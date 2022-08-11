PODCAST: BRADY COOK IS OUR QB.

Welcome back, Tiger Fans to another episode of Before the Box Score with Nate Edwards and Brandon Kiley. Big news this week as Mizzou has announced Brady Cook as their QB1! What this means for the team is discussed by the guys. Also, some more numbers were handed out, woohoo! Finally, the guys welcome SEC Mike, aka Michael Wayne Bratton, from that SEC podcast to discuss the SEC East.

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 20:07: Back for another episode of BTBS and this time we have a QB1 locked in!

20:07 - 23:55: Bold takes for the QB room moving forward.

23:55 - 32:00: We got some new numbers handed out!

32:00 - 23:00: We welcome special guest Mike Bratton (SEC Mike) to the show to discuss the SEC East in depth.

23:00 - 29:20: Some position switching has happened on the team. Let’s talk about a new addition to the secondary.

29:20 - 39:00: Some numbers updates! YOU EARN THAT NUMBER.

39:00 - END: Let’s wrap this up. We will be back next week! #MIZ!

