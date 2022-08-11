Day One of QB1: News and Notes on Brady Cook Landing Starting Job

Let. Brady. Cook.
After being named “QB1” to start the season on Tuesday evening, Brady Cook took the practice field for the first time as Mizzou’s starting quarterback as preseason camp continued for the Tigers.
Here are a couple of videos, from Calum McAndrew and Matt Stahl:
First practice after Brady Cook was announced as the Week 1 starter. pic.twitter.com/6P5SQpa7BV— Calum McAndrew (@C_McAndrew95) August 10, 2022
Mizzou’s newly announced QB1 Brady Cook throws a dime (to a net) in today’s open practice period pic.twitter.com/QUaurcyMPA— Matt Stahl (@mattstahl97) August 10, 2022
Following practice, head coach Eli Drinkwitz met with reporters — and said that this is the most confidence he’s had in the QB room while at Missouri:
Eli Drinkwitz meeting with media after today's practice. Says QB competition was a battle, has more confidence in the QB room since he's been at Missouri. Says Brady Cook "ran to the fight" even after "the public pursuit" of transfer QBs this offseason— Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) August 10, 2022
Meanwhile, Drinkwitz says that Sam Horn is a lot further ahead than he expected, and Macon, Abraham bounced back well.
Drinkwitz says Sam Horn is a lot farther ahead than where he expected him to be at this point.— Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) August 10, 2022
Says Macon and Abraham are disappointed but bounced back well today and will be ready if they're number is called.
And from Brady Cook himself, he calls the opportunity, “a dream come true.”
Cook calls being named starting QB a dream come true. The STL native remembers watching @ChaseDaniel as a kid. https://t.co/jvwj4aEb3s— Ben Arnet (@BenArnetKOMU) August 10, 2022
An injury report from Matt Stahl — running back Nathaniel Peat will be returning soon after a soft tissue injury.
Drinkwitz: Running back Nate Peat tweaked soft tissue injury, will return soon.— Matt Stahl (@mattstahl97) August 10, 2022
And a basketball recruiting note — Macaleab Rich, a three-star forward from East St. Louis has trimmed his list to a Top Five. Mizzou has made the cut, along with Kansas State, Ole Miss, Eastern Michigan, and Illinois-Chicago. Rich will announce his commitment decision on September 26th.
top @ESTLFlyersbball pic.twitter.com/2qN3Hb4VkN— macaleab (@macaleab) August 10, 2022
Onto the links! M-I-Z!
Yesterday at Rock M
- Good stuff from Parker Gillam, as he gives his game-by-game predictions for the Mizzou Football season
More Links:
(STLToday)
- From Erik Hall: 2022 Mizzou football schedule, game times, TV, homecoming date
- From Dave Matter: Being named Mizzou’s starting quarterback fulfills dream for Brady Cook
(Columbia Missourian)
- From Maggie Lenox: MU football prepares for season with Cook as starting QB
(Columbia Daily Tribune)
- From Chris Kwiecinski: How Jacob Peeler’s “Nasty Wideouts” fraternity will carry on with Mizzou football’s receivers
- From Chris Kwiecinski: Why Brady Cook at quarterback gives Mizzou and Eli Drinkwitz the best chance to win
- WATCH: Eli Drinkwitz talks his decision naming Brady Cook his starting quarterback (video from Chris Kwiecinski)
(Miscellaneous/Tweets)
- Check this out: Trevor Trout, Brady Cook’s former high school teammate joined Carl Reed to discuss Cook being named starter.
When I talked to @totaltroutmove this morning he told me his former high school teammate @qbcook12 is more than ready to lead @MizzouFootball to great times. pic.twitter.com/t8oCrokK1u— Carl Reed (@CoachReedLive) August 11, 2022
- QB1 merchandise for Brady Cook is now available!
