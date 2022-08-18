 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mizzou Women’s Basketball Announces SEC Schedule

Mizzou Links for August 18

By Sammy Stava
We have a schedule!

While we wait for the official full non-con schedules to be announced by Men’s and Women’s Hoops (any day now), the SEC announced their conference schedule for the upcoming women’s basketball season.

Missouri opens their conference slate at home on December 29th against Kentucky.

Here’s a look at Mizzou’s 16-game SEC slate, highlighted by a tough stretch from January 12th-22nd.

And with the WNBA Playoffs starting last night, former Tiger star Sophie Cunningham was featured on ESPN’s Top 25 players in the postseason — coming in at No. 25.

From Mizzou Made’s M.A. Voepel:

“Cunningham turns 26 on Tuesday and has grown up as a player the past two seasons with Phoenix. She’s a candidate this year for the league’s most-improved player, as her scoring, rebounding and assists averages are all career highs. Cunningham had some big moments in the 2021 playoffs, building on that season when a beleaguered Mercury team really needed it.”

Cunningham and the Mercury started their playoff run last night against the Las Vegas Aces on ESPN in Game 1 of a best-of-three series.

The Mercury lost to the Aces in Game 1 79-63. Cunningham had 12 points (4-7 FG), four rebounds, two assists, and a steal in 36:44.

A couple of highlights to share:

Cunningham’s stay in the WNBA Playoffs is likely to be short-lived just due to the fact that the Mercury are playing the top-seeded Aces, but it’s good to see that she is getting the national recognition that she deserves.

Game 2 of the best-of-three series comes your way on Saturday night in Vegas (8:00 p.m. CT on ESPN2).

  • COMO is Home!
  • Here’s a look at some practice film from Dennis Gates!
  • Gates also helped with move-in day!
  • From KOMU’s Ben Arnet: An interesting quote here from Barrett Banister...
  • Mizzou Wrestling recruiting coverage from our own James Hackney: Hunter Taylor has Mizzou in his Top Five
  • The 2022-2023 Mizzou sports season officially starts tonight with soccer’s opener against SEMO, and four Tigers have been named to SEC’s Preseason Watch List. Read more on MUTigers.com.
  • Happy Belated Birthday to Mizzou Softball Head Coach Larissa Anderson!
  • MizzouMade’s Max Scherzer has tied Pedro Martinez for 13th on MLB’s All-Time Strikeout List
  • Gear Day for Mizzou Baseball!
  • Former Mizzou Baseball recruiting coordinator Lance Rhodes has signed a five-year contract extension with Southern Illinois
  • A minor-league update on former Mizzou Baseball Tiger Kameron Misner
  • Good to see former Tiger Ian Kinsler in COMO with Mizzou Baseball!

