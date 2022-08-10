We have a QB1, friends!

Mizzou Names its Week One QB!!!
Brady Cook, starter of last year’s Armed Forces Bowl, was named QB1 on Tuesday night!
QB1#MIZ pic.twitter.com/GrCd3US9Qg— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) August 10, 2022
Dancing Mizzou baby (clearly not a baby anymore, but that’s besides the point) is excited, as is the sophomore Cook.
This is a fitting conclusion - at least right now - to the question of who will run the Tigers’ offense when they take the field September 1 against Louisiana Tech.
In eight career games for the Tigers, he is 52-for-65 with an 80% completion rate to go with 417 yards, averaging 6.4yd/attempt and 3 touchdowns. (Per sports-reference.com)
In light of this new QB1 news, let’s take a poll!
What becomes of Tyler Macon?
NOTE: I’m not including Abraham or Horn since they’re new, and I’m not comfortable enough football-wise to make predictions about Cook’s performance
Poll
What becomes of Tyler Macon?
-
30%
It’s only Game 1. Don’t jump to future conclusions.
-
40%
Conclusions jumped. He gone.
-
19%
He may not be the starter, but he’ll get some snaps in Game 1.
-
9%
He’ll be a starter one day. Too talented to not see it happen.
And finally, it looks like the season opener will be of the Tiger Striped Field variety. Yay! Mizzou Athletics’ online store has all your black & gold needs…. At a discount!
Ready to #TigerStripeFaurot on September 1? We can help!— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) August 9, 2022
25% off on 8/9 and 8/10 https://t.co/imXKZdiaIT
(official online store only)
https://t.co/reR8q6vfB9
#MIZ pic.twitter.com/a6wqdMuttf
On to the Links!
Yesterday at Rock M
- Parker wrote about Brady Cook quarterback announcement.
- Nate shared his favorite yearly nerd post: Let’s look at the DNA of the 2022 Missouri Football Tigers!
- Matthew’s early Big 12 wrestling previews continued with 184 pounds
- IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Sam wrote about Mizzou Hoops recruiting and the new SEC, while the new football roundtable focused on the linebacking corps
More Links:
Football
- St. Louis Post-Dispatch: Mizzou football’s Connor Tollison set up to take former roommate’s job (Calum McAndrew) | Mizzou football names Brady Cook starting quarterback (Dave Matter)
- Columbia Missourian: Drinkwitz names Cook starting quarterback for MU’s season opener (Kenny Van Doren)
- PowerMizzou/Rivals: Improved linebacker play a key for Mizzou in 2022 (Gabe DeArmond) | Mizzou names Brady Cook its starting QB (Gabe) | Fall Camp Show 2
- Columbia Tribune: What makes Mizzou quarterback Sam Horn’s third-team reps exciting to watch (Chris Kwiecinski) | Mizzou names Brady Cook its starting quarterback for the season opener against Lousiana Tech (Matt Stahl) | 3 things to know about Brady Cook, Mizzou football’s new starting quarterback (Stahl)
- Kansas City Star: ‘I can’t fail in her eyes:’ Mother’s note inspires Mizzou Tiger during injury recovery (Max Baker) | Missouri Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz names starting quarterback for season opener (Blair Kerkhoff)
- Congrats, Tauskie! Dove was named to the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watch List, which “recognizes the top offensive player in Division I football who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community and tenacity.”
Nominees must meet one or more of the following criteria: born in Texas and/or graduated from a Texas High School and/or played at a Texas-based junior college or currently playing at Texas DI four-year college.
Read more about it at MUTigers.com & the Missourian (Calum McAndrew).
29 career games, 50 receptions, 914 yards— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) August 9, 2022
Tauskie Dove (@Tauskie88)
https://t.co/uWaVXhed8j#MIZ pic.twitter.com/DZqH4U5cTy
- Check out a couple of special visitors for Mizzou Football!
Had a great day with the @MizzouFootball team. Thank you for granting us full access to your practice and for the opportunity to talk to your O-Line. It's great to be back on the field! pic.twitter.com/yqmXGupCKf— Chris Spencer (@clark7365) August 9, 2022
Grateful for the opportunity to visit with my friend @CoachDrinkwitz & share my heart with his @MizzouFootball. Here are my notes. Have:— Dr. Derwin L. Gray (@DerwinLGray) August 9, 2022
1. BELIEF beyond your ability.
2. ENTHUSIASM that is infectious.
3. EFFORT that is unrelenting. pic.twitter.com/cyfsMINt7b
Hoops
- Some scheduling news on a new multi-team event (MTE) for Dennis Gates’ squad! Looks like the Tigers will get a game with USC Upstate or MS Valley State or… another unnamed team. I say the more non-con games the better, and we can hope it wipes that one game right off the schedule.
If the explanation wasn't completely clear, it simply means that Missouri won't be playing against Air Force in this event.— Rocco Miller (@RoccoMiller8) August 8, 2022
- Joe Lunardi has a new way-too-early Bracketology, and Mizzou finds itself as one of the First Four teams out.
#Mizzou remains among the last four out, along with Iowa State. LSU is in the next four out. MU has three games against that duo.— Matt Harris (@MattJHarris85) August 9, 2022
As for the SEC...
- No. 1: Kentucky
- No. 2: Tennessee
- No. 3: Arkansas
- No. 4: Auburn
- No. 6: Alabama
- No. 8: Texas A&M
- No. 10: Florida. https://t.co/muffhKRvSD
And as Matthew J Harris’ twitter thread said, that means that the Tigers are roughly 8th or 9th in the SEC pecking order, which matches Bart Torvik’s predictions, which have the Tigers as the 48th best team in the country and an 18-13 record.
If MU can get to 18 or 19 wins with five or six against Q1 opponents, they'd comp reasonably well to bubble/play-in teams. Getting to 10 SEC wins is also usually a decent harbinger.— Matt Harris (@MattJHarris85) August 9, 2022
So, 9-4 in non-con and a 10-8 mark in conference play with six Q1 wins is a crude baseline.
Other Mizzou Sports
- Another day, another baseball commit!
Proud to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at The University of Missouri! I want to thank God, my family, coaches and teammates! Pumped to be a Tiger! @stlrecruits @CruitsCoachDW @fzwbaseball @biesersr @JtHagerty @hittingmental @MizzouBaseball pic.twitter.com/DzGi4RH4NF— Nolan Sissom (@nolan_sissom) August 10, 2022
- More great photos from Mizzou Athletics, this time volleyball! Check ‘em out!
Mizzou in the Pros/Former Mizzou Players
- Check out this article at Tulsa World! At OU, Cale Gundy replacement L’Damian Washington finds latest step in a rapid coaching rise (written by Mizzou alum Eli Lederman)
- Looks like Sophie got some support from Mizzou assistant Chris Bracey! Speaking of the Mercury, they’re off til this evening at 9 on CBSSN when they face the Lynx and former Incarnate Word Academy/Jeff City Jays standout Napheesa Collier.
One of the greatest to wear Black & Gold!! @MizzouWBB pic.twitter.com/exYggNKJtP— Chris Bracey (@CoachCBracey) August 8, 2022
— — — — — — — — — — — — —
If you’re looking to sign up for ESPN+, Rock M Nation now has an affiliate link: click Here for ESPN+ Now!
If you’re looking to sign up for a new streaming service, you can try FuboTV: click HERE for FuboTV access — FuboTV now has ESPN, CBS, FS1 and more sports channels.
(** RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.**)
Loading comments...