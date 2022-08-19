Football ticket sales pick up slightly, Drink sports a ‘stache

Fan Support Picking Up, But is it Enough?

Answer: not yet.

But really, according to a new article by the St Louis Post-Dispatch’s Dave Matter, ticket sales for non-students ARE on the uptick this season — YAY! — but they still lag behind other years. BOO.

As of Aug. 10, Mizzou had sold 18,589 non-student season ticket packages and 5,071 student season ticket packages for a total of 23,660, according to university figures submitted to the Post-Dispatch through an open records request. Last season, Missouri sold 18,247 non-student season packages and 7,108 student packages for a total of 25,355.

I know our comment section, which consists largely of the non-student variety, has been rather lively when talking about fan attendance, and I’m happy to see that uptick. It seems as if most of us are hoping we’ll hit that 50k mark regularly in a 61,620 capacity stadium (about 81% full). Mizzou, Matter notes, did not hit that mark in a single home game last year and averaged around 46k. Also, there haven’t been any sellouts since Homecoming 2019. [sad trombone]

Moving on to another part of his findings… It must be asked, from the numbers Matter shared, what on earth is going on with that student season ticket number? That is ROUGH.

What is contributing to this lackluster show of student support? Well technically, when those numbers were reported August 10, students weren’t back on campus yet, so there is hope that now that they’re here— the traffic and chaos at Target certainly reminds us all if this — that the next time this number is released, it will be significantly higher. Please?

I’m really interested to see if the Athletic Department’s initiative to pay 20% commission on single game tickets to all athletic events sold by the student body (including student-athletes) gets more butts in seats. In case you missed it, here’s a link to the story with more information on how that will actually work.

I think this is a really cool, innovative approach to ticket sales and the August 12 press release touted the university as the first in the nation to provide this opportunity. Let’s hope it helps sell some tickets, eh?

One last question I have for you all is this— will Eliah Drinkwitz sporting this (IMO, truly unfortunate) ‘stache help sell tickets and endear himself to the fanbase? Jury’s out on that one, though the dudes behind our BTBS pod have an opinion. I will say, at least he looks less like Milhouse now?

I TOLD YOU — Brandon Kiley (@BKSportsTalk) August 18, 2022

On to the links!

Happy Black & Gold Friday!

Be sure to tag your social media posts #StripetheState

Pretty much every day is a B&G day for me, but of course I had to break out my fave Nike SB Force 58s for for the #JSchool Welcome Week event #StripeTheState pic.twitter.com/TU8nDIek0d — Karen S (@karensteger) August 19, 2022

Yesterday at Rock M:

More Links:

Football

Hoops

Time to get to know new Tiger grad student, Nick Honor!

Fun Fact: Nick Honor's go-to postgame meal is Chipotle @Mizzou fans, time to get to know graduate No. 10 @NickHonor3! #MIZ pic.twitter.com/ZuMrbXegZ5 — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) August 18, 2022

Tre Gomillion (coolest last name ever) turned 22 on Thursday. Happy Born Day, Tre!

Looks like Mabor Majak signed an NIL deal with Degree antiperspirant. Check out his caption, really thoughtful guy.

Noah Carter’s skills camp in his hometown looked fun!

Soccer

Mizzou Broadcast Operations showed off their setup for the Thursday MU-SEMO soccer game on SEC+. Earlier that day, head coach Stefanie Golan announced Grace Pettet as the team’s captain this season. From the press release on MUTigers.com:

“Grace has grown a lot in the year that I have bee with the program, both on the field and as a leader,” said Golan. “She does everything the right way with the right mentality, and she wants to win at a high level. Grace came in fit, technically sharp, compete in everything we do, and she has been super consistent. She has earned the right to wear the captain’s armband on the field for us, and we are excited about her continued growth.”

First game of the year for Mizzou Broadcast Ops in Production Control Room One is between @MizzouSoccer and @SEMOSoccer.



Kickoff at 7pm on @SECNetwork Plus!



https://t.co/GpJ7MvzgaP pic.twitter.com/m9eDmgEXE9 — Mizzou Broadcast Ops (@MizzouBroadcast) August 18, 2022

The Tigers were victorious, by the way, beating Southeast Missouri 1-0 on a goal by sophomore Kylie Dobbs, the first of her career. 7(!) Tigers made their collegiate debuts, and four were in the starting lineup: Hannah Boughton, Keegan Good, Bella Hollenbach and Jessica Larson. Read more at MUTigers.com.

Other Mizzou Sports/New School Year Stuff

Four track and field stars are set to represent the Tigers in the North American-Central-American-Caribbean Championships in the Bahamas this weekend. Best of luck to Arianna Fisher, Claudina Diaz and Roberto Vilches (high jump), as well as Sophia Rivera (javelin & discus) will represent the Tigers in the competition. Read more at MUTigers.com.

After taking in the Missouri State Fair, DRF took to Memorial Stadium to attend the annual Mizzou Roar event. IG stories pointed out Kobe Brown was there. UPDATE: And the rest of the guys

Started the day at the #MoStateFair and get to end the day w the Mizzou Roar! Love this time of year! #MIZ pic.twitter.com/HDvY1MJRtP — DR_Francois (@DRFrancois1) August 19, 2022

It was a great turnout by @Mizzou students at the First Roar Pep Rally Event last night! #MIZ x #WelcomeWeek pic.twitter.com/t9OI2JS4d8 — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) August 19, 2022

Mizzou in the Pros/Former Tigers

Tilly made it officially official with his new team. So happy for him and this new opportunity.

Former two-sport star Justin Gage has finally earned his degree from Mizzou. Huge congrats to him for returning to school to finish it off. Gage was drafted in the 5th round of the 2003 NFL Draft and played 8 seasons in league (4 w/ Chicago & 4 w/ Tennessee). The Jeff City native is currently the WR coach at CBC High School in St. Louis. Congrats, Coach!

Nick Bolton, my favorite KC Chief, was at the podium Thursday for the last day of camp. #LastDayBestDay

— — — — — — — — — — — — —

If you’re looking to sign up for ESPN+, Rock M Nation now has an affiliate link: click Here for ESPN+ Now!

If you’re looking to sign up for a new streaming service, you can try FuboTV: click HERE for FuboTV access — FuboTV now has ESPN, CBS, FS1 and more sports channels.

(** RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.**)