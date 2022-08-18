PODCAST: What positions might be of concern?

Welcome back Tiger Fans to another episode of Before the Box Score with Nate Edwards and Brandon Kiley. A commitment, jersey numbers, positions of concern, and Eli has a goatee. With the season drawing near and week zero just a week away, join Nate and BK as they discuss all of the above items.

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 01:26: BTBS is here. Game week prep is coming up! We are excited. Are you?

01:26 - 13:40: Mizzou picked up a commitment. Let’s talk about Littlejohn as well as the linebackers.

13:40 - 20:20: Weekly jersey numbers update with a bit of concern.

20:20 - 27:10: Should we be alarmed with Mizzou’s running backs?

27:10 - 34:20: Blake Baker said some things about the defensive line. Shall we discuss?

34:20 - 38:12: Eli has a goatee.

38:12 - END: Ok so on that note we are gonna wrap this thing up. #MIZ!

