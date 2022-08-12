Mizzou finds its new NIL leader in… a former Tiger!

Welcome home, Brandon Lee!

Former Tiger linebacker Brandon Lee, who played for the Tigers from 2014-18, is coming home to lead the newly created Assistant Athletic Director — NIL position and comes back to CoMo after working as Notre Dame’s Director of Student-Athlete Professionalism.

Welcome Home.



Excited to announce @_BrandonLee4 as our first Assistant Athletic Director for Name, Image and Likeness (NIL). #MIZ



https://t.co/oWEKv25dWo pic.twitter.com/ArUcQqYZnC — Mizzou Athletics (@MizzouAthletics) August 11, 2022

From the MUTigers.com press release:

“During the interview process, Brandon’s ability to connect and his vision for what our NIL program could be was outstanding,” said Rachel Blunt, Senior Associate AD/Student-Athlete Development & Championship Performance/SWA. “I am excited to welcome him to our team, to lead our NIL program and to have an opportunity to work with our community and Tigers student-athletes on a day-to-day basis.” Lee is a two-time Mizzou graduate, earning a bachelor’s degree in personal finance in 2018 and a Master of Business Administration degree in 2020. The former football student-athlete (2014-18) served on the Southeastern Conference Leadership Council and took part in the 2018 NCAA Convention.

I have especially fond memories of Lee, and remember him as an exceptionally bright guy. I remember reading about him working on his MBA after he got his Finance degree, and taking part in an internship between summer workouts, and another the following school year. Lee was always hustling, trying to do great things for his community in Indiana and for his large family. Mission accomplished.

If you want to refresh your memory about the sheer impressiveness of this young man while he was in school, check out Eric Lee’s Missourian article from way back in 2018. It’s SO good.

In the summer of 2017, Lee interned with Krilogy Financial in St. Louis. Two or three days a week, the linebacker went to summer workouts with the Tigers in the morning, then hopped in the car to drive to the Krilogy offices in Creve Coeur, where he worked the rest of the day before driving back to Columbia at about 6:30 p.m. And he wasn’t just the intern who makes coffee runs. Lee helped analyze client portfolios and evaluated risk and return projections while working under Kent Skornia, Krilogy’s president and CEO. He was knee deep in everything for us,” said Skornia, who played football at Missouri in 1995 and 1996. “... He’s a hard worker, which can get you pretty far, but he also has some God-given talents in terms of his brains that are pretty off the charts.”

I’m super excited about this hire, and think it’s going to be absolutely AWESOME for the university’s developing NIL education. You can read a bunch of links about the hire below.

On to the links! Have a nice weekend!

