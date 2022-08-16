PODCAST: WE ARE BACK! to talk about a lot of recruiting.

Welcome back to another episode of Dive Cuts with Sam Snelling and Matthew Harris. Well the guys are back with a new episode for a new season with some new intro/outro music. We can’t wait to get things rolling into the season and seeing what Dennis Gates and the team have in store. Before that, though, let’s talk about recruiting.

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 01:15 - Welcome to Dive Cuts! It’s a new season which means we have got some new intro/outro music for your ears. Since we have been off for a few weeks, we have some things to go over. Let’s get it going.

01:15 - 12:40 - First up, let’s talk about recruiting and who Mizzou might be targeting.

12:40 - 39:00 - 2023 recruiting is wrapping up, so where does the board stand?

39:00 - 52:10 - Let’s talk about the 2024 class now.

52:10 - END - Wrapping it up! We will be back in a couple weeks. MIZ!

To subscribe to Rock M Radio on iTunes/Apple Podcasts, click HERE!

If you prefer to stream your podcasts, click HERE or check it out below.

Rock M Nation is also on Spotify as well! Click HERE if you like your podcasts on Spotify!

You can follow the members of Today’s show on Twitter @SamTSnelling & @MattJHarris85.

Have a question for one of our podcasts? Leave a 5 star review with your question and that show just might answer it in an upcoming episode!

Do you like Rock M Radio? Drop us a review and be sure to subscribe to Rock M Radio on your preferred podcasting platform. And be sure to follow @RockMNation on Twitter.