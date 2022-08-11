 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Day One of QB1: News and Notes on Brady Cook Landing Starting Job

Mizzou Links for Thursday, August 11

By Sammy Stava
Let. Brady. Cook.

After being named “QB1” to start the season on Tuesday evening, Brady Cook took the practice field for the first time as Mizzou’s starting quarterback as preseason camp continued for the Tigers.

Here are a couple of videos, from Calum McAndrew and Matt Stahl:

Following practice, head coach Eli Drinkwitz met with reporters — and said that this is the most confidence he’s had in the QB room while at Missouri:

Meanwhile, Drinkwitz says that Sam Horn is a lot further ahead than he expected, and Macon, Abraham bounced back well.

And from Brady Cook himself, he calls the opportunity, “a dream come true.”

An injury report from Matt Stahl — running back Nathaniel Peat will be returning soon after a soft tissue injury.

And a basketball recruiting note — Macaleab Rich, a three-star forward from East St. Louis has trimmed his list to a Top Five. Mizzou has made the cut, along with Kansas State, Ole Miss, Eastern Michigan, and Illinois-Chicago. Rich will announce his commitment decision on September 26th.

Onto the links! M-I-Z!

  • Check this out: Trevor Trout, Brady Cook’s former high school teammate joined Carl Reed to discuss Cook being named starter.
  • QB1 merchandise for Brady Cook is now available!
  • Some more jersey numbers for Mizzou Football’s roster. Matter mentions that Gracial is the same number as (one of my favorites) Ziggy Hood!
  • Sophie Cunningham for Most Improved Player! And speaking of Sophie....she’s lighting it up!
  • In national College Football news, here is the ESPN broadcast crew for the upcoming season
  • From ABC17’s Nathalie Jones, highlights and interviews from Mizzou’s preseason camp
  • Class act here from Brady Cook:
  • Mizzou Football talk on NewsTalk KRFU. Give it a listen!
  • Mizzou Softball produced the best team ERA since 2014 and the most strikeouts since 2012. (Insert fire emoji)
  • Fresh gear incoming for Mizzou Baseball players next week!
  • Former Mizzou Baseball first baseman Torin Montgomery has hit his first professional home run for the Marlins Class-A affiliate
  • Not Mizzou-related, but thought I’d share for any Cardinals fans reading this.
