Day One of QB1: News and Notes on Brady Cook Landing Starting Job

After being named “QB1” to start the season on Tuesday evening, Brady Cook took the practice field for the first time as Mizzou’s starting quarterback as preseason camp continued for the Tigers.

Here are a couple of videos, from Calum McAndrew and Matt Stahl:

First practice after Brady Cook was announced as the Week 1 starter. pic.twitter.com/6P5SQpa7BV — Calum McAndrew (@C_McAndrew95) August 10, 2022

Mizzou’s newly announced QB1 Brady Cook throws a dime (to a net) in today’s open practice period pic.twitter.com/QUaurcyMPA — Matt Stahl (@mattstahl97) August 10, 2022

Following practice, head coach Eli Drinkwitz met with reporters — and said that this is the most confidence he’s had in the QB room while at Missouri:

Eli Drinkwitz meeting with media after today's practice. Says QB competition was a battle, has more confidence in the QB room since he's been at Missouri. Says Brady Cook "ran to the fight" even after "the public pursuit" of transfer QBs this offseason — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) August 10, 2022

Meanwhile, Drinkwitz says that Sam Horn is a lot further ahead than he expected, and Macon, Abraham bounced back well.

Drinkwitz says Sam Horn is a lot farther ahead than where he expected him to be at this point.

Says Macon and Abraham are disappointed but bounced back well today and will be ready if they're number is called. — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) August 10, 2022

And from Brady Cook himself, he calls the opportunity, “a dream come true.”

Cook calls being named starting QB a dream come true. The STL native remembers watching @ChaseDaniel as a kid. https://t.co/jvwj4aEb3s — Ben Arnet (@BenArnetKOMU) August 10, 2022

An injury report from Matt Stahl — running back Nathaniel Peat will be returning soon after a soft tissue injury.

Drinkwitz: Running back Nate Peat tweaked soft tissue injury, will return soon. — Matt Stahl (@mattstahl97) August 10, 2022

And a basketball recruiting note — Macaleab Rich, a three-star forward from East St. Louis has trimmed his list to a Top Five. Mizzou has made the cut, along with Kansas State, Ole Miss, Eastern Michigan, and Illinois-Chicago. Rich will announce his commitment decision on September 26th.

From Maggie Lenox: MU football prepares for season with Cook as starting QB

Check this out: Trevor Trout, Brady Cook’s former high school teammate joined Carl Reed to discuss Cook being named starter.

When I talked to @totaltroutmove this morning he told me his former high school teammate @qbcook12 is more than ready to lead @MizzouFootball to great times. pic.twitter.com/t8oCrokK1u — Carl Reed (@CoachReedLive) August 11, 2022

QB1 merchandise for Brady Cook is now available!

Our Q’B1 @qbcook12 is launching a line of game-ready gear with @ArchApparel_STL tonight at 8PM!



Let’s show our support with some limited edition swag for the upcoming @MizzouFootball season.https://t.co/f0y68iU9Yg pic.twitter.com/9XQD9dAmTN — Sugarfire Wentzville (@SugarfireWentz) August 10, 2022

Some more jersey numbers for Mizzou Football’s roster. Matter mentions that Gracial is the same number as (one of my favorites) Ziggy Hood!

Missouri freshman DT Marquis Gracial has earned his number, No. 94.

Good D-tackle number. Ziggy Hood, Steve Erickson — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) August 10, 2022

From Mizzou Gymnastics: 12 Tigers have earned WCGA Scholastic All-American Honors. You can read more here on MUTigers.com.

Sophie Cunningham for Most Improved Player! And speaking of Sophie....she’s lighting it up!

SOPH OPENS UP THE GAME FROM DEEP pic.twitter.com/CA47cLizpK — Phoenix Mercury (@PhoenixMercury) August 11, 2022

In national College Football news, here is the ESPN broadcast crew for the upcoming season

The ESPN college football broadcast crews for the 2022 season: pic.twitter.com/wTIA0Zxs3n — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) August 10, 2022

From ABC17’s Nathalie Jones, highlights and interviews from Mizzou’s preseason camp

Check out extended highlights from #Mizzou's fall camp practice today ⤵️ first day seeing Brady Cook as QB1https://t.co/LiXdL6bOR0 — Nathalie Jones (@NathalieABC17) August 10, 2022

Full interviews with #Mizzou's QB1 and head coach Eli Drinkwitz ⤵️https://t.co/mYkKfsvPOB — Nathalie Jones (@NathalieABC17) August 10, 2022

Class act here from Brady Cook:

#Mizzou QB Brady Cook says he feels for the other quarterbacks who didn't get the starting job: "They put in a lot of hard work." pic.twitter.com/h9Ie5PKPSH — Nathalie Jones (@NathalieABC17) August 10, 2022

Mizzou Football talk on NewsTalk KRFU. Give it a listen!

The Closers (@gycomo @KLIKNewsTalk) 081022: @tonydaniel5 New Mizzou Fan amenities for 2022 & @ESPN_BillC on the Serena news + ACC Preview https://t.co/fwKpogjs6B — NewsTalk 98.9FM & 1400AM KFRU (@NewstalkKFRU) August 10, 2022

Mizzou Softball produced the best team ERA since 2014 and the most strikeouts since 2012. (Insert fire emoji)

Fresh gear incoming for Mizzou Baseball players next week!

Players gear all set for gear day next week! #C2E @MizzouBaseball pic.twitter.com/EEVF02yxdn — MU Baseball Managers (@MizzouManagers) August 10, 2022

Former Mizzou Baseball first baseman Torin Montgomery has hit his first professional home run for the Marlins Class-A affiliate

No doubt about it! @torinm14 gets his first professional home run with this shot to left field! #HammerTime



107.9 MPH

408 Feet

29 Degree Launch Angle pic.twitter.com/ooa4HWaTks — Jupiter Hammerheads (@GoHammerheads) August 11, 2022

