not a baby anymore, but that’s besides the point) is excited, as is the sophomore Cook.

This is a fitting conclusion - at least right now - to the question of who will run the Tigers’ offense when they take the field September 1 against Louisiana Tech.

In eight career games for the Tigers, he is 52-for-65 with an 80% completion rate to go with 417 yards, averaging 6.4yd/attempt and 3 touchdowns. (Per sports-reference.com)

In light of this new QB1 news, let’s take a poll!

What becomes of Tyler Macon?

NOTE: I’m not including Abraham or Horn since they’re new, and I’m not comfortable enough football-wise to make predictions about Cook’s performance

Poll What becomes of Tyler Macon? It’s only Game 1. Don’t jump to future conclusions.

Conclusions jumped. He gone.

He may not be the starter, but he’ll get some snaps in Game 1.

He’ll be a starter one day. Too talented to not see it happen. vote view results 30% It’s only Game 1. Don’t jump to future conclusions. (30 votes)

40% Conclusions jumped. He gone. (40 votes)

19% He may not be the starter, but he’ll get some snaps in Game 1. (19 votes)

9% He’ll be a starter one day. Too talented to not see it happen. (9 votes) 98 votes total Vote Now

And finally, it looks like the season opener will be of the Tiger Striped Field variety. Yay! Mizzou Athletics’ online store has all your black & gold needs…. At a discount!

On to the Links!

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

Football

Nominees must meet one or more of the following criteria: born in Texas and/or graduated from a Texas High School and/or played at a Texas-based junior college or currently playing at Texas DI four-year college.

Read more about it at MUTigers.com & the Missourian (Calum McAndrew).

Check out a couple of special visitors for Mizzou Football!

Had a great day with the @MizzouFootball team. Thank you for granting us full access to your practice and for the opportunity to talk to your O-Line. It's great to be back on the field! pic.twitter.com/yqmXGupCKf — Chris Spencer (@clark7365) August 9, 2022

Grateful for the opportunity to visit with my friend @CoachDrinkwitz & share my heart with his @MizzouFootball. Here are my notes. Have:

1. BELIEF beyond your ability.

2. ENTHUSIASM that is infectious.

3. EFFORT that is unrelenting. pic.twitter.com/cyfsMINt7b — Dr. Derwin L. Gray (@DerwinLGray) August 9, 2022

Hoops

Some scheduling news on a new multi-team event (MTE) for Dennis Gates’ squad! Looks like the Tigers will get a game with USC Upstate or MS Valley State or… another unnamed team. I say the more non-con games the better, and we can hope it wipes that one game right off the schedule.

If the explanation wasn't completely clear, it simply means that Missouri won't be playing against Air Force in this event. — Rocco Miller (@RoccoMiller8) August 8, 2022

Joe Lunardi has a new way-too-early Bracketology, and Mizzou finds itself as one of the First Four teams out.

#Mizzou remains among the last four out, along with Iowa State. LSU is in the next four out. MU has three games against that duo.



As for the SEC...



- No. 1: Kentucky

- No. 2: Tennessee

- No. 3: Arkansas

- No. 4: Auburn

- No. 6: Alabama

- No. 8: Texas A&M

- No. 10: Florida. https://t.co/muffhKRvSD — Matt Harris (@MattJHarris85) August 9, 2022

And as Matthew J Harris’ twitter thread said, that means that the Tigers are roughly 8th or 9th in the SEC pecking order, which matches Bart Torvik’s predictions, which have the Tigers as the 48th best team in the country and an 18-13 record.

If MU can get to 18 or 19 wins with five or six against Q1 opponents, they'd comp reasonably well to bubble/play-in teams. Getting to 10 SEC wins is also usually a decent harbinger.



So, 9-4 in non-con and a 10-8 mark in conference play with six Q1 wins is a crude baseline. — Matt Harris (@MattJHarris85) August 9, 2022

Other Mizzou Sports

Another day, another baseball commit!

Proud to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at The University of Missouri! I want to thank God, my family, coaches and teammates! Pumped to be a Tiger! @stlrecruits @CruitsCoachDW @fzwbaseball @biesersr @JtHagerty @hittingmental @MizzouBaseball pic.twitter.com/DzGi4RH4NF — Nolan Sissom (@nolan_sissom) August 10, 2022

More great photos from Mizzou Athletics, this time volleyball! Check ‘em out!

Mizzou in the Pros/Former Mizzou Players

Check out this article at Tulsa World! At OU, Cale Gundy replacement L’Damian Washington finds latest step in a rapid coaching rise (written by Mizzou alum Eli Lederman)

Looks like Sophie got some support from Mizzou assistant Chris Bracey! Speaking of the Mercury, they’re off til this evening at 9 on CBSSN when they face the Lynx and former Incarnate Word Academy/Jeff City Jays standout Napheesa Collier.

One of the greatest to wear Black & Gold!! @MizzouWBB pic.twitter.com/exYggNKJtP — Chris Bracey (@CoachCBracey) August 8, 2022