Our Q’B1 @qbcook12 is launching a line of game-ready gear with @ArchApparel_STL tonight at 8PM!— Sugarfire Wentzville (@SugarfireWentz) August 10, 2022
Let’s show our support with some limited edition swag for the upcoming @MizzouFootball season.https://t.co/f0y68iU9Yg pic.twitter.com/9XQD9dAmTN
LET BRADY COOK ‼️— Arch Apparel (@ArchApparel_STL) August 11, 2022
Cook Capsule now available, just in time for the first game of the season #QB1 #cookem #mizzou #NIL #bradycook pic.twitter.com/T5W7hSDYoi
- Some more jersey numbers for Mizzou Football’s roster. Matter mentions that Gracial is the same number as (one of my favorites) Ziggy Hood!
New numbers— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) August 10, 2022
#73 Tristan Wilson (@Tristan73Wilson)
#89 Micah Manning (@Micah14Manning)
#94 Marquis Gracial (@gracial_marquis)#MIZ pic.twitter.com/yp16V6R98i
Missouri freshman DT Marquis Gracial has earned his number, No. 94.— Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) August 10, 2022
Good D-tackle number. Ziggy Hood, Steve Erickson
- From Mizzou Gymnastics: 12 Tigers have earned WCGA Scholastic All-American Honors. You can read more here on MUTigers.com.
1️⃣2️⃣ Tigers earn 2021-22 @wcgagym Scholastic All-American Honors #MIZ https://t.co/CErL5BuHJ6— Mizzou Gymnastics (@MizzouGym) August 10, 2022
- Sophie Cunningham for Most Improved Player! And speaking of Sophie....she’s lighting it up!
Easy vote #MizzouMade x #4TheValley https://t.co/Pk7W4dcDzz— Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouWBB) August 10, 2022
SOPH OPENS UP THE GAME FROM DEEP pic.twitter.com/CA47cLizpK— Phoenix Mercury (@PhoenixMercury) August 11, 2022
- In national College Football news, here is the ESPN broadcast crew for the upcoming season
The ESPN college football broadcast crews for the 2022 season: pic.twitter.com/wTIA0Zxs3n— Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) August 10, 2022
- From ABC17’s Nathalie Jones, highlights and interviews from Mizzou’s preseason camp
Check out extended highlights from #Mizzou's fall camp practice today ⤵️ first day seeing Brady Cook as QB1https://t.co/LiXdL6bOR0— Nathalie Jones (@NathalieABC17) August 10, 2022
Full interviews with #Mizzou's QB1 and head coach Eli Drinkwitz ⤵️https://t.co/mYkKfsvPOB— Nathalie Jones (@NathalieABC17) August 10, 2022
- Class act here from Brady Cook:
#Mizzou QB Brady Cook says he feels for the other quarterbacks who didn't get the starting job: "They put in a lot of hard work." pic.twitter.com/h9Ie5PKPSH— Nathalie Jones (@NathalieABC17) August 10, 2022
- Mizzou Football talk on NewsTalk KRFU. Give it a listen!
The Closers (@gycomo @KLIKNewsTalk) 081022: @tonydaniel5 New Mizzou Fan amenities for 2022 & @ESPN_BillC on the Serena news + ACC Preview https://t.co/fwKpogjs6B— NewsTalk 98.9FM & 1400AM KFRU (@NewstalkKFRU) August 10, 2022
- Mizzou Softball produced the best team ERA since 2014 and the most strikeouts since 2012. (Insert fire emoji)
This pitching staff #OwnIt pic.twitter.com/R3hG6duLft— Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) August 10, 2022
- Fresh gear incoming for Mizzou Baseball players next week!
Players gear all set for gear day next week! #C2E @MizzouBaseball pic.twitter.com/EEVF02yxdn— MU Baseball Managers (@MizzouManagers) August 10, 2022
- Former Mizzou Baseball first baseman Torin Montgomery has hit his first professional home run for the Marlins Class-A affiliate
No doubt about it! @torinm14 gets his first professional home run with this shot to left field! #HammerTime— Jupiter Hammerheads (@GoHammerheads) August 11, 2022
107.9 MPH
408 Feet
29 Degree Launch Angle pic.twitter.com/ooa4HWaTks
- Not Mizzou-related, but thought I’d share for any Cardinals fans reading this.
You didn’t think I’d leave without saying goodbye, right? To STL: https://t.co/Azhh1wd2jO @PlayersTribune ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZBFLPq9g4r— Harrison Bader (@aybaybader) August 10, 2022
