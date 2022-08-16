Harrison Mevis FINALLY lands on makes First Team All American for someone

More football notes!

Nothing incredibly exciting today, folx! We’re inching closer to game week every day, which means there’s an increasing slew of football stuff to share. At least there’s some Thiccer news up top today!

Harrison Mevis gets a lot of #disrespect around the national media cycle, but not from our friends at The Athletic! Mevis was listed as the site’s First Team All-American kicker on Monday.

Mevis was nearly automatic last season, making 23 of 25 field goal attempts, including 14 of 16 from 40-plus yards and a 56-yarder to force overtime at Boston College. He was perfect on 41 PATs.

You’ll need a subscription to see the whole roster, but at least you have the satisfaction of knowing the Thiccer is being celebrated!

Dave Matter wrote about the 2021 recruiting class, which has faded in light of the 2022 class. Those young players are ready to compete for their spots on the two-deep... and some are already making a big difference.

Some excellent camera work is happening in Monday’s practice footage!

With the AP Top 25 dropping yesterday, it’s always enlightening to see which teams are getting love from the pollsters.

Mizzou opponents in 2022 AP preseason poll:

No. 3 Georgia (home)

No. 19 Arkansas (home)

No. 20 Kentucky (home)



Receiving votes:

Tennessee, No. 26 (away)

Auburn, No. 36 (away)

Kansas State, No. 37 (away)

Florida, No. 38 (away)

South Carolina, No. 45 (away) — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) August 15, 2022

Finally: Are you a prospective season ticket holder but need to see some product on the field first? No worries: get yourself some single game tickets for this fall!

Mizzou Volleyball is looking to get back to winning ways in 2022, and they start that process tonight in their annual Black and Gold game!

Happy belated birthday, Coach CY!