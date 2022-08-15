Mizzou putting final touches on with two weeks left before game time

Mizzou Football incoming...

We’re T-minus 16 days from the official kickoff of Mizzou Football 2022. The quarterback has been chosen. The new guys are earning their numbers. Coverage is in full swing.

And yet, a lot can happen in those 16 days... and Eli Drinkwitz knows it. That’s why he’s not letting anyone rest on their laurels or their won position battles or what have you.

[Drinkwitz] said that for the last three periods of Sunday’s practice, the Tigers seemed as if they were “going through the motions.” He said that will need to get better for MU to have a successful 2022. “That’s not good enough for us if we want to take a step as a program,” Drinkwitz said. “If we were content with being average and that’s fine, we can pat them on the back and give away Popsicles, but we need to continue to be tougher and more physical. We’ve got to respond to every period in practice.”

It’s not just effort that needs to get cleaned up in the final two weeks of the season, however. While that can obviously be fine tuned, it appears as if some players are still adapting to their new roles. Take Daylan Carnell, for instance. After entering the program as a highly touted freshman last year, Carnell is growing in a position that didn’t even exist in last year’s defense.

[Carnell] preserved his redshirt during the season, and is now working at the “star” safety position instituted by new defensive coordinator Blake Baker, who added that spot and removed the nickel from the Missouri scheme. “I really like it,” Carnell said of his new spot, where he will likely play behind senior Martez Manuel. “(I’m) really involved in the run and also very involved in the pass, so I really like it. ... It’s a lot of fun.”

Other notes from the practice log include the non-contact jersey of Ty’Ron Hopper — whom Drinkwitz insists is fine and just needs some time off — to the soft tissue injuries of both Nathaniel Peat and Tavorus Jones. If you want, some of these extended highlights from ABC 17 should tide you over quite nicely!

Today in impressive feats: The Phoenix Mercury (and Most Improved Player shoo-in Sophie Cunningham) are headed back to the WNBA Playoffs for a 10th consecutive season.

For the 10th consecutive year, the Phoenix Mercury have clinched a postseason berth! #4TheValley pic.twitter.com/tNp8ljSXTS — X-Phoenix Mercury (@PhoenixMercury) August 14, 2022

For the Mercury to accomplish this under the specter of Brittany Griner’s continued wrongful imprisonment is an accomplishment in and of itself. That they’ve done it in the twilight years of Diana Taurasi’s career is another thing. And while Cunningham’s breakout year has been a boon to the team, she herself is literally limping into the playoffs. Hopefully she can spark another magical run to the WNBA Finals. Maybe a Spicy Sopharita would help her out?

On Episode 6 of brought to you by @efirstbank we get the reviews and ratings on @sophaller's bartending skills! pic.twitter.com/giClxd0viU — X-Phoenix Mercury (@PhoenixMercury) August 14, 2022

My guy D’Moi Hodge seems like a real character. His go-to meal is Waffle House? Sounds like my man has some stories.

Fun Fact: D'Moi knows how to play the saxophone #MIZ pic.twitter.com/DcjEM6RmQd — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) August 14, 2022

Sounds like Tre Gomillion may have some as well.

Jeremiah Tilmon is a Canadian Elite Basketball League champion! Tilly posted 14 points and four boards starting in the Hamilton Honey Badger’s championship win over the Scarborough Shooting Stars. He ends the season as the league’s leader in field goal percentage at 64.1.

On the losing end? Kassius Robertson, who posted a game-high 23 points on 8 of 10 shooting from the floor. Tilmon ends the season averaging just over 12ppg before he heads overseas for his next pro adventure in Bucharest.

Seems like a pretty incredible field trip for the Mizzou Soccer team went down yesterday!

Excited to have the opportunity for the team to take in all that the @AliCenter has to pour into us! #MIZ #TakeTheStairs pic.twitter.com/LEzX1P9d2t — Stefanie Kraay Golan (@MIZCoachGolan) August 13, 2022