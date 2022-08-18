Mizzou Women’s Basketball Announces SEC Schedule

We have a schedule!

While we wait for the official full non-con schedules to be announced by Men’s and Women’s Hoops (any day now), the SEC announced their conference schedule for the upcoming women’s basketball season.

Missouri opens their conference slate at home on December 29th against Kentucky.

Here’s a look at Mizzou’s 16-game SEC slate, highlighted by a tough stretch from January 12th-22nd.

Here’s Mizzou WBB’s SEC schedule. Tough 10-game stretch from Jan 12-22 pic.twitter.com/1daZjJUOMw — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) August 17, 2022

And with the WNBA Playoffs starting last night, former Tiger star Sophie Cunningham was featured on ESPN’s Top 25 players in the postseason — coming in at No. 25.

From Mizzou Made’s M.A. Voepel:

“Cunningham turns 26 on Tuesday and has grown up as a player the past two seasons with Phoenix. She’s a candidate this year for the league’s most-improved player, as her scoring, rebounding and assists averages are all career highs. Cunningham had some big moments in the 2021 playoffs, building on that season when a beleaguered Mercury team really needed it.”

Cunningham and the Mercury started their playoff run last night against the Las Vegas Aces on ESPN in Game 1 of a best-of-three series.

The Mercury lost to the Aces in Game 1 79-63. Cunningham had 12 points (4-7 FG), four rebounds, two assists, and a steal in 36:44.

A couple of highlights to share:

Watch out, Sophie’s spice rack is opening up early tonight pic.twitter.com/75lGyXJmYl — X - Phoenix Mercury (@PhoenixMercury) August 18, 2022

Soph cruisin' down Las Vegas Blvd. pic.twitter.com/G3OlqkDg4Q — X - Phoenix Mercury (@PhoenixMercury) August 18, 2022

Cunningham’s stay in the WNBA Playoffs is likely to be short-lived just due to the fact that the Mercury are playing the top-seeded Aces, but it’s good to see that she is getting the national recognition that she deserves.

Game 2 of the best-of-three series comes your way on Saturday night in Vegas (8:00 p.m. CT on ESPN2).

On Cody Schrader: “I really believe that if the season started tomorrow, not only is he getting a lot of carries out of the backfield, I think he’s got a good chance of starting. Drinkwitz said on Sunday that Schrader has been the most consistent RB they have right now.” #Mizzou https://t.co/VI2mmzs9th — KTRS Sports (@BigSportsShow) August 17, 2022

COMO is Home!

Here’s a look at some practice film from Dennis Gates!

We call this drill 2 vs. 1 Shooting. Collectively we are working on quick, game-like decisions, the extra pass, unselfishness & turning a good shot into a great shot. You will see @MizzouHoops replicate this action come November! See you then! #MIZ #WhiteboardWednesday pic.twitter.com/P4fNAcVsSm — Dennis Gates (@coachdgates) August 17, 2022

Gates also helped with move-in day!

From KOMU’s Ben Arnet: An interesting quote here from Barrett Banister...

"There was some stuff, after last year, that we noticed with our locker room that we needed to get rid of."#Mizzou WR @BanisterBarrett goes in-depth on how the Tigers are trying to embrace a positive tone to improve in 2022

"We gotta stay together and not let it break us." pic.twitter.com/pqedtttKgA — Ben Arnet (@BenArnetKOMU) August 17, 2022

Mizzou Wrestling recruiting coverage from our own James Hackney: Hunter Taylor has Mizzou in his Top Five

Hunter Taylor of Liberty High School has @MizzouWrestling in his top 5. #51 overall on @MatScouts1 2024 Big Board, #3 at 113lbs. pic.twitter.com/IzZwo3AgGR — James Hackney, SPT (@FFJames94) August 16, 2022

On CBS Sports, Kicker Harrison Mevis lands on their Second Team Preseason All-American team.

ICYMI: More preseason honors centered around Burden and Mevis

The 2022-2023 Mizzou sports season officially starts tonight with soccer’s opener against SEMO, and four Tigers have been named to SEC’s Preseason Watch List. Read more on MUTigers.com.

Happy Belated Birthday to Mizzou Softball Head Coach Larissa Anderson!

Happy Birthday to this B***** Coach! Thankful I get to be a part of your program! #MIZ pic.twitter.com/RrpKIl5yGO — Cody Hendrickson (@CoachCody_09) August 16, 2022

MizzouMade’s Max Scherzer has tied Pedro Martinez for 13th on MLB’s All-Time Strikeout List

Max Scherzer tying Pedro Martinez on the All Time Strikeout list. pic.twitter.com/rWi7jwdtmE — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) August 18, 2022

Gear Day for Mizzou Baseball!

Former Mizzou Baseball recruiting coordinator Lance Rhodes has signed a five-year contract extension with Southern Illinois

#Saluki head coach Lance Rhodes has signed a five-year contract extension through the 2027 season! https://t.co/pKV3qjQBIK pic.twitter.com/r8EbaGhnBy — Saluki Baseball (@SIU_Baseball) August 17, 2022

A minor-league update on former Mizzou Baseball Tiger Kameron Misner

Rays OF prospect Kameron Misner has really caught fire in Double-A.



Over his last 40 games: .310/.437/.521, 7 HR, 16 BB%, 25 K%, 157 wRC+, 10 SB — Aram Leighton (@AramLeighton8) August 16, 2022

Good to see former Tiger Ian Kinsler in COMO with Mizzou Baseball!

Always a big smile when I get to see one of the best competitors I’ve ever played with! Pitching with Ian Kinsler behind you is a powerful feeling! pic.twitter.com/rE3ekW7cVY — Danny Hill (@ShowMeHardball) August 17, 2022